Racers from all over the northwest United States and beyond lined up for the 6th annual Test of Endurance 50 on Sunday, June 19 in sunny Blodgett, Oregon. For many first timers, this event lived up to the name and for those seasoned racers, this event proved to provide quite a test of holding cramps at bay while racing on the gas for 50 miles and 8,500ft of climbing over two laps each with 11 separate climbs.

At the end of the day Sean Babcock (Team S & M) took home the overall win in 3:54:04. He outlasted James Williams (Sunnyside Sports) in 4:02:15 with Ross Brody (Buy Local) on a singlespeed in the Cat. 1 30-34 division in third in 4:04:25.

For the women, Jill Hardiman (Team S & M), racing in the Cat. 1 40-49 division, was the fastest in 5:05:19. She kept up the pace to outdistance pro Pia Orevatz (Hutch's Of Bend) in 5:18:05 with local Cat. 1 racer Mellisa Norland (Team Dirt) in third the day after winning the Lagrande Xterra overall at 5:56:13.

Some compared the course to the best riding outside of Oakridge with high speed sections requiring little or no braking. The roots and drops and off camber, technical nature on the course made some compare it to trails they had ridden in Vermont.

One thing is for sure, that each of these riders will be ready to take on any test for the rest of the mountain bike season and are better riders after passing the Test.

Full Results (by category)

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Babcock (Team S & M Young Guns) 3:54:04 2 James Williams (Sunnyside Sports) 0:08:11 3 Ben Parsons (Sportsman ski Haus/Hammer Nutrition) 0:11:19 4 Chris Snder (Bicycleattorney.com) 0:12:06 5 John Weathers (Sunset Cycles) 0:13:14 6 Clint Muhlfeld (Hammer Nutrition) 0:14:39 7 Erik Tonkin (Team S & M Old Dawgs) 0:18:23 8 James Ceccorulli (Trek 29er) 0:20:49 9 Scott Bradway (Team S & M Old Dawgs) 0:22:20 10 Shawn Radar (Bike tires Direct) 0:24:07 11 Nelson Snyder (Cyclepath Racing) 0:24:44 12 Bruce Cole-Baker (Silverado Gallery/Sunnyside ) 0:26:20 13 Brennan Wodtli (Hutch's Bicycles of Bend) 0:27:33 14 Zach Winter (Guinness Cycling Team) 0:30:00 15 Michael Gallagher (Cyclepath Racing) 0:32:31 16 Cary Miller (Team S & M Old Dawgs) 0:35:12 17 Jon Myers (Team S & M Old Dawgs) 0:36:12 18 Brett Luelling (Buy Local Cycling) 0:36:29 19 Greg Oravetz (Silverado Gallery/Sunnyside ) 0:50:22 20 Matt Mahoney (Team S & M Young Guns) 1:22:15 DNF Marcus Benton (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events) DNF Scotty Carlile (webcyclery.com)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pia Oravetz (Hutchs Bicycles Bend) 5:18:05

Cat. 1 Men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Jaynes (Mrazek) 4:45:05

Cat. 1 Men 19-24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Lewis (Trinity Bikes) 5:56:39

Cat. 1 Men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Lilienthal (Team S+M) 4:37:32 2 Taylor Bushnell (Tensegrity PT Cycling) 0:02:04 3 Shane Johnson (Trinity Bikes) 0:07:32 DNF Samuel Nicoletti (Team S & M Young Guns)

Cat. 1 Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ross Brody (Buy Local Cycling) 4:04:25 2 Doug Turnbull (Paul's Bicycle Way of Life Cycling Team) 0:26:36 3 Seth Patla (River City Bicycles) 0:30:51 4 Justin Berndt 0:47:12 5 Joel Palanuk 0:50:39 6 Matt Cline ( ) 1:05:27 7 Ryan Evans 1:06:25 DNF Jeremy Warnicke

Cat. 1 Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melissa Norland (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events) 5:56:13 2 Christy Love (Team S & M Les Femes) 0:23:21

Cat. 1 Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Wilder (Cyclepath Racing) 4:53:40 2 Dave Cockburn (Bicycleattorney.com) 0:07:39 3 Jess Palacios ( ) 0:13:21 4 Jesse Luckett 0:14:40 5 Justin Price (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events) 0:49:44 6 Brian Kinnare 1:29:51

Cat. 1 Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trevor Norland (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events) 4:24:51 2 Martin Baker (Bicycleattorney.com) 0:29:31 3 Doug Evans (Bicycleattorney.com) 0:56:01 4 David Baker (Sunnyside Sports) 1:04:32

Cat. 1 Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jill Hardiman (Team S & M Les Femes) 5:05:19 2 Lisa Belair (Team S & M Les Femes) 1:03:43 3 Naoko Forderer 1:18:53

Cat. 1 Men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Sullivan (One Ghost Industries, LLC. hammer Nutrition, Maxxis, Cyclops) 4:19:43 2 Jeff Otto (Sunset Cycles) 0:19:39 3 Dan Packman (WebCyclery.com) 0:41:18 4 Johnny Vergis (Cyclepath Racing) 0:43:59 5 Frank Bretl (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events) 0:59:30 6 Jeff Standish (Therapeutic Associates Cycling/Sagebrush Cycles) 1:01:20

Cat. 1 Men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rich Cramer (Bicycleattorney.com) 4:37:41 2 Jeff Parker (Super Relax Concept) 0:28:29 3 Gregg Leion (Mountain View Cycles) 0:39:26

Cat. 1 Men singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Keller (Pistis Cycling Team) 4:22:05 2 Jeff Dengel (WebCyclery.com) 0:10:40 3 Jake Rosenfeld (Unattached) 0:17:25 4 Mike Shane (Club Ride) 0:33:40 5 Dax Turner 0:34:26 6 Doug Striley (Cycle Sport) 0:40:29 7 Ryan Eisele (www.evanplews.com/Kenda) 0:42:38 8 Tom Letsinger (GVH Bikes) 0:47:33 9 Dave Bisers (Tensegrity PT Cycling) 1:35:35 10 Allan Capp ( ) 2:17:36 DNF Cordino Longiotti (Desalvo Custom Cycles Racing)

Cat. 1 Men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Colton (MBSEF Cycling Team) 2:43:05

Cat. 2 Men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephan Roberts (Cyclepath Racing) 2:52:36 DNF Nicholas Hannan (Pistis)

Cat. 2 Men 19-24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nick Makanna (Team S & M Young Guns) 5:15:50 2 Robert Gilbert (Trinity Bikes) 0:10:38 3 Spencer Callahan (Bush League Wrenching) 1:32:20

Cat. 2 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Beckman (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events) 6:33:16 2 Meagan Masten ( ) 0:16:39 3 Ellene Smith (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events) 0:40:40 4 Tuuli Hakala (Sorella Forte) 0:55:40

Cat. 2 Men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Williams 5:32:07 2 Spencer Fransway 0:23:59 3 Jack Olsen (Fat Cobra Video) 0:36:08 4 Walker Duval 0:48:14 5 Dave Murray ( ) 0:49:27 DNF Stephen Snider

Cat. 2 Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Romesburg 4:53:00 2 Ryan Garner (Tensegrity PT Cycling) 0:19:02 3 Brian Burton (Farestart p/b Cobalt Mortgage) 0:43:01 4 Wally Hockman (webcyclery.com) 1:17:59 5 Scott Birdwell 1:38:03 6 Anthony Geltosky 1:45:11 7 Jonathan Baker 3:12:16 DNF Andy Edick

Cat. 2 Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Matheson (Team S & M Les Femes) 5:57:47 2 Angela Mart (webcyclery.com) 0:21:39 3 Mielle Blomberg (Team S & M Les Femes) 0:22:14 4 Remy Maguire (Team S & M Les Femes) 0:25:27 5 Beth Ann Orton (Staccato Gelato) 0:32:50 6 Tiffani Snyder (Bloom Racing) 0:34:37 7 Kelly Mckean (Veloce Racing) 0:36:57 8 Suzanne Marcoe (Buy Local Cycling) 0:40:27 9 Sarah Tonna 0:41:30 10 Kirstin Carroll (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events) 0:50:37 11 Amy Smith 0:50:55 12 Sarah Hunter (Green Submarine Records) 1:47:43 13 Natalie Evans 2:06:17

Cat. 2 Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Weyant (Pedal Dynamics) 6:03:01 2 Eric Wittinger (Fat Cobra Video) 0:02:01 3 Jeffrey Brock (Existential Velo) 0:06:28 4 Edward (Ted) Chaplain (Bike City Racing) 0:11:08 5 Tiff Koehn (Byrne Invent) 0:31:44 6 Justin Acciavatti 0:35:43 7 James Buckroyd (Yakima Products) 0:49:19 8 Johnny Baldwin (Bush League Wrenching) 0:59:33 9 Jeff Katz 1:10:57 DNF Tj Paskewich (Therapeutic Associates Cycling/Sagebrush Cycles)

Cat. 2 Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Schnorr (Hammer Nutrition) 5:11:48 2 Mike Alligood (Therapeutic Associates Cycling/Sagebrush Cycles) 0:09:29 3 David Masuda (Team Bike Tires Direct) 0:09:59 4 Craig Ruby (Lucky 13) 0:11:38 5 Mark Miskowiec (Sunnyside Sports) 0:33:56 6 Russell Parker 0:43:03 7 Marc Lutz (Ketamine) 1:00:24 8 James Lais ( ) 1:07:44 9 Shawn Gore ( ) 1:08:18 10 Richard Rosko (Hammer Velo) 1:26:22 11 Charles Barrett 1:26:58 12 David Szymanski 1:27:24 13 Jeff Minch 2:10:37 14 John Redd 2:10:38 DNF Darrin Purdom (Soraz Racing) DNF Sean Denney (Bicycleattorney.com)

Cat. 2 Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darcy Gilbert 7:09:04 2 Ronda Sundermeier 0:09:30 3 Anne Linton (Sorella Forte) 0:30:19 4 Cassie Nobbs 0:53:36 DNF Anne Kennedy (Bicycleattorney.com) DNF Patty Smaldone

Cat.2 Men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Holmes (Bike tires Direct) 5:27:08 2 Pete Conklin (Bike City Racing) 0:47:00 3 Mike Webb (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events) 0:55:22 4 Tim Kibbler (Excel Sports) 1:26:28 5 David English (Filth and Fury) 1:33:27 6 Micheal Mccarthy 1:51:31 DNF Cliff Mccann (Pistis)

Cat. 2 Men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Torsten Kjellstrand (Team S+M) 6:07:27 2 Chip Andrus 0:04:53 3 Stephen Crozier 0:48:23 DNF Andrew Peterson (Existential Velo)

Cat 2 Men 55-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Miller (Pacific Power Blue Sky) 5:45:42 DNF Don Duval DNF Rick Gregory

Cat. 2 Clydesdale Men 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruce Haserot ( ) 6:38:12 2 Scott Pierce (www.mebigfoot.com) 1:00:26

Cat. 2 Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Barker (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events) 4:49:44 2 Carl Gurney (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events) 0:49:06 3 Geoff Raynak (Half Fast Velo) 0:56:35 4 Travis Matheson 1:01:55 5 Shaun Wilcox ( ) 1:17:33 6 Hugh Gapay (Hammer Velo) 1:41:12 7 Samuel Costello 2:13:01 DNF Josh Armagost (Fat Cobra Video)

Cat. 3 Men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Keith Fawcett (Pistis Cycling Team) 3:00:35

Cat. 3 Men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deven Roberts 4:06:31

Cat. 3 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Leach (BMC Total Care Racing) 3:19:25 2 Michelle Rear (Team Bellie Racing) 0:50:32

Cat. 3 Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Eliopulos (HPChiro/Alpine Mortgage Planning) 3:11:26

Cat. 3 Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cristina Mihaescu (Hammer Velo) 3:58:54

Cat. 3 Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Stiewig (Pistis) 3:13:01 2 Tony Colistro ( ) 0:10:00

Cat. 3 Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Schallberger 4:13:49

Cat. 3 Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Reese 3:15:19

Cat. 3 Men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Murphy (Murphy's Stout) 3:16:18 2 Ian Kennedy (Bicycleattorney.com) 0:00:13 3 Robert Jaynes (Pistis Cycling Team) 0:28:21 4 Cory Fawcett (Pistis Cycling Team) 1:27:25

Cat. 3 Women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melissa Boyd (Pacific Power Blue Sky) 4:02:07

Cat. 3 Men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Smith 3:03:15 1 Colonel Reynolds (Boneyard Cycling) 3:57:40

Junior men 11-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peyton Logue (Pistis Cycling Team) 3:05:09