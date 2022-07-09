Tour de France stage 8 Live - Into the Swiss mountains

Refresh

The riders power away ready for 186.3km of two-wheeled combat. No moves as yet.

Christian Prudhomme appears through the sunroof of the commissaire's car with his yellow flag, and we're off. KILOMETRE 0

1km to go until we're underway.

Which teams will be the first to attack today? The Tour is only 8 stages old, so plenty of teams still have yet to make an impact on the race, and would love to assert themselves on this tricky, lumpy stage.

The peloton rolls towards the official race start in Dole. Once again, it looks likely that plenty of teams will be interested in being part of the day's early break.

Our jersey holders are of course Tadej Pogačar on his second day in yellow, Wout Van Aert in the green jersey as leader of the points classification, Magnus Cort who continues in polka dots, nursing just a one point lead over Pogačar, and Tom Pidcock, who sports the white youth classification jersey, on behalf of Pogačar.

A look at the map of stage 8 of the Tour de France, finishing on the summit finish of Côte du Stade olympique in Lausanne. Stage 8 of the Tour de France 2022 (Image credit: ASO)

Troubling news already this morning as two riders have left the Tour de France following positive COVID-19 cases. Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citroën and UAE Team Emirates' Vegard Stake Laengen are the first two riders to depart the race because of a positive COVID-19 result. Many support staff have also left the race with positive tests.

Today will take us 186km from Dole to Lausanne, you can see our full preview piece here.