Live coverage
Tour de France Femmes Stage 4 Live - Let the GC battle begin
The longest stage of the race, taking in177.1 kilometres and 2,400m of elevation promises to test the race leaders
Refresh
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France Femmes Stage 4 Live - Let the GC battle beginThe longest stage of the race, taking in177.1 kilometres and 2,400m of elevation promises to test the race leaders
-
Filip Maciejuk given one-month ban for sparking huge Tour of Flanders crashBahrain Victorious rider swerved into the peloton after moving up via a footpath
-
Tour de France Femmes – Vos to continue fight for win after near miss to speedy Wiebes'It was not easy being there today, so I was happy to contest it at least' says Vos after furious chase of lone break rider
-
Lorena Wiebes outfoxes former team to win Tour de France Femmes sprint'With sprinting, sometimes you have to gamble' says stage 3 winner
-
Tour de France Femmes abandons – A tally of the riders leaving the raceA trio of riders out on stage 3 after illness and dislocated thumb
-
What went wrong for dsm-firmenich in Tour de France Femmes stage 3 sprint?'In the Tour, you don't make mistakes; if you do, you don't get rewarded with the win,' says Team dsm-firmenich director
-
Van de Velde went for mountain points and almost won Tour de France Femmes stage 3Belgian promises to show herself on queen stage across Tourmalet
-
Filippo Ganna wins Tour de Wallonie time trial as Ineos sweep stage 4 podiumJosh Tarling second and Ben Swift third in Mons as teammates control GC with one day remaining
-
As it happened: Kopecky leads out Wiebes to Tour de France Femmes stage 3 victoryAn expected showdown between Wiebes, Vos, Kool in Montignac-Lascaux