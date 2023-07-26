Live coverage

Tour de France Femmes Stage 4 Live - Let the GC battle begin

By James Moultrie
published

The longest stage of the race, taking in177.1 kilometres and 2,400m of elevation promises to test the race leaders

Tour de France Femmes stage 4 preview
Tour de France Femmes stage 3 result
Tour de France Femmes route
Tour de France Femmes favourites

Refresh

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes.

Latest on Cyclingnews