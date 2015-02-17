Trending

Tour Cycliste International du Haut Var past winners

Champions from 1969 to 2014

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale
2013Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
2012Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
2011Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
2010Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
2009Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
2008Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
2007Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Liquigas
2006Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Cofidis
2005Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
2004Marc Lotz (Ned) Rabobank
2003Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Brioches la Boulangere
2002Laurent Jalabert (Fra) CSC-Tiscali
2001Daniele Nardello (Ita) Mapei
2000Daniele Nardello (Ita) Mapei
1999Davide Rebellin (Ita) Polti
1998Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
1997Rodolfo Massi (Ita)
1996Bruno Boscardin (Swi)
1995Marco Lietti (Ita)
1994Laurent Brochard (Fra)
1993Thierry Claveyrolat (Fra)
1992Gerard Rué (Fra)
1991Eric Caritoux (Fra)
1990Luc Leblanc (Fra)
1989Gerard Rué (Fra)
1988Luc Roosen (Bel)
1987Rolf Goelz (Ger)
1986Pascal Simon (Fra)
1985Charly Mottet (Fra)
1984Eric Caritoux (Fra)
1983Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1982Sean Kelly (Ire)
1981Jacques Bossis (Fra)
1980Pascal Simon (Fra)
1979Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1978Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1977Bernard Thevenet (Fra)
1976Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1975Raymond Delisle (Fra)
1974Gerben Karstens (Ned)
1973Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1972Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1971Désiré Letort (Fra)
1970René Grelin (Fra)
1969Raymond Poulidor (Fra)

