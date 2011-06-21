Babcock wins Test of Endurance
Hardiman victorious among all the women
Racers from all over the northwest United States and beyond lined up for the 6th annual Test of Endurance 50 on Sunday, June 19 in sunny Blodgett, Oregon. For many first timers, this event lived up to the name and for those seasoned racers, this event proved to provide quite a test of holding cramps at bay while racing on the gas for 50 miles and 8,500ft of climbing over two laps each with 11 separate climbs.
At the end of the day Sean Babcock (Team S & M) took home the overall win in 3:54:04. He outlasted James Williams (Sunnyside Sports) in 4:02:15 with Ross Brody (Buy Local) on a singlespeed in the Cat. 1 30-34 division in third in 4:04:25.
For the women, Jill Hardiman (Team S & M), racing in the Cat. 1 40-49 division, was the fastest in 5:05:19. She kept up the pace to outdistance pro Pia Orevatz (Hutch's Of Bend) in 5:18:05 with local Cat. 1 racer Mellisa Norland (Team Dirt) in third the day after winning the Lagrande Xterra overall at 5:56:13.
Some compared the course to the best riding outside of Oakridge with high speed sections requiring little or no braking. The roots and drops and off camber, technical nature on the course made some compare it to trails they had ridden in Vermont.
One thing is for sure, that each of these riders will be ready to take on any test for the rest of the mountain bike season and are better riders after passing the Test.
Full Results (by category)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Babcock (Team S & M Young Guns)
|3:54:04
|2
|James Williams (Sunnyside Sports)
|0:08:11
|3
|Ben Parsons (Sportsman ski Haus/Hammer Nutrition)
|0:11:19
|4
|Chris Snder (Bicycleattorney.com)
|0:12:06
|5
|John Weathers (Sunset Cycles)
|0:13:14
|6
|Clint Muhlfeld (Hammer Nutrition)
|0:14:39
|7
|Erik Tonkin (Team S & M Old Dawgs)
|0:18:23
|8
|James Ceccorulli (Trek 29er)
|0:20:49
|9
|Scott Bradway (Team S & M Old Dawgs)
|0:22:20
|10
|Shawn Radar (Bike tires Direct)
|0:24:07
|11
|Nelson Snyder (Cyclepath Racing)
|0:24:44
|12
|Bruce Cole-Baker (Silverado Gallery/Sunnyside )
|0:26:20
|13
|Brennan Wodtli (Hutch's Bicycles of Bend)
|0:27:33
|14
|Zach Winter (Guinness Cycling Team)
|0:30:00
|15
|Michael Gallagher (Cyclepath Racing)
|0:32:31
|16
|Cary Miller (Team S & M Old Dawgs)
|0:35:12
|17
|Jon Myers (Team S & M Old Dawgs)
|0:36:12
|18
|Brett Luelling (Buy Local Cycling)
|0:36:29
|19
|Greg Oravetz (Silverado Gallery/Sunnyside )
|0:50:22
|20
|Matt Mahoney (Team S & M Young Guns)
|1:22:15
|DNF
|Marcus Benton (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)
|DNF
|Scotty Carlile (webcyclery.com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pia Oravetz (Hutchs Bicycles Bend)
|5:18:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Jaynes (Mrazek)
|4:45:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Lewis (Trinity Bikes)
|5:56:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Lilienthal (Team S+M)
|4:37:32
|2
|Taylor Bushnell (Tensegrity PT Cycling)
|0:02:04
|3
|Shane Johnson (Trinity Bikes)
|0:07:32
|DNF
|Samuel Nicoletti (Team S & M Young Guns)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ross Brody (Buy Local Cycling)
|4:04:25
|2
|Doug Turnbull (Paul's Bicycle Way of Life Cycling Team)
|0:26:36
|3
|Seth Patla (River City Bicycles)
|0:30:51
|4
|Justin Berndt
|0:47:12
|5
|Joel Palanuk
|0:50:39
|6
|Matt Cline ( )
|1:05:27
|7
|Ryan Evans
|1:06:25
|DNF
|Jeremy Warnicke
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melissa Norland (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)
|5:56:13
|2
|Christy Love (Team S & M Les Femes)
|0:23:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Wilder (Cyclepath Racing)
|4:53:40
|2
|Dave Cockburn (Bicycleattorney.com)
|0:07:39
|3
|Jess Palacios ( )
|0:13:21
|4
|Jesse Luckett
|0:14:40
|5
|Justin Price (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)
|0:49:44
|6
|Brian Kinnare
|1:29:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trevor Norland (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)
|4:24:51
|2
|Martin Baker (Bicycleattorney.com)
|0:29:31
|3
|Doug Evans (Bicycleattorney.com)
|0:56:01
|4
|David Baker (Sunnyside Sports)
|1:04:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jill Hardiman (Team S & M Les Femes)
|5:05:19
|2
|Lisa Belair (Team S & M Les Femes)
|1:03:43
|3
|Naoko Forderer
|1:18:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Sullivan (One Ghost Industries, LLC. hammer Nutrition, Maxxis, Cyclops)
|4:19:43
|2
|Jeff Otto (Sunset Cycles)
|0:19:39
|3
|Dan Packman (WebCyclery.com)
|0:41:18
|4
|Johnny Vergis (Cyclepath Racing)
|0:43:59
|5
|Frank Bretl (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)
|0:59:30
|6
|Jeff Standish (Therapeutic Associates Cycling/Sagebrush Cycles)
|1:01:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rich Cramer (Bicycleattorney.com)
|4:37:41
|2
|Jeff Parker (Super Relax Concept)
|0:28:29
|3
|Gregg Leion (Mountain View Cycles)
|0:39:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Keller (Pistis Cycling Team)
|4:22:05
|2
|Jeff Dengel (WebCyclery.com)
|0:10:40
|3
|Jake Rosenfeld (Unattached)
|0:17:25
|4
|Mike Shane (Club Ride)
|0:33:40
|5
|Dax Turner
|0:34:26
|6
|Doug Striley (Cycle Sport)
|0:40:29
|7
|Ryan Eisele (www.evanplews.com/Kenda)
|0:42:38
|8
|Tom Letsinger (GVH Bikes)
|0:47:33
|9
|Dave Bisers (Tensegrity PT Cycling)
|1:35:35
|10
|Allan Capp ( )
|2:17:36
|DNF
|Cordino Longiotti (Desalvo Custom Cycles Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Colton (MBSEF Cycling Team)
|2:43:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephan Roberts (Cyclepath Racing)
|2:52:36
|DNF
|Nicholas Hannan (Pistis)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nick Makanna (Team S & M Young Guns)
|5:15:50
|2
|Robert Gilbert (Trinity Bikes)
|0:10:38
|3
|Spencer Callahan (Bush League Wrenching)
|1:32:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Beckman (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)
|6:33:16
|2
|Meagan Masten ( )
|0:16:39
|3
|Ellene Smith (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)
|0:40:40
|4
|Tuuli Hakala (Sorella Forte)
|0:55:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Williams
|5:32:07
|2
|Spencer Fransway
|0:23:59
|3
|Jack Olsen (Fat Cobra Video)
|0:36:08
|4
|Walker Duval
|0:48:14
|5
|Dave Murray ( )
|0:49:27
|DNF
|Stephen Snider
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Romesburg
|4:53:00
|2
|Ryan Garner (Tensegrity PT Cycling)
|0:19:02
|3
|Brian Burton (Farestart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)
|0:43:01
|4
|Wally Hockman (webcyclery.com)
|1:17:59
|5
|Scott Birdwell
|1:38:03
|6
|Anthony Geltosky
|1:45:11
|7
|Jonathan Baker
|3:12:16
|DNF
|Andy Edick
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kim Matheson (Team S & M Les Femes)
|5:57:47
|2
|Angela Mart (webcyclery.com)
|0:21:39
|3
|Mielle Blomberg (Team S & M Les Femes)
|0:22:14
|4
|Remy Maguire (Team S & M Les Femes)
|0:25:27
|5
|Beth Ann Orton (Staccato Gelato)
|0:32:50
|6
|Tiffani Snyder (Bloom Racing)
|0:34:37
|7
|Kelly Mckean (Veloce Racing)
|0:36:57
|8
|Suzanne Marcoe (Buy Local Cycling)
|0:40:27
|9
|Sarah Tonna
|0:41:30
|10
|Kirstin Carroll (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)
|0:50:37
|11
|Amy Smith
|0:50:55
|12
|Sarah Hunter (Green Submarine Records)
|1:47:43
|13
|Natalie Evans
|2:06:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Weyant (Pedal Dynamics)
|6:03:01
|2
|Eric Wittinger (Fat Cobra Video)
|0:02:01
|3
|Jeffrey Brock (Existential Velo)
|0:06:28
|4
|Edward (Ted) Chaplain (Bike City Racing)
|0:11:08
|5
|Tiff Koehn (Byrne Invent)
|0:31:44
|6
|Justin Acciavatti
|0:35:43
|7
|James Buckroyd (Yakima Products)
|0:49:19
|8
|Johnny Baldwin (Bush League Wrenching)
|0:59:33
|9
|Jeff Katz
|1:10:57
|DNF
|Tj Paskewich (Therapeutic Associates Cycling/Sagebrush Cycles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Schnorr (Hammer Nutrition)
|5:11:48
|2
|Mike Alligood (Therapeutic Associates Cycling/Sagebrush Cycles)
|0:09:29
|3
|David Masuda (Team Bike Tires Direct)
|0:09:59
|4
|Craig Ruby (Lucky 13)
|0:11:38
|5
|Mark Miskowiec (Sunnyside Sports)
|0:33:56
|6
|Russell Parker
|0:43:03
|7
|Marc Lutz (Ketamine)
|1:00:24
|8
|James Lais ( )
|1:07:44
|9
|Shawn Gore ( )
|1:08:18
|10
|Richard Rosko (Hammer Velo)
|1:26:22
|11
|Charles Barrett
|1:26:58
|12
|David Szymanski
|1:27:24
|13
|Jeff Minch
|2:10:37
|14
|John Redd
|2:10:38
|DNF
|Darrin Purdom (Soraz Racing)
|DNF
|Sean Denney (Bicycleattorney.com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darcy Gilbert
|7:09:04
|2
|Ronda Sundermeier
|0:09:30
|3
|Anne Linton (Sorella Forte)
|0:30:19
|4
|Cassie Nobbs
|0:53:36
|DNF
|Anne Kennedy (Bicycleattorney.com)
|DNF
|Patty Smaldone
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Holmes (Bike tires Direct)
|5:27:08
|2
|Pete Conklin (Bike City Racing)
|0:47:00
|3
|Mike Webb (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)
|0:55:22
|4
|Tim Kibbler (Excel Sports)
|1:26:28
|5
|David English (Filth and Fury)
|1:33:27
|6
|Micheal Mccarthy
|1:51:31
|DNF
|Cliff Mccann (Pistis)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Torsten Kjellstrand (Team S+M)
|6:07:27
|2
|Chip Andrus
|0:04:53
|3
|Stephen Crozier
|0:48:23
|DNF
|Andrew Peterson (Existential Velo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Miller (Pacific Power Blue Sky)
|5:45:42
|DNF
|Don Duval
|DNF
|Rick Gregory
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bruce Haserot ( )
|6:38:12
|2
|Scott Pierce (www.mebigfoot.com)
|1:00:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Barker (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)
|4:49:44
|2
|Carl Gurney (Team Dirt/Mudslinger Events)
|0:49:06
|3
|Geoff Raynak (Half Fast Velo)
|0:56:35
|4
|Travis Matheson
|1:01:55
|5
|Shaun Wilcox ( )
|1:17:33
|6
|Hugh Gapay (Hammer Velo)
|1:41:12
|7
|Samuel Costello
|2:13:01
|DNF
|Josh Armagost (Fat Cobra Video)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Keith Fawcett (Pistis Cycling Team)
|3:00:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deven Roberts
|4:06:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Leach (BMC Total Care Racing)
|3:19:25
|2
|Michelle Rear (Team Bellie Racing)
|0:50:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Eliopulos (HPChiro/Alpine Mortgage Planning)
|3:11:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristina Mihaescu (Hammer Velo)
|3:58:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Stiewig (Pistis)
|3:13:01
|2
|Tony Colistro ( )
|0:10:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Schallberger
|4:13:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Reese
|3:15:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Murphy (Murphy's Stout)
|3:16:18
|2
|Ian Kennedy (Bicycleattorney.com)
|0:00:13
|3
|Robert Jaynes (Pistis Cycling Team)
|0:28:21
|4
|Cory Fawcett (Pistis Cycling Team)
|1:27:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melissa Boyd (Pacific Power Blue Sky)
|4:02:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Smith
|3:03:15
|1
|Colonel Reynolds (Boneyard Cycling)
|3:57:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peyton Logue (Pistis Cycling Team)
|3:05:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Keenan Reynolds (Bend Endurance Academy)
|4:39:54
