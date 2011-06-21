Trending

Racers from all over the northwest United States and beyond lined up for the 6th annual Test of Endurance 50 on Sunday, June 19 in sunny Blodgett, Oregon. For many first timers, this event lived up to the name and for those seasoned racers, this event proved to provide quite a test of holding cramps at bay while racing on the gas for 50 miles and 8,500ft of climbing over two laps each with 11 separate climbs.

At the end of the day Sean Babcock (Team S & M) took home the overall win in 3:54:04. He outlasted James Williams (Sunnyside Sports) in 4:02:15 with Ross Brody (Buy Local) on a singlespeed in the Cat. 1 30-34 division in third in 4:04:25.

For the women, Jill Hardiman (Team S & M), racing in the Cat. 1 40-49 division, was the fastest in 5:05:19.  She kept up the pace to outdistance pro Pia Orevatz (Hutch's Of Bend) in 5:18:05 with local Cat. 1 racer Mellisa Norland (Team Dirt) in third the day after winning the Lagrande Xterra overall at 5:56:13.

Some compared the course to the best riding outside of Oakridge with high speed sections requiring little or no braking. The roots and drops and off camber, technical nature on the course made some compare it to trails they had ridden in Vermont.

One thing is for sure, that each of these riders will be ready to take on any test for the rest of the mountain bike season and are better riders after passing the Test.

Full Results (by category)

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Babcock (Team S & M Young Guns)3:54:04
2James Williams (Sunnyside Sports)0:08:11
3Ben Parsons (Sportsman ski Haus/Hammer Nutrition)0:11:19
4Chris Snder (Bicycleattorney.com)0:12:06
5John Weathers (Sunset Cycles)0:13:14
6Clint Muhlfeld (Hammer Nutrition)0:14:39
7Erik Tonkin (Team S & M Old Dawgs)0:18:23
8James Ceccorulli (Trek 29er)0:20:49
9Scott Bradway (Team S & M Old Dawgs)0:22:20
10Shawn Radar (Bike tires Direct)0:24:07
11Nelson Snyder (Cyclepath Racing)0:24:44
12Bruce Cole-Baker (Silverado Gallery/Sunnyside )0:26:20
13Brennan Wodtli (Hutch's Bicycles of Bend)0:27:33
14Zach Winter (Guinness Cycling Team)0:30:00
15Michael Gallagher (Cyclepath Racing)0:32:31
16Cary Miller (Team S & M Old Dawgs)0:35:12
17Jon Myers (Team S & M Old Dawgs)0:36:12
18Brett Luelling (Buy Local Cycling)0:36:29
19Greg Oravetz (Silverado Gallery/Sunnyside )0:50:22
20Matt Mahoney (Team S & M Young Guns)1:22:15
DNFMarcus Benton (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)
DNFScotty Carlile (webcyclery.com)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pia Oravetz (Hutchs Bicycles Bend)5:18:05

Cat. 1 Men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Jaynes (Mrazek)4:45:05

Cat. 1 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Lewis (Trinity Bikes)5:56:39

Cat. 1 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Lilienthal (Team S+M)4:37:32
2Taylor Bushnell (Tensegrity PT Cycling)0:02:04
3Shane Johnson (Trinity Bikes)0:07:32
DNFSamuel Nicoletti (Team S & M Young Guns)

Cat. 1 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ross Brody (Buy Local Cycling)4:04:25
2Doug Turnbull (Paul's Bicycle Way of Life Cycling Team)0:26:36
3Seth Patla (River City Bicycles)0:30:51
4Justin Berndt0:47:12
5Joel Palanuk0:50:39
6Matt Cline ( )1:05:27
7Ryan Evans1:06:25
DNFJeremy Warnicke

Cat. 1 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melissa Norland (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)5:56:13
2Christy Love (Team S & M Les Femes)0:23:21

Cat. 1 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Wilder (Cyclepath Racing)4:53:40
2Dave Cockburn (Bicycleattorney.com)0:07:39
3Jess Palacios ( )0:13:21
4Jesse Luckett0:14:40
5Justin Price (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)0:49:44
6Brian Kinnare1:29:51

Cat. 1 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trevor Norland (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)4:24:51
2Martin Baker (Bicycleattorney.com)0:29:31
3Doug Evans (Bicycleattorney.com)0:56:01
4David Baker (Sunnyside Sports)1:04:32

Cat. 1 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jill Hardiman (Team S & M Les Femes)5:05:19
2Lisa Belair (Team S & M Les Femes)1:03:43
3Naoko Forderer1:18:53

Cat. 1 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Sullivan (One Ghost Industries, LLC. hammer Nutrition, Maxxis, Cyclops)4:19:43
2Jeff Otto (Sunset Cycles)0:19:39
3Dan Packman (WebCyclery.com)0:41:18
4Johnny Vergis (Cyclepath Racing)0:43:59
5Frank Bretl (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)0:59:30
6Jeff Standish (Therapeutic Associates Cycling/Sagebrush Cycles)1:01:20

Cat. 1 Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rich Cramer (Bicycleattorney.com)4:37:41
2Jeff Parker (Super Relax Concept)0:28:29
3Gregg Leion (Mountain View Cycles)0:39:26

Cat. 1 Men singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Keller (Pistis Cycling Team)4:22:05
2Jeff Dengel (WebCyclery.com)0:10:40
3Jake Rosenfeld (Unattached)0:17:25
4Mike Shane (Club Ride)0:33:40
5Dax Turner0:34:26
6Doug Striley (Cycle Sport)0:40:29
7Ryan Eisele (www.evanplews.com/Kenda)0:42:38
8Tom Letsinger (GVH Bikes)0:47:33
9Dave Bisers (Tensegrity PT Cycling)1:35:35
10Allan Capp ( )2:17:36
DNFCordino Longiotti (Desalvo Custom Cycles Racing)

Cat. 1 Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Colton (MBSEF Cycling Team)2:43:05

Cat. 2 Men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephan Roberts (Cyclepath Racing)2:52:36
DNFNicholas Hannan (Pistis)

Cat. 2 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick Makanna (Team S & M Young Guns)5:15:50
2Robert Gilbert (Trinity Bikes)0:10:38
3Spencer Callahan (Bush League Wrenching)1:32:20

Cat. 2 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Beckman (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)6:33:16
2Meagan Masten ( )0:16:39
3Ellene Smith (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)0:40:40
4Tuuli Hakala (Sorella Forte)0:55:40

Cat. 2 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Williams5:32:07
2Spencer Fransway0:23:59
3Jack Olsen (Fat Cobra Video)0:36:08
4Walker Duval0:48:14
5Dave Murray ( )0:49:27
DNFStephen Snider

Cat. 2 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Romesburg4:53:00
2Ryan Garner (Tensegrity PT Cycling)0:19:02
3Brian Burton (Farestart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)0:43:01
4Wally Hockman (webcyclery.com)1:17:59
5Scott Birdwell1:38:03
6Anthony Geltosky1:45:11
7Jonathan Baker3:12:16
DNFAndy Edick

Cat. 2 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Matheson (Team S & M Les Femes)5:57:47
2Angela Mart (webcyclery.com)0:21:39
3Mielle Blomberg (Team S & M Les Femes)0:22:14
4Remy Maguire (Team S & M Les Femes)0:25:27
5Beth Ann Orton (Staccato Gelato)0:32:50
6Tiffani Snyder (Bloom Racing)0:34:37
7Kelly Mckean (Veloce Racing)0:36:57
8Suzanne Marcoe (Buy Local Cycling)0:40:27
9Sarah Tonna0:41:30
10Kirstin Carroll (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)0:50:37
11Amy Smith0:50:55
12Sarah Hunter (Green Submarine Records)1:47:43
13Natalie Evans2:06:17

Cat. 2 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Weyant (Pedal Dynamics)6:03:01
2Eric Wittinger (Fat Cobra Video)0:02:01
3Jeffrey Brock (Existential Velo)0:06:28
4Edward (Ted) Chaplain (Bike City Racing)0:11:08
5Tiff Koehn (Byrne Invent)0:31:44
6Justin Acciavatti0:35:43
7James Buckroyd (Yakima Products)0:49:19
8Johnny Baldwin (Bush League Wrenching)0:59:33
9Jeff Katz1:10:57
DNFTj Paskewich (Therapeutic Associates Cycling/Sagebrush Cycles)

Cat. 2 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Schnorr (Hammer Nutrition)5:11:48
2Mike Alligood (Therapeutic Associates Cycling/Sagebrush Cycles)0:09:29
3David Masuda (Team Bike Tires Direct)0:09:59
4Craig Ruby (Lucky 13)0:11:38
5Mark Miskowiec (Sunnyside Sports)0:33:56
6Russell Parker0:43:03
7Marc Lutz (Ketamine)1:00:24
8James Lais ( )1:07:44
9Shawn Gore ( )1:08:18
10Richard Rosko (Hammer Velo)1:26:22
11Charles Barrett1:26:58
12David Szymanski1:27:24
13Jeff Minch2:10:37
14John Redd2:10:38
DNFDarrin Purdom (Soraz Racing)
DNFSean Denney (Bicycleattorney.com)

Cat. 2 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Gilbert7:09:04
2Ronda Sundermeier0:09:30
3Anne Linton (Sorella Forte)0:30:19
4Cassie Nobbs0:53:36
DNFAnne Kennedy (Bicycleattorney.com)
DNFPatty Smaldone

Cat.2 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Holmes (Bike tires Direct)5:27:08
2Pete Conklin (Bike City Racing)0:47:00
3Mike Webb (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)0:55:22
4Tim Kibbler (Excel Sports)1:26:28
5David English (Filth and Fury)1:33:27
6Micheal Mccarthy1:51:31
DNFCliff Mccann (Pistis)

Cat. 2 Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Torsten Kjellstrand (Team S+M)6:07:27
2Chip Andrus0:04:53
3Stephen Crozier0:48:23
DNFAndrew Peterson (Existential Velo)

Cat 2 Men 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Miller (Pacific Power Blue Sky)5:45:42
DNFDon Duval
DNFRick Gregory

Cat. 2 Clydesdale Men 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruce Haserot ( )6:38:12
2Scott Pierce (www.mebigfoot.com)1:00:26

Cat. 2 Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Barker (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)4:49:44
2Carl Gurney (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)0:49:06
3Geoff Raynak (Half Fast Velo)0:56:35
4Travis Matheson1:01:55
5Shaun Wilcox ( )1:17:33
6Hugh Gapay (Hammer Velo)1:41:12
7Samuel Costello2:13:01
DNFJosh Armagost (Fat Cobra Video)

Cat. 3 Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keith Fawcett (Pistis Cycling Team)3:00:35

Cat. 3 Men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deven Roberts4:06:31

Cat. 3 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Leach (BMC Total Care Racing)3:19:25
2Michelle Rear (Team Bellie Racing)0:50:32

Cat. 3 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Eliopulos (HPChiro/Alpine Mortgage Planning)3:11:26

Cat. 3 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristina Mihaescu (Hammer Velo)3:58:54

Cat. 3 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Stiewig (Pistis)3:13:01
2Tony Colistro ( )0:10:00

Cat. 3 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Schallberger4:13:49

Cat. 3 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Reese3:15:19

Cat. 3 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Murphy (Murphy's Stout)3:16:18
2Ian Kennedy (Bicycleattorney.com)0:00:13
3Robert Jaynes (Pistis Cycling Team)0:28:21
4Cory Fawcett (Pistis Cycling Team)1:27:25

Cat. 3 Women 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melissa Boyd (Pacific Power Blue Sky)4:02:07

Cat. 3 Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Smith3:03:15
1Colonel Reynolds (Boneyard Cycling)3:57:40

Junior men 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peyton Logue (Pistis Cycling Team)3:05:09

Junior women 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keenan Reynolds (Bend Endurance Academy)4:39:54

