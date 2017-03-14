It's the final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico and the first couple of riders have already begun their final 10km of the race. After over 1,000km of racing the GC will come down to this short ride through San Benedetto del Tronto. Who will win?

Nairo Quintana is obviously in the hotseat for this one with 50 seconds over Thibaut Pinot in the overall standings, but it's not all done and dusted for the Colombian. A poor outing could see him give away a lot of time and with guys such as Primoz Roglic lurking just over a minute behind, there is a (slim) potential for surprise. This is how the top 10 looks this morning. 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 25:44:28

2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:50

3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06

4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:15

5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:19

6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:23

7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:30

8 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:32

9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:37

10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:59

Stephen Farrand is our man on the ground out in Italy and he has written a comprehensive preview of today's stage. Check that out here. He notes that there are several riders that could still make it to the podium by the close of play today. The adage every second counts is certainly true today.

BMC Racing confirmed earlier today that Stefan Kung will not make the start due to illness. That's a big shame for the BMC team as Kung would have been a favourite for today's stage.

A full list of start times can be found right here, but these are a few of the names to look out for. Some are battling for GC and others may be in contention for a stage win. 15 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 13:19:00

35 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 13:39:00

63 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:07:00

78 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 14:22:00

98 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 14:42:00

120 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 15:04:00

134 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15:18:00

139 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 15:23:00

144 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 15:28:00

150 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 15:40:00

151 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 15:42:00

152 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 15:44:00

153 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 15:46:00

154 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15:48:00

155 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 15:50:00

156 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15:52:00

157 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15:54:00

158 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 15:56:00

159 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15:58:00



Filipo Ganna has decimated the times posted so far and he goes fastest with an effort of 11:50.

There is still some room for improvement. Fabian Cancellara's winning time last year was 11:08.

Alex Dowsett comes home and gives Ganna no time at all in the hotseat. His time of 11:35 is by far the quickest.

Alex Dowsett sets the fastest time so far, 11'35". 12s slower than last year, but it's windier today. #tirreno #tirrenoadriatico @daniellloyd1 Tue, 14th Mar 2017 12:31:15

Some solid times coming in at the moment. Boaro has posted a time of 12:06 while Coledan has done a 12:20.

Riders are almost constantly coming over the line at the moment. Only a minute between each starter and that is closer together at the finish for some. Daniel Oss sticks in a time of 12:04.

News coming in of another non-starter. Tim Wellens has decided to sit this one out to get a bit more rest ahead of Milan-San Remo. Wellens was due to set off in a little over an hour.

#tirreno Coming up next: @M_Braendle https://t.co/gd8yoVevFx @TrekSegafredo Tue, 14th Mar 2017 12:37:04

Ryan Mullen is going well at the moment. He's fastest at the intermediate check.

Grivko is the third rider to go under the 12-minute mark. His time of 11:51 puts him just behind Ganna.

Mullen posts almost the same time as Dowsett, 11:35. The Irishman goes into the lead by just a few fractions of a second.

Mathias Brandle is another rider going well at the moment. He's in the very small gap between Mullen and Dowsett at the intermediate check.

Brandle loses some time in the second half of the course and finishes with a time of 11:39. He's third for now.

Italian champion Manuel Quinziato has just completed his effort. He posted a time of 11:45, which is enough for fourth place at the moment.

Mathias Brandle crossing the line earlier, courtesy of Trek-Segafredo.

Riders at the moment have been posting times above the 12-minute mark, nothing so far to trouble Mullen.

.@IljoKeisse - always happy when listening music at his @beoplay headphones! #Tirreno https://t.co/P5bfsGcFu0 @quickstepteam Tue, 14th Mar 2017 13:05:14

Lars Boom slots into fifth place with his time of 11:47. We're about a third of the way through today's action already.

Back at the

Back at the bus with @sepvanmarcke: "Happy to finish this race despite some pain. Home now to recover + prepare for b… https://t.co/t1q69mLv6s @Ride_Argyle Tue, 14th Mar 2017 13:08:53

Looking forward to this weekend's action at Milan-San Remo, a lot of teams have revealed their selections for the opening Monument of the season. Quick-Step is one of those to have named their line-ups today with a forceful side that includes Fernando Gaviria, Julian Alaphilippe and Tom Boonen. Find out the full line-up here.

A few more riders going in under the 12 minutes now. Paul Martens has done a 11:51, Alexis Gougeard a 11:54, while Gediminas Bagdonas goes close with a 11:45.

Fastest time: Maciej Bodnar clocks the fastest time of 11:33. Bodnar is a rider that really likes these short and flat time trials. He's a double winner at the De Panne time trial too.

Bodnar is also a four-time Polish time trial champion.

Jos Van Emden is hot on his heels though with the fastest time at the intermediate check point. Can he hold it though? We've seen a few lose time in the second part of the course.

#tirreno Dutch powerhouse @josvanemden the fastest halfway the course! https://t.co/VYGlIThknC @LottoJumbo_road Tue, 14th Mar 2017 13:22:55

A solid effort from Jasha Sutterlin. The Movistar Classics man goes fifth fastest, just, with a time of 11:44.

Fastest time: Jos Van Emden smashes Bodnar's time with his own effort of 11:21.

A good time for Stephen Cummings. He's just a few seconds slower than Van Emden at 11:26, making him the second fastest so far.

An update on the top 10 as things stand. 1 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 00:11:22

2 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 00:11:26

3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:11:33

4 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 00:11:35

5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 00:11:35

6 Mathias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 00:11:39

7 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 00:11:45

8 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 00:11:45

9 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 00:11:50

10 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 00:11:51



Warm up time #Tirreno https://t.co/QO4YBpDLwJ @TeamSky Tue, 14th Mar 2017 13:32:26

Joanna Rowsell Shand announces retirement | https://t.co/TMj0A6skNj https://t.co/rU9l5rgk2a @Cyclingnewsfeed Tue, 14th Mar 2017 13:38:05

Jos van Emden crossing the line a little earlier. Who can beat his time of 11:22?

Vasil Kiryienka has begun his effort. He's been busy working for his teammates throughout the race so it will be interesting to see how much that has taken out of him. Team Sky had a terrible start to the week when they suffered three wheel failures during the team time trial.

There has been a few non starters today, with several choosing to rest up. Mark Cavendish is another rider who won't be participating.

Last time trial of @tomboonen1's career. #Tirreno

We've has a two-minute wait with Kung opting out of today due to illness. The next rider off is Michael Hepburn.

Mathieu Ladagnous slots into the top 10 for now with a time of 11:50. He's unlikely to stay there too long.

Vasil Kiryienka comes across the line. It's not the greatest time from the former world champion who stops the clock at 11:47. That sticks him into 10th place for now.

Hepburn going well and he catches his minute-man Scott Thwaites as Peter Sagan begins his ride. He could put a decent time in today.

Wow that was close! Michael Hepburn just misses out on the fastest time by just a few hundredths of a second.

Bob Jungels getting the tunes in before his ride later today. He's been strong thus far at Tirreno-Adriatico. The course isn't one that he'd design for himself but he could still go well here. Picture courtesy of Quick-Step Floors.

Peter Sagan almost has a coming together with a lady crossing the road with her dog. The woman was staying safe by crossing at the zebra crossing but Sagan was in full flow and he had to take some serious evasive action to avoid colliding with her.

Sagan is able to continue but the short diversion put an end to any hopes of a strong performance for the Slovakian.

Sagan tt video about to go viral on the internet... @alexdowsett Tue, 14th Mar 2017 14:03:16

Diego Rosa sets off. He was one of the riders that suffered a wheel failure in the team time trial on the opening day. He'll want a better day out today.

Van Emden's time is looking safe for now, after fending off Hepburn earlier on. Sagan posted a time of 12:47 in the end. He may have been able to dip under 12 minutes without that little incident.

We're approaching the final 20 riders and the GC battle will soon pick up. Meanwhile, Thobias Ludvigsson goes eighth fastest in a time of 11:39 just a tad slower than Mathias Brandle.

#Tirreno the final @BMCProTeam rider to warm up today is

These are the latest top 10 standings for now.= with Ludvigsson slotting into 8th place. 1 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 00:11:21

2 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 00:11:21

3 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 00:11:26

4 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:11:33

5 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 00:11:35

6 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 00:11:35

7 Mathias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 00:11:39

8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 00:11:39

9 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 00:11:44

10 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 00:11:45



I love dogs but please respect the safety of the riders! @TirrenAdriatico https://t.co/RVzH7ECnQj @petosagan Tue, 14th Mar 2017 14:23:25

A solid time from Edvald Boasson Hagen as he goes into fifth place for now. The Norwegian stopped the clock at 11:33.

Bob Jungels sets off. This will be a ride to watch today, let's see what he can do.

Matteo Cattaneo just misses out on the top 10 with his time of 11:47.

Just 19 riders still to come home with Nairo Quintana the last rider to start in 20 minutes.

Egan Bernal out there in the young rider's jersey. He's busy trying to fend off Bob Jungels in that classification and it's going to be a close one.

Bob Jungels with a time of 11:56. Perhaps a little disappointing but he does prefer the longer tests.

Egan Bernal crosses the line with a time of 12:39. He had been close to Jungels at the halfway point but he couldn't hold on over the second half and that means that Jungels will take home the young rider's jersey.

Former race leader Damiano Caruso goes 21st fastest with a time of 11:50. Just 12 more riders left to finish as Rigoberto Uran starts.

Jonathan Castroviejo looking smooth out on course in his European champions skinsuit. He'd have preferred a couple of lumps in this course, but he's giving it a good crack.

Colbrelli leads Bahrain-Merida at Milan-San Remo - News shorts | https://t.co/x91iO9fkW2 https://t.co/DBrBziqMIS @Cyclingnewsfeed Tue, 14th Mar 2017 14:47:01

Geraint Thomas is out on course. Here he is just a few minutes before he set off. Picture courtesy of Team Sky.

Nairo Quintana making his way to the start area. He'll be off in a few minutes. He doesn't need anything spectacular today, just a solid and uneventful ride.

12 minutes on the money for Bauke Mollema. We'll have to wait and see what that does for his GC chances.

Jos Van Emden is still safe in the hot seat as Jonathan Castroviejo goes 13th fastest with a time of 11:45. The Dutchman is looking a little more at ease now.

Nairo Quintana is off and that is all the riders down the start ramp.

Rohan Dennis is most people's favourites for today and he is looking to climb up the standings.

Geraint Thomas finishes with the sixth fastest time of 11:34. He's a second quicker than his former teammate Alex Dowsett.

Tom Dumoulin stops the clock with a time of 11:41 and that is only good enough for 11th.

Primoz Roglic digs deep on the long run to the line. It's a decent time of 11:29 for the Slovenian. That's good enough for fourth.

New fastest time: Rohan Dennis spoils the party for Van Emden as he sets the new fastest time of 11:17. Just two more riders to come.

Thibaut Pinot fighting for his GC position. He has dropped down to second now after Dennis' time but just holds of Roglic to stay on the podium.

Nairo Quintana stops the clock at 11:59 and secures the overall victory at the 2017 Tirreno-Adriatico.

The final top 10 today as Rohan Dennis takes the stage win. 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:11:18

2 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:03

3 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:03

4 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:08

5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:11

6 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:15

7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:15

8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:16

9 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:17

10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:17

Rohan Dennis watching the TV screens as Quintana comes home.

No nails left. So close for @josvanemden for the victory and @rogla for the podium.BUT both did great, we are proud of them! @PMartens83 Tue, 14th Mar 2017 15:15:08

The final standings. Nairo Quintana wins by just 35 seconds. 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 25:56:27

2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25

3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:36

4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:45

5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:58

6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:01

7 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:18

8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:36

9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:38

10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:59

Some words from today's stage winner Rohan Dennis. "It wasn’t easy. I went out and up to half way I was just trying to think ‘stick to one plan for the first half, then lift it’. Just try and break up little parts of it - when you can get a rest and when you can’t. But it was a tough course out there with the headwind.

"It was great for BMC to start off with the stage win and to have the jersey for three days, and I could finally show the team the work they did was worth it – being able tot take 2nd on GC and another stage win. So it’s been a great week for BMC."

We've come full circle this week with victory on the opening & closing stages of #Tirreno! Congratulations once aga… https://t.co/Q2d5QgCCyS @BMCProTeam Tue, 14th Mar 2017 15:26:04

Results, report and photos are coming in as we speak. You can get it all here.

The World Champion narrowly avoids collision in final @TirrenAdriatico stage https://t.co/I93nWVLsiC @Cyclingnewsfeed Tue, 14th Mar 2017 15:35:04

Nairo Quintana gets his second Trident trophy.

This might be the final day of action at Tirreno-Adriatico but we will have more live coverage of racing with Milan-San Remo at the weekend. The organisers published the provisional start list today and you can take a look at some of the big hitters that will be in action on Saturday, right here.