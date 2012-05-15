TD Bank Philadelphia International Cycling Championship past winners
Champions from 1985 to 2011
|2011
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2010
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|2009
|André Greipel (Ger) Team Columbia-High Road
|2008
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team CSC
|2007
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team CSC
|2006
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Health Net presented by Maxxis
|2005
|Chris Wherry (USA) Health Net presented by Maxxis
|2004
|Francisco Ventoso (Esp) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2003
|Stefano Zanini (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
|2002
|Mark Walters (Can) Navigators Cycling Team
|2001
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Domo-Farm Frites
|2000
|Henk Vogels (Aus) Mercury Cycling Team
|1999
|Jakob Piil (Den) Acceptcard Pro Cycling
|1998
|George Hincapie (USA) US Postal Service
|1997
|Massimiliano Lelli (Ita) Saeco
|1996
|Eddy Gragus (USA) U.S. Postal Service
|1995
|Norman Alvis (USA) Saturn
|1994
|Sean Yates (GBr) Motorola
|1993
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Motorola
|1992
|Bart Bowen (USA) Subaru-Montgomery
|1991
|Michel Zanoli (Ned) Tulip Computers
|1990
|Paolo Cimini (Ita) Gis Gelati-Juvenes San Marino
|1989
|Greg Oravetz (USA) Coors Light
|1988
|Roberto Gaggioli (Ita) Pepsi Cola-Fanini-FNT
|1987
|Tom Schuler (USA) 7-Eleven Cycling Team
|1986
|Thomas Prehn (USA) Schwinn-Icy Hot
|1985
|Eric Heiden (USA) 7-Eleven Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy