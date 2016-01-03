Trending

Santos Women's Tour winner in 2015 and Women's Cup past winners 2012-2014

Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
2014Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
2013Kimberley Wells (Aus)
2012Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS

