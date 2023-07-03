Tour de France stage 3 Live - The sprinters' first dance

Refresh

The riders are gearing up for the start in Amorebieta-Etxano, a location which has hosted it’s own one-day uci race, the Klasika Primavera, since the 50s and has been won by the likes of Alejandro Valverde and Carlos Sastre.

We've had a change of route due to safety concerns for today with the stage extended to 193.5km to avoid dangerous road furniture.



Read about the full changes and why they've been made here.

We've seen two brutal days of racing in the Spanish Basque Country with Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) and Victor Lafay (Cofidis) taking the wins. Today should be the first opportunity for the sprinters to stretch their legs in a bunch finish into Bayonne.