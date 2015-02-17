Tour Cycliste International du Haut Var past winners
Champions from 1969 to 2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|2013
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2012
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|2011
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2010
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2009
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
|2008
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2007
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Liquigas
|2006
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Cofidis
|2005
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
|2004
|Marc Lotz (Ned) Rabobank
|2003
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Brioches la Boulangere
|2002
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) CSC-Tiscali
|2001
|Daniele Nardello (Ita) Mapei
|2000
|Daniele Nardello (Ita) Mapei
|1999
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Polti
|1998
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1997
|Rodolfo Massi (Ita)
|1996
|Bruno Boscardin (Swi)
|1995
|Marco Lietti (Ita)
|1994
|Laurent Brochard (Fra)
|1993
|Thierry Claveyrolat (Fra)
|1992
|Gerard Rué (Fra)
|1991
|Eric Caritoux (Fra)
|1990
|Luc Leblanc (Fra)
|1989
|Gerard Rué (Fra)
|1988
|Luc Roosen (Bel)
|1987
|Rolf Goelz (Ger)
|1986
|Pascal Simon (Fra)
|1985
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1984
|Eric Caritoux (Fra)
|1983
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1982
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1981
|Jacques Bossis (Fra)
|1980
|Pascal Simon (Fra)
|1979
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1978
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1977
|Bernard Thevenet (Fra)
|1976
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1975
|Raymond Delisle (Fra)
|1974
|Gerben Karstens (Ned)
|1973
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1972
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1971
|Désiré Letort (Fra)
|1970
|René Grelin (Fra)
|1969
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy