Welcome to live coverage of Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2 from Camaiore to Cascina

123km remaining from 153km Welcome to stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico. The riders are well on their with 30 kilometres ridden of this 153 kilometre stage.

We have a breakaway up the road with seven riders in it. They are Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF) Danilo Wyss (BMC) Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18) Cristiano Salerno (Bora-Argon 18), Jorge Camilo Castiblanco (Colombia) Carlos Quintero (Colombia) Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo). The group has an advantage of 5:40 over the peloton.

A quick reminder of how things stand after yesterday's abbreviated individual time trial. Adriano Malori beat Fabian Cancellara to take the first blue jersey of the race. 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:06:04

2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:01

3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02

4 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo

4 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling

6 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04

7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05

8 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:06

9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo

10 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:08

Today's 153-kilometre ride should be one for the sprinters with the only two climbs of the day already dispatched by the riders as they left Camaiore. This is what the riders face today.

43km remaining from 153km The advantage of the escapees has no gone up to 6 minutes after 43km

Patrick Konrad has taken the points and the bonus seconds at first intermediate sprint.

At 23, Konrad is in his third season as a professional. He's had a great start to the 2015 season with a strong performance at the Tour of Oman and finishing second in the young rider's classification. He finished 24 seconds down on Malori yesterday.

Martijn Keizer is the best place rider in today's breakaway. The Dutchman finished 28th in yesterday's time trial, 11 seconds back on the winner. He is the virtual leader on the road, but the break will have a hard job holding the sprinters' teams off later on.

102km remaining from 153km The seven escapees have nudged their advantage up to 6:05 on the peloton.

In other news, Tom Boonen underwent a successful surgery on his dislocated shoulder. The Belgian crashed out of Paris-Nice last week, putting an end to his Classics campaign for 2015. You can read that plus Cancellara's reaction to yesterday's time trial in our news shorts.

The finish to today's stage features two loops of a 20.6 kilometre circuit that twists and turns towards the finish in Cascina. The predominantly urban route takes the riders over the Arno River and through a series of roundabouts that could derail any of the lead-out trains.

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) won on this finish in 2014 - also held on stage 2. He beat Arnaud Démare and André Greipel on that day. Neither of those two are here this season, but he'll face some stiff competition from Mark Cavendish, Peter Sagan and Sam Bennett if he wants to do the double. Who do you think will win in Cascina today? Tweet us on @Cyclingnewsfeed and let us know.

90km remaining from 153km After 62km the gap to the escapees has come down drastically to 2:56. The peloton have finally sprung into action.

Defending champion Alberto Contador will be looking for a nice easy day today. The Spaniard didn't have the best start to his title defense, finishing 19 seconds down on Malori. The mountains are still to come though and Contador told Cyclingnews that he is ready to attack.

Welcome if you're just joining us for stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico. Here's the situation as it stands: seven men are out front with a gap of 2:25. The men out front are Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF) Danilo Wyss (BMC), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18), Cristiano Salerno (Bora-Argon 18), Jorge Camilo Castiblanco (Colombia), Carlos Quintero (Colombia) and Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo).

62km remaining from 153km It is a sprint day today, it should be perfect for Mark Cavendish but the Manxman says that he's not up for it today. He tells RAI Sport that he is lacking the explosivity in the sprint. Is that a bit of sandbagging from Cavendish? The team have a presence on the front of the peloton so we'll have to see what he can do at the finish.

Unsurprisingly Movistar have plenty of riders at the front of the group. Tinkoff-Saxo and QuickStep are also doing some work in pulling back the escapees. Peter Sagan is Tinkoff's hope for today.

55km remaining from 153km The leaders are closing in on the circuits of Cascina and with 55km to go their advantage has fallen below 2 minutes for the first time today.

Ryder Hesjedal sitting on the back of the bunch at the moment. He has a disappointing time trial yesterday, finishing 23 seconds down. The former Giro d'italia champion has had a quiet start to the year.

50km remaining from 153km The peloton has been drawn out into one long line under the pace set by Etixx-QuickStep and Tinkoff-Saxo. The gap being cut down to 1:43 with 50km to go.

43km remaining from 153km The final intermediate sprint of the day will come on the first passing of the line, which will be upon the riders in a couple of kilometres.

Martijn Keizer leads the run for the intermediate sprint but it is Konrad who takes the points on the line. The peloton now just 1:28 behind the escapees as they cross the line for the first time.

The riders will complete two laps of this 20.6km circuit before they hit the line for the final time.

Edvald Boasson Hagen moving up the bunch with his teammate Stephen Cummings. Today is probably too flat for the Norwegian but he'll be keen to get a victory soon.

The gap to the break is coming down quickly now, they are now only 1:17 ahead of the peloton as Etixx-QuickStep push the pace. Perhaps Cavendish is feeling up for it after all.

Average speed of the race a swift 42kph and it's only going to get quicker as the peloton wind up for the sprint. Tinkoff-Saxo sharing the work on the front, Movistar happy to let some other teams make the effort.

31km remaining from 153km The breakaway has begun to split with three riders making a gap.

It comes back together up front but Zardini attacks now.

30km remaining from 153km It's a long way to go for the Italian as the gap drops just below the one-minute mark.

Zardini is joined by Quintaro and Salerno up front.

The three out front don't seems to be able to extend their gap but they are holding it at just over 1 minute for now. All three are better suited to the climbs and they're going to find it difficult to hold off a determined Etixx-QuickStep

Fabian Cancellara is currently sitting at the back of the peloton. He is in the the points jersey but he's likely going to be handing that over to someone at the end of the day.

Only 36 seconds for this leading trio as they near the final circuit. They're giving it their all but their day out front will be over soon.

20km remaining from 153km The leaders are into the final lap and have extended their lead to 44 seconds.

A crash in the back of the bunch

Doesn't look like anyone has suffered a serious injury. Stef Clement has to get a bike change and Jelle Vanendert has to wait for quite some time as he awaits a new steed.

15km remaining from 153km The peloton is now looming behind the three leaders with just 15 seconds the advantage.

Gruppo compatto now as the three escapees are brought back. Movistar and Tinkoff-Saxo on the front of the group.

12km remaining from 153km A lull in the action now as the sprinters' teams regroup after the catch. Way too far for a lone attack to go off the front just yet.

Movistar are really putting the hurt on. They don't want anything going off the front in these closing kilometres.

Another crash in the bunch about 15 riders caught up

Last year's stage winner Matteo Pelucchi has come down in that crash. He took a while to get up and he's definitely not going to be contesting the sprint now. Popovych also took some time to get up.

IAM may be out of contention but there are plenty of teams fighting for position at the front. Tinkoff-Saxo, Etixx-QuickStep, MTN-Whubeka and FDJ all at the front.

Cannondale-Garmin have made their first appearance at the head of proceedings.

Svein Tuft and Adam Yates are now back with the peloton, along with two more of their riders. Some worrying moments for the Australian team.

Adam Yates receiving some medical attention in the closing kilometres.

Astana and Giant are now on the front. Giant don't have Kittel but they do have Mezgec and Ardnt who could be contenders today.

MTN-Qhubeja on the front with Ciolek, looks like they may be going for Goss today.

Despite the early hype, MTN has yet to convert their sprinting experience into a sprint win this season.

2km remaining from 153km The constant chopping and changing continues and Etixx and Katusha are now pushing up. This could go any way right now.

Stybar heads the peloton, Cavendish a few wheels behind him.

1km remaining from 153km The peloton must negotiate a few roundabouts before the finish, which have strung the peloton out.

1km to go

Debusschere wins

There was a massive crash that took out several riders int he final 500 metres but the Belgian champion Debuscherre stayed up to take the win.

Elia Viviani was one of the riders who went down, he was lying on his front for a while. Sacha Modolo and Nikias Arndt also going down.

It looks like it was Viviani who touched wheels with Cavendish, with the Italian going down.

Viviani finally on his feet. There is a stretcher waiting for him but lets hope he won't need it.

The top 5 have been confirmed. Here they are: 1 Jens Debusschere

2 Peter Sagan

3 Sam Bennett

4 Alexander Porsev

5 Tyler Farrar

Viviani has crossed the line, missing a lot of his skin suit but he has managed it without an ambulance.

Here is what Jens Debusschere had to say after the stage. "It was really hectic today. No one could make a proper leadout we managed to punch ourselves into the Etixx leadout train. I have to tank all of my teammates... I think after the Belgian championships, this is the nicest victory in my career."



Adriano Malori holds onto the leader's jersey with Peter Sagan on the same time in second. Fabain Cancellara drops down to third in the overall classification.

Peter Sagan will be disappointed with another second place but another strong performance tomorrow could see him move into the race leader's jersey.

