Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews live coverage of Stage 5 which is set to decide the overall classification at the 2014 Tour Down Under

Good morning. Its its the big event today on Willunga Hill today with large crowds expected to turn up and create a festive atmosphere. The riders will climb the hill twice today as they cover a total length of 151.5km. The climb is sure to shake up the gc but we could see either Simon Gerrans or Cadel Evans chasing bonus seconds tomorrow in order to claim the overall victory.

Racing today will begin at 11am with just 500m of the neutral zone which is short in comparison to the several kilometre length zones we've seen this week

Riders are signing on at McLaren Vale and certainly having the obligatory joey photos taken

Today's weather: Similarly cool and windy as Stage 4. Not many trees to shelter from these winds compared to the other stages. Currently it is sunny near the beach with low cloud in the hills clearing to a mostly sunny day. There are SSE winds 20-30km/h with gusts to about 35km/h (a head-wind for the two climbs up Willunga Hill). There will be a breeze just as testy as Stage 4 particularly during cross-wind sections. Finally, the temperature is 22-25 degrees near the beach (22 degrees for the start at McLaren Vale) and near 20 degrees in the Willunga Hill area.

What are the details of the climb today? Willunga Hill KOM - about 3km of climb, from 146 metres altitude to 369 metres altitude (average gradient about 7% with a maximum gradient near 12%)

To recap the overall standings and jersey leaders, this is how it stands with Australian leading the four classifications GC: 1st - Cadel Evans (BMC) 14:19:46 Points classification - Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) 62 points KOM: Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) 24 points Young riders classification: Jack Haig (UniSA) 14:21:04 Team classification: BMC 43:00:38

The last few winners atop Willunga Hill are some of cycling's biggest names. Here is a recap of who has taken out the stage in recent years. 2013 - Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

2012 - Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

2011 - Francisco Ventoso (Movistar)

2010 - Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne)

Last few sips of coffee by the riders with 10 minutes until show time. Time to put the joey down and strap the helmet on

Just minutes away from the start now

Some pros have posted their Strava times for Willinga so to give you an idea of how long it'll take the likes of Evans, Gerrans and Gesink here are some times. Luke Roberts who set the KOM in 2010 with 7:39 while Gesink was the fastest racer on Strava last year doing a 7:53

Once again there are two intermediate sprint points today. The are both located at Snapper Point coming after 63.4km and then 103.4km

There are two KOM points today with the two ascents of Willunga set to decide the eventual winner of the classification. The climbs of Willunga are 129.1km and 151.5km

151km remaining from 151km There are plenty of people at the start line to watch the riders roll out

The count from 10 seconds has been made the riders start Stage 5

While there has been plenty of talk about Simon Gerrans, Robert Gesink has flown under the radar and is feeling good about his chances for a podium position

It will be interesting to see how Orica-GreenEdge react to a break today as the team will be working to get Gerrans the intermediate sprint bonus seconds

150km remaining from 151km Team UniSA start the race by sending a rider up the road, its Mark O'Brien

Kevin Reza joins O'Brien

149km remaining from 151km So joing Reza (Europcar) and O'Brien are four other riders but that little group has been brought back together for now

148km remaining from 151km Jens Voigt (Trek) is leading a group now of five with representation from Movistar, Katusha and Omega Pharma-Quick Step

147km remaining from 151km Travis Meyer (Drapac) is the next rider to try his luck and get away from the bunch

146km remaining from 151km So the situation on the road is a small group with a few hundred meters ahead of the bunch with Jens Voigt (Trek), Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

145km remaining from 151km It seems the bunch is happy for this group to be the day's break but how much time will GreenEdge and BMC give them?

143km remaining from 151km The group of four now has a lead over 1:00 minute

142km remaining from 151km The riders will do one loop of the course with no sprint points, KOM or feedzones to distract the. On the second and third laps is when the racing will heat up

140km remaining from 151km So the break has been established and has built a lead of 2:00. Once again the riders in the break are Jens Voigt (Trek), Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

In a change from the past few days, there is neither a Drapac or UniSA rider that made the break

139km remaining from 151km While no one single team is organising the peloton to keep the break's advantage within check, Garmin-Sharp, Giant-Shimano and BMC are all up the front. The break have a time gap of 2:20 back to the main bunch

138km remaining from 151km A darkhorse to move up the standings is Diego Ulissi who is just 14 seconds behind Cadel Evans (BMC)

The race today takes in one of the many wine regions of the South Australia and there are some very nice scenic shots from today

133km remaining from 151km The break of four has almost a lead of 4:00 minutes now after 20 minutes of racing

131km remaining from 151km Team BMC are now taking control of the peloton and have moved up with Evans tucked in behind his teammates

The average speed of the first 10km is 47km/h so its another fast start to a stage

130km remaining from 151km South Australia may have just had a heatwave, Cadel Evans is wearing arm warmers at the moment

126km remaining from 151km The time gap between the break and main bunch is now 5:10

With 30 minutes raced, the group of Jens Voigt (Trek), Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) have built themselves a nice little lead as BMC relaxed the chase a touch but remain on the front of the peloton

124km remaining from 151km Its Danilo Wyss's (BMC) time to spend some time on the front and set the tempo

123km remaining from 151km Lobato (Movistar) has dropped back to the team car and rejoins his breakaway companions in a sign that the pace isn't too high among the leaders on the road

Egor Silin (Katusha) is back with the Russian team in 2014 having ridden with the outfit from 2010-11 before joining Astana fir 2012-13.

He has had success in Australia before when in 2011 he won Stage 4 of the Herald Sun Tour

120km remaining from 151km The break's lead has gone up to 6:00 minutes which is the biggest gap so far at the Tour Down Under in 2014

Time for some quotes from the riders this morning

Richie Porte (Team Sky) It’s good for us if BMC rides hard. I want to be up there on the final podium and I’m confident I can make the top three of the Santos Tour Down Under.

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp): Simon Gerrans has always been someone I liked to watch racing. It’s been great to sprint against these guys. I’m going well. I hope to stay where I am on GC (4th) or maybe a little bit higher.

120km remaining from 151km At the front of the pack alongside BMC are Garmin-Sharp, Lotto-Belisol and Sky

Also moving toward the front are the bright colours of Cannondale and Tinkoff-Saxo

119km remaining from 151km Juan José Lobato (Movistar) is riding his first WorldTour event for the Movistar team having previously ridden for Euskaltel-Euskadi

118km remaining from 151km Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) has just the one win to his name so far but what a win it is, a stage at the Tour de France.

Maxime Bouet Ag2r La Mondiale): I believe the first hot spot sprint is too far away from the start for Orica-GreenEdge to ride behind the breakaway as they did yesterday. Important factors today will be the wind, the possible crashes and splits in the bunch. I want to be well positioned at the bottom of Willunga for the first time up the hill. I’m still bitter about the time lost with my crash before Corkscrew Climb on stage 3. But I have a great team behind me so I won’t give up and I’ll try to get the most out of today’s stage.

115km remaining from 151km The break's lead has swelled out to 7:20 minutes now

Jack Haig (UniSA): Being in my first World Tour event, it’s pretty exciting to wear the best young rider jersey ahead of the queen stage. I think I got a 1.20 lead or something over the second young rider [Carlos Verona of Omega Pharma-Quick Step]. It’s quite a big gap but it could be all over before we get to the hill if things happen in the crosswinds.

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol): What I’ll be doing today is not climbing, it’s riding my bike up the hill. I’m happy to have won yesterday and my next goal is to win again tomorrow, but since we have the uphill finish, I can’t win the race overall anymore.

It's likely that winds could cause some drama today and there may just be some Strava records that are safe after today with a headwind on the Willunga Hill climb at the moment

112km remaining from 151km In just 53 minutes of racing, the leaders have over 8:00 minutes between themselves and the bunch now

111km remaining from 151km The riders are about to go through McLaren Vale again having completed the first lap of the course

Brent Bookwalter (BMC): Today is a big day. We're hoping to keep it together until the final run up Willunga. Cadel's got the legs, so I don't see a lot of differences between the top guys. I think it could come down to the time bonuses. No matter what happens, it's been a great week for the team, and it's great to see Cadel back in good form. It bodes well for the rest of the season and the Giro.

There is no virtual leader on the road from this break today with the four riders all some way of the time of Cadel Evans

110km remaining from 151km The break once again is Jens Voigt (Trek), Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Back in the main pack, Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge have decided to up the speed a little

109km remaining from 151km Having worn a skinsuit yesterday, Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) is back in his normal team kit and is wearing white knicks

Graeme Brown (Belkin): We'll be riding for Robert (Gesink) today. He's getting better every day, and the Willunga climb is good for him. Taking back 30 seconds on Evans is a big shout, but a top-3 overall would be awesome. It's a good stage for Robert. Two times up Willunga will make it hard on everyone. It should make for a big day for the fans.

109km remaining from 151km The gap is now up to 8:50 minutes

Cadel Evans (BMC): It should be a good day of racing today. I feel better and better as the race goes on. We're focusing on the GC, but Orica obviously have some ideas against that. I've had an exceptional start to the season, with nationals and here, perhaps even better than we could have hoped for. I had a rough couple of years, but that motivates you to work even harder. Let's see how we get up there today. We're here to win the race, not the team GC. We are all working toward the Giro, so we're hoping this is the start of bigger and better things to come.

107km remaining from 151km GreenEdge and Sky are sharing the duties on the front but the break's time continues to grow

Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge): I am coming here in a different role. I am here to work for Gerrans and the GC. Today is a very important day. There is not much difference between the top riders, so I think it will all come to time bonuses. We're here with the goal to win the GC now. I am here working for the team.

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge): I was able to pick up 5 seconds yesterday due to some fantastic teamwork from Orica-GreenEdge. I am happy with all the guys. It was a pretty good day yesterday, so we're hoping for another one today. It won't be easy, but I know Willunga pretty well. I've had success there before, and I hope to keep that momentum going today. We're going to try to take advantage of every opportunity there is to try to win this race.

105km remaining from 151km The break of four riders are starting to be chased down with GreenEdge deciding that eight minutes is too large a gap

George Bennett (Cannondale): I hope to have better legs today. I had a bad day up Corkscrew and my GC options flew out the hoop. And yesterday I got caught out when the bunch split. That was disappointing because I wasn't there to help Elia (Viviani) in the sprint. He was about 30 wheels back, but still managed to get third. I am building for the Giro, and I spent the winter in Europe, so I have little slower buildup coming into the season. Last year I was flying at the Tour Down Under. Today the crosswinds can be quite heavy down by the beach, and with two climbs up Willunga, I wouldn't be surprised to see about 40 guys coming to the base of the climb.

104km remaining from 151km There is an impressive crowd in Willunga cheering on the riders with plenty of cow bells being rung

The actual distance on the road between the break and the peloton is 6km

102km remaining from 151km The peloton is being led by Team Sky, BMC and GreenEdge which is no surprise

101km remaining from 151km The gap is under eight minutes with the peloton upping their chase speed thanks also to a little more organisation at the front

Cadel Evans (BMC) is sitting mid-pack and is looking very comfortable with several teammates keeping him safe

92km remaining from 151km The break is still pedelling along and enjoying a nice lead

The gap to the break is around 6:00 minutes now having come down following GreenEdge and Sky's efforts

In the last 10km the average speed of the peloton is a touch of 50km/h

89km remaining from 151km The riders are about to contest the first sprint point of the day

No contest there by the break as Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) led Jens Voigt (Trek) over the line

Correction, the sprint points were awarded to Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Jens Voigt (Trek) and then Jose Lobato (Movistar)

86km remaining from 151km The gap to the main bunch has now dropped to under 6:00 minutes as the break leaves Snapper Point

85km remaining from 151km Jens Voigt (Trek), Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) have a lead of 5:52 minutes

82km remaining from 151km With an hour and half having been ridden so far there has been little change to proceedings. Since the four man break got free Sky and GreenEdge have mostly been the teams controlling the tempo with help from BMC at times

80km remaining from 151km 5:29 minutes is the new time gap

Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) is leading the peloton much like he has all week in an attempt to bring down the four leaders' advantage

77km remaining from 151km The bright pink of Lampre has become more visible in the few minutes but its still GreenEdge and Sky at the front with Garmin-Sharp just off to the side

74km remaining from 151km Getting close to two hours or racing time and it will be the third hour of racing when the gc men come to the fore

72km remaining from 151km Bernie Eisel (Sky) has been spending a fair bit of time on the front today in order to bring the break back

70km remaining from 151km Lobato (Movistar) is taking a turn on the front for the break

70km remaining from 151km The time difference is now 4:38 with under 70km to the finishline

Just after the half-way point of the race, its largely been the same situation since the break went away in the first few kilometers of the race

The pace of the break is slowly dropping as they feel the efforts of their ride. The feedzone is about to come to offer some assistance

The break is on Main Rd and about to head through to pick up some food as they get ready to head out to Snapper Point for the last time

61km remaining from 151km Greipel has come to the front to up the speed of the peloton's chase

59km remaining from 151km Tinkoff-Saxo have come to the front and working with Lotto are putting the hammer down as the break's lead is around 3:30 minutes

57km remaining from 151km The effort from Tinkoff-Saxo has seen the lead drop to 3:00 minutes now

56km remaining from 151km For the last 10km, the peloton's average speed is 40km/h while for the leaders, their average speed for the 90km raced so far is 41km/h

55km remaining from 151km Lotto are trying their best to cause a split in the cross winds as they chase the four leaders

54km remaining from 151km The leading four make their way onto the beach for the last time with the second intermediate sprint point not too far away but the peloton won't catch them before then

53km remaining from 151km The lead of the 4 riders is just 2:34 minutes

48km remaining from 151km The four leaders pass through the intermediate sprint point again and there is no contest for the bonus seconds

47km remaining from 151km So after the two intermediate sprint points Cadel Evans (BMC) will be content with the fact that he didn't have to chase down any rivals for bonus seconds. Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) missed out so there are no changes to the pointy end of the gc

The sprint point was won by Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) with Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) second and in third place it was Jens Voigt (Trek)

The leading four riders will begin the ascent up Willunga Hill soon but first need to complete the last of the circuit to McLaren Vale

42km remaining from 151km With 42km to race, the 42-year-old Jens Voigt is still going strong on his number 42 bike

While some riders go left or right around the roundabout, several riders just went straight over it

39km remaining from 151km The break is still up ahead and pulling away a little by getting back out over 3:00 minutes with Gerrans and Evans letting their teammates protect them in the bunch as

The peloton has now decided to lift its pace and the breakaway is now just 2:58 minutes ahead

35km remaining from 151km Astana and Giant-Shimano are helping Sky with the chase now as the head towards the turn onto Main Rd and begin the climb up Willunga Hill

33km remaining from 151km The gap the break has is 2:45 minutes now

31km remaining from 151km To recap what's happened so far. A break of four which includes Jens Voigt (Trek), Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) gained a maximum advantage of eight minutes as the peloton let them ride off and away. The break gobbled up the bonus seconds negating Simon Gerrans chances of collecting time prior to the climb. As the race now makes it way onto the first ascent of Willunga they have a lead of around two and a half minutes

30km remaining from 151km It won't be too long know until the large crowd on the hill will see the peloton pass by and crest the summit before heading down Range Rd, Pennys Hill Rd, McMurtie Rd and onto Main Rd for the fifth and last time today

28km remaining from 151km It may have been expected that Evans (BMC) was going to attack on the Corkscrew but no one could go with him. Will any one by able to hold his wheel if he attacks early?

The peloton will be thinned significantly once they hit the slopes of the climb but watch as Adam Hansen is likely to want to defend his KOM jersey

27km remaining from 151km The break have a lead of 2:38 minutes which is coming down by the metre now as they are in sight of the peloton

26km remaining from 151km The break's lead is now only 1:30 minutes which the peloton keen to make this catch as soon as possible

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leads the break onto the climb

Lobato (Movistar) has been dropped by the break, unable to hold the speed

25km remaining from 151km Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) is trying to get away and Jens Voigt (Trek) is chasing him down

25km remaining from 151km The leading three have just 1:00 minute over the peloton as they make their way up the climb

24km remaining from 151km Lachlan Morton and Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) are setting the tempo up the climb

Lobato (Movistar) has now been caught by the peloton

24km remaining from 151km Wes Sulzberger (Drapac) and a Movistar rider have launched a counter attack from the bunch once Lobato was sucked up

Its Ruben Plaza (Movistar) who got away with Sulzberger and they are trying to catch the three leaders

22km remaining from 151km There is no reaction from the peloton as Garmin are still on the front controlling the tempo of the bunch as the leaders have only 44 seconds advantage

22km remaining from 151km The leaders have around 20 seconds on the two chasers, Plaza and Sulzberger, while the peloton is 20 seconds off the two riders in the middle

The crowds are two to three deep on the side of the road and are cheering the three riders on

Its Jens Voigt who leads the break over the top of the climb to claim the points

20km remaining from 151km Sulzberger and Plaza were caught and it was Azel Domont (Ag2r) and Adam Hansen (Lotto) who sprint for the other points on offer and the Frenchman won ahead of Hansen

20km remaining from 151km GreenEdge are driving the bunch down the back of Willunga and Tinkoff-Saxo are just behind them

19km remaining from 151km On the descent the three leaders have 30 seconds over the chasing peloton which was thinned in the climb up Willunga

18km remaining from 151km Having saved their energy up that climb, the overall contenders will leave nothing on the road up the climb

KOM points: Jens Voigt (Trek), Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Matteo Trentin OMega Pharma-Quick Step), Axel Domont (Ag2r), Adam Hansen (Lotto) and Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp)

17km remaining from 151km Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) has sat up and now it Jens Voigt (Trek) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) alone out in front

15km remaining from 151km Evans is well placed and has his teammates protecting him from the win

14km remaining from 151km Michael Matthews and Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) are driving the peloton hoping to set it up for Gerrans on the climb up Willunga

There would be some nervous and anxious riders on the fast desecnt with speeds of around 100km/h

11km remaining from 151km On that descent the two leaders were caught and Jurgen Roelandts has snuck ahead of the peloton and is enjoying some TV time

8km remaining from 151km Its all GreenEdge on the front of the peloton as Voigt and Trentin are in sight

7km remaining from 151km Voigt has attacked the peloton on the flat and recevies a large cheer from the crowds

6km remaining from 151km Voigt has just wrapped up the most agressive award for the day with his effort and his built a small 10 second gap over the peloton

5km remaining from 151km Cadel Evans (BMC) has only two teamamtes with him which will be a disadvantage against the strong GreenEdge outfit

There is just 5km left to race and Voigt has hit the wall as the pace continues to increase with everyone wanting to get onto the climb in first place

Adam Hansen has Andre Greipel and Jurgen Roelandts helping him out here to claim as many KOM points as possible

3km remaining from 151km The riders are about to get onto the slopes and Voigt is still maintaining his lead

3km remaining from 151km Voigt is caught and is dropping back now as BMC take control of the race

3km remaining from 151km All the big names are at the front of the climb

2km remaining from 151km Its BMC one-two-three at the bottom of the hill and Gerrans is having trouble holding on

2km remaining from 151km Richie Porte is well place behind Evans and looking strong as he will wait until the steep slopes

Wes Sulzberger (Drapap) has tried to get away

2km remaining from 151km Porte has attacked and getting a few lengths

2km remaining from 151km Behind Porte is Evans, Ulissi, Hansen and Gerrans

1km remaining from 151km Porte has around 100m on Evans and is riding away for the win and bonus seconds

Porte has time to look back and can just see Evans who is closing the attack down

1km remaining from 151km its under 1km to go and Porte is riding to a podium place

0km remaining from 151km Ulissi and Gerrans have caught Evans

Evans, Ulissi and Gerrans are chasing down Porte who is riding away for the win and possibly the overall lead as well

0km remaining from 151km Porte is about to claim the win alone

0km remaining from 151km Porte wins alone

It was Ulissi in second and Gerrans in third place to claim the bonus seconds

Porte has won the stage and Evans has lost 6 seconds to Gerrans

Gerrans put the hammer down in the final 100m to crack Evans who wasn't able to hold onto his wheel and losses valuable time

Results Stage result 5#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult 1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky3:42:20 2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:10 3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:14 5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:16 8Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 9Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:20

With his attack Richie Porte has shaken up the overall as Cadel Evans loses his lead by 1 second and Simon Gerrans moves back into the race lead with the help of bonus seconds