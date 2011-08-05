Trending

Tour de l'Aine past winners

2010Haimar Zubeldia (Esp) Team RadioShack
2009Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis
2008Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Columbia
2007John Gadret (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
2006Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
2005Carl Naibo (Fra) Bretagne-Jean Floc'h
2004Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
2003Axel Merckx (Bel) Lotto-Domo

