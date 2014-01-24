Live coverage
Santos Tour Down Under 2014: Stage 5
January 1 - January 26, McLaren Vale, AUS, Road - WorldTour
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews live coverage of Stage 5 which is set to decide the overall classification at the 2014 Tour Down Under
Good morning. Its its the big event today on Willunga Hill today with large crowds expected to turn up and create a festive atmosphere. The riders will climb the hill twice today as they cover a total length of 151.5km. The climb is sure to shake up the gc but we could see either Simon Gerrans or Cadel Evans chasing bonus seconds tomorrow in order to claim the overall victory.
If you're catching up on the latest news in cycling, click here to have a read about how the WorldTour teams are trying to revolutionise the sport
Racing today will begin at 11am with just 500m of the neutral zone which is short in comparison to the several kilometre length zones we've seen this week
Over in the UK, Brad Wiggins has spoken about his desire to return to racing at the Tour Down Under. You can read his comments by clicking here
Don't forget you can sign up to the Cyclingnews newsletter, right here
Riders are signing on at McLaren Vale and certainly having the obligatory joey photos taken
Over in Argentina, Nairo Quintana may not know which grand tour's he'll ride in 2014 but for now he's riding the Tour de San Luis and leading the race. Read the race report from the Stage 5 ITT by clicking here
Today's weather: Similarly cool and windy as Stage 4. Not many trees to shelter from these winds compared to the other stages. Currently it is sunny near the beach with low cloud in the hills clearing to a mostly sunny day. There are SSE winds 20-30km/h with gusts to about 35km/h (a head-wind for the two climbs up Willunga Hill). There will be a breeze just as testy as Stage 4 particularly during cross-wind sections. Finally, the temperature is 22-25 degrees near the beach (22 degrees for the start at McLaren Vale) and near 20 degrees in the Willunga Hill area.
What are the details of the climb today? Willunga Hill KOM - about 3km of climb, from 146 metres altitude to 369 metres altitude (average gradient about 7% with a maximum gradient near 12%)
To recap the overall standings and jersey leaders, this is how it stands with Australian leading the four classifications
GC: 1st - Cadel Evans (BMC) 14:19:46
Points classification - Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) 62 points
KOM: Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) 24 points
Young riders classification: Jack Haig (UniSA) 14:21:04
Team classification: BMC 43:00:38
The last few winners atop Willunga Hill are some of cycling's biggest names. Here is a recap of who has taken out the stage in recent years.
2013 - Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
2012 - Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
2011 - Francisco Ventoso (Movistar)
2010 - Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne)
Last few sips of coffee by the riders with 10 minutes until show time. Time to put the joey down and strap the helmet on
Just minutes away from the start now
Some pros have posted their Strava times for Willinga so to give you an idea of how long it'll take the likes of Evans, Gerrans and Gesink here are some times.
Luke Roberts who set the KOM in 2010 with 7:39 while Gesink was the fastest racer on Strava last year doing a 7:53
Once again there are two intermediate sprint points today. The are both located at Snapper Point coming after 63.4km and then 103.4km
There are two KOM points today with the two ascents of Willunga set to decide the eventual winner of the classification. The climbs of Willunga are 129.1km and 151.5km
151km remaining from 151km
There are plenty of people at the start line to watch the riders roll out
The count from 10 seconds has been made the riders start Stage 5
While there has been plenty of talk about Simon Gerrans, Robert Gesink has flown under the radar and is feeling good about his chances for a podium position
It will be interesting to see how Orica-GreenEdge react to a break today as the team will be working to get Gerrans the intermediate sprint bonus seconds
150km remaining from 151km
Team UniSA start the race by sending a rider up the road, its Mark O'Brien
Kevin Reza joins O'Brien
149km remaining from 151km
So joing Reza (Europcar) and O'Brien are four other riders but that little group has been brought back together for now
148km remaining from 151km
Jens Voigt (Trek) is leading a group now of five with representation from Movistar, Katusha and Omega Pharma-Quick Step
147km remaining from 151km
Travis Meyer (Drapac) is the next rider to try his luck and get away from the bunch
146km remaining from 151km
So the situation on the road is a small group with a few hundred meters ahead of the bunch with Jens Voigt (Trek), Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
145km remaining from 151km
It seems the bunch is happy for this group to be the day's break but how much time will GreenEdge and BMC give them?
143km remaining from 151km
The group of four now has a lead over 1:00 minute
142km remaining from 151km
The riders will do one loop of the course with no sprint points, KOM or feedzones to distract the. On the second and third laps is when the racing will heat up
140km remaining from 151km
So the break has been established and has built a lead of 2:00. Once again the riders in the break are Jens Voigt (Trek), Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
In a change from the past few days, there is neither a Drapac or UniSA rider that made the break
139km remaining from 151km
While no one single team is organising the peloton to keep the break's advantage within check, Garmin-Sharp, Giant-Shimano and BMC are all up the front.
The break have a time gap of 2:20 back to the main bunch
138km remaining from 151km
A darkhorse to move up the standings is Diego Ulissi who is just 14 seconds behind Cadel Evans (BMC)
The race today takes in one of the many wine regions of the South Australia and there are some very nice scenic shots from today
133km remaining from 151km
The break of four has almost a lead of 4:00 minutes now after 20 minutes of racing
131km remaining from 151km
Team BMC are now taking control of the peloton and have moved up with Evans tucked in behind his teammates
The average speed of the first 10km is 47km/h so its another fast start to a stage
130km remaining from 151km
South Australia may have just had a heatwave, Cadel Evans is wearing arm warmers at the moment
126km remaining from 151km
The time gap between the break and main bunch is now 5:10
With 30 minutes raced, the group of Jens Voigt (Trek), Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) have built themselves a nice little lead as BMC relaxed the chase a touch but remain on the front of the peloton
124km remaining from 151km
Its Danilo Wyss's (BMC) time to spend some time on the front and set the tempo
123km remaining from 151km
Lobato (Movistar) has dropped back to the team car and rejoins his breakaway companions in a sign that the pace isn't too high among the leaders on the road
Egor Silin (Katusha) is back with the Russian team in 2014 having ridden with the outfit from 2010-11 before joining Astana fir 2012-13.
He has had success in Australia before when in 2011 he won Stage 4 of the Herald Sun Tour
120km remaining from 151km
The break's lead has gone up to 6:00 minutes which is the biggest gap so far at the Tour Down Under in 2014
Time for some quotes from the riders this morning
Richie Porte (Team Sky)
Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp):
120km remaining from 151km
At the front of the pack alongside BMC are Garmin-Sharp, Lotto-Belisol and Sky
Also moving toward the front are the bright colours of Cannondale and Tinkoff-Saxo
119km remaining from 151km
Juan José Lobato (Movistar) is riding his first WorldTour event for the Movistar team having previously ridden for Euskaltel-Euskadi
118km remaining from 151km
Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) has just the one win to his name so far but what a win it is, a stage at the Tour de France.
Maxime Bouet Ag2r La Mondiale):
115km remaining from 151km
The break's lead has swelled out to 7:20 minutes now
Jack Haig (UniSA):
Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol):
It's likely that winds could cause some drama today and there may just be some Strava records that are safe after today with a headwind on the Willunga Hill climb at the moment
112km remaining from 151km
In just 53 minutes of racing, the leaders have over 8:00 minutes between themselves and the bunch now
111km remaining from 151km
The riders are about to go through McLaren Vale again having completed the first lap of the course
Brent Bookwalter (BMC):
There is no virtual leader on the road from this break today with the four riders all some way of the time of Cadel Evans
110km remaining from 151km
The break once again is Jens Voigt (Trek), Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
Back in the main pack, Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge have decided to up the speed a little
109km remaining from 151km
Having worn a skinsuit yesterday, Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) is back in his normal team kit and is wearing white knicks
Graeme Brown (Belkin):
109km remaining from 151km
The gap is now up to 8:50 minutes
Cadel Evans (BMC):
107km remaining from 151km
GreenEdge and Sky are sharing the duties on the front but the break's time continues to grow
Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge):
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge):
105km remaining from 151km
The break of four riders are starting to be chased down with GreenEdge deciding that eight minutes is too large a gap
George Bennett (Cannondale):
104km remaining from 151km
There is an impressive crowd in Willunga cheering on the riders with plenty of cow bells being rung
The actual distance on the road between the break and the peloton is 6km
102km remaining from 151km
The peloton is being led by Team Sky, BMC and GreenEdge which is no surprise
101km remaining from 151km
The gap is under eight minutes with the peloton upping their chase speed thanks also to a little more organisation at the front
Cadel Evans (BMC) is sitting mid-pack and is looking very comfortable with several teammates keeping him safe
92km remaining from 151km
The break is still pedelling along and enjoying a nice lead
The gap to the break is around 6:00 minutes now having come down following GreenEdge and Sky's efforts
In the last 10km the average speed of the peloton is a touch of 50km/h
89km remaining from 151km
The riders are about to contest the first sprint point of the day
No contest there by the break as Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) led Jens Voigt (Trek) over the line
Correction, the sprint points were awarded to Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Jens Voigt (Trek) and then Jose Lobato (Movistar)
86km remaining from 151km
The gap to the main bunch has now dropped to under 6:00 minutes as the break leaves Snapper Point
85km remaining from 151km
Jens Voigt (Trek), Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) have a lead of 5:52 minutes
82km remaining from 151km
With an hour and half having been ridden so far there has been little change to proceedings. Since the four man break got free Sky and GreenEdge have mostly been the teams controlling the tempo with help from BMC at times
80km remaining from 151km
5:29 minutes is the new time gap
Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) is leading the peloton much like he has all week in an attempt to bring down the four leaders' advantage
77km remaining from 151km
The bright pink of Lampre has become more visible in the few minutes but its still GreenEdge and Sky at the front with Garmin-Sharp just off to the side
77km remaining from 151km
The bright pink of Lampre has become more visible in the last few minutes but its still GreenEdge and Sky at the front with Garmin-Sharp just off to the side
74km remaining from 151km
Getting close to two hours or racing time and it will be the third hour of racing when the gc men come to the fore
72km remaining from 151km
Bernie Eisel (Sky) has been spending a fair bit of time on the front today in order to bring the break back
70km remaining from 151km
Lobato (Movistar) is taking a turn on the front for the break
70km remaining from 151km
The time difference is now 4:38 with under 70km to the finishline
Just after the half-way point of the race, its largely been the same situation since the break went away in the first few kilometers of the race
The pace of the break is slowly dropping as they feel the efforts of their ride. The feedzone is about to come to offer some assistance
The break is on Main Rd and about to head through to pick up some food as they get ready to head out to Snapper Point for the last time
61km remaining from 151km
Greipel has come to the front to up the speed of the peloton's chase
59km remaining from 151km
Tinkoff-Saxo have come to the front and working with Lotto are putting the hammer down as the break's lead is around 3:30 minutes
57km remaining from 151km
The effort from Tinkoff-Saxo has seen the lead drop to 3:00 minutes now
56km remaining from 151km
For the last 10km, the peloton's average speed is 40km/h while for the leaders, their average speed for the 90km raced so far is 41km/h
55km remaining from 151km
Lotto are trying their best to cause a split in the cross winds as they chase the four leaders
54km remaining from 151km
The leading four make their way onto the beach for the last time with the second intermediate sprint point not too far away but the peloton won't catch them before then
53km remaining from 151km
The lead of the 4 riders is just 2:34 minutes
48km remaining from 151km
The four leaders pass through the intermediate sprint point again and there is no contest for the bonus seconds
47km remaining from 151km
So after the two intermediate sprint points Cadel Evans (BMC) will be content with the fact that he didn't have to chase down any rivals for bonus seconds. Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) missed out so there are no changes to the pointy end of the gc
The sprint point was won by Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) with Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) second and in third place it was Jens Voigt (Trek)
The leading four riders will begin the ascent up Willunga Hill soon but first need to complete the last of the circuit to McLaren Vale
The leading four riders will begin the ascent up Willunga Hill soon but first need to complete the last of the circuit to McLaren Vale
42km remaining from 151km
With 42km to race, the 42-year-old Jens Voigt is still going strong on his number 42 bike
While some riders go left or right around the roundabout, several riders just went straight over it
39km remaining from 151km
The break is still up ahead and pulling away a little by getting back out over 3:00 minutes with Gerrans and Evans letting their teammates protect them in the bunch as
The peloton has now decided to lift its pace and the breakaway is now just 2:58 minutes ahead
35km remaining from 151km
Astana and Giant-Shimano are helping Sky with the chase now as the head towards the turn onto Main Rd and begin the climb up Willunga Hill
33km remaining from 151km
The gap the break has is 2:45 minutes now
31km remaining from 151km
To recap what's happened so far. A break of four which includes Jens Voigt (Trek), Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) gained a maximum advantage of eight minutes as the peloton let them ride off and away. The break gobbled up the bonus seconds negating Simon Gerrans chances of collecting time prior to the climb. As the race now makes it way onto the first ascent of Willunga they have a lead of around two and a half minutes
30km remaining from 151km
It won't be too long know until the large crowd on the hill will see the peloton pass by and crest the summit before heading down Range Rd, Pennys Hill Rd, McMurtie Rd and onto Main Rd for the fifth and last time today
28km remaining from 151km
It may have been expected that Evans (BMC) was going to attack on the Corkscrew but no one could go with him. Will any one by able to hold his wheel if he attacks early?
The peloton will be thinned significantly once they hit the slopes of the climb but watch as Adam Hansen is likely to want to defend his KOM jersey
27km remaining from 151km
The break have a lead of 2:38 minutes which is coming down by the metre now as they are in sight of the peloton
26km remaining from 151km
The break's lead is now only 1:30 minutes which the peloton keen to make this catch as soon as possible
Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leads the break onto the climb
Lobato (Movistar) has been dropped by the break, unable to hold the speed
25km remaining from 151km
Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) is trying to get away and Jens Voigt (Trek) is chasing him down
25km remaining from 151km
The leading three have just 1:00 minute over the peloton as they make their way up the climb
24km remaining from 151km
Lachlan Morton and Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) are setting the tempo up the climb
Lobato (Movistar) has now been caught by the peloton
24km remaining from 151km
Wes Sulzberger (Drapac) and a Movistar rider have launched a counter attack from the bunch once Lobato was sucked up
Its Ruben Plaza (Movistar) who got away with Sulzberger and they are trying to catch the three leaders
22km remaining from 151km
There is no reaction from the peloton as Garmin are still on the front controlling the tempo of the bunch as the leaders have only 44 seconds advantage
22km remaining from 151km
The leaders have around 20 seconds on the two chasers, Plaza and Sulzberger, while the peloton is 20 seconds off the two riders in the middle
The crowds are two to three deep on the side of the road and are cheering the three riders on
Its Jens Voigt who leads the break over the top of the climb to claim the points
20km remaining from 151km
Sulzberger and Plaza were caught and it was Azel Domont (Ag2r) and Adam Hansen (Lotto) who sprint for the other points on offer and the Frenchman won ahead of Hansen
20km remaining from 151km
GreenEdge are driving the bunch down the back of Willunga and Tinkoff-Saxo are just behind them
19km remaining from 151km
On the descent the three leaders have 30 seconds over the chasing peloton which was thinned in the climb up Willunga
18km remaining from 151km
Having saved their energy up that climb, the overall contenders will leave nothing on the road up the climb
KOM points: Jens Voigt (Trek), Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Matteo Trentin OMega Pharma-Quick Step), Axel Domont (Ag2r), Adam Hansen (Lotto) and Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp)
17km remaining from 151km
Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) has sat up and now it Jens Voigt (Trek) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) alone out in front
15km remaining from 151km
Evans is well placed and has his teammates protecting him from the win
14km remaining from 151km
Michael Matthews and Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) are driving the peloton hoping to set it up for Gerrans on the climb up Willunga
There would be some nervous and anxious riders on the fast desecnt with speeds of around 100km/h
11km remaining from 151km
On that descent the two leaders were caught and Jurgen Roelandts has snuck ahead of the peloton and is enjoying some TV time
8km remaining from 151km
Its all GreenEdge on the front of the peloton as Voigt and Trentin are in sight
11km remaining from 151km
On that descent Jurgen Roelandts has snuck ahead of the peloton and is enjoying some TV time
7km remaining from 151km
Voigt has attacked the peloton on the flat and recevies a large cheer from the crowds
6km remaining from 151km
Voigt has just wrapped up the most agressive award for the day with his effort and his built a small 10 second gap over the peloton
5km remaining from 151km
Cadel Evans (BMC) has only two teamamtes with him which will be a disadvantage against the strong GreenEdge outfit
There is just 5km left to race and Voigt has hit the wall as the pace continues to increase with everyone wanting to get onto the climb in first place
Adam Hansen has Andre Greipel and Jurgen Roelandts helping him out here to claim as many KOM points as possible
3km remaining from 151km
The riders are about to get onto the slopes and Voigt is still maintaining his lead
3km remaining from 151km
Voigt is caught and is dropping back now as BMC take control of the race
3km remaining from 151km
All the big names are at the front of the climb
2km remaining from 151km
Its BMC one-two-three at the bottom of the hill and Gerrans is having trouble holding on
2km remaining from 151km
Richie Porte is well place behind Evans and looking strong as he will wait until the steep slopes
Wes Sulzberger (Drapap) has tried to get away
2km remaining from 151km
Porte has attacked and getting a few lengths
2km remaining from 151km
Behind Porte is Evans, Ulissi, Hansen and Gerrans
1km remaining from 151km
Porte has around 100m on Evans and is riding away for the win and bonus seconds
Porte has time to look back and can just see Evans who is closing the attack down
1km remaining from 151km
its under 1km to go and Porte is riding to a podium place
0km remaining from 151km
Ulissi and Gerrans have caught Evans
Evans, Ulissi and Gerrans are chasing down Porte who is riding away for the win and possibly the overall lead as well
0km remaining from 151km
Porte is about to claim the win alone
0km remaining from 151km
Porte wins alone
It was Ulissi in second and Gerrans in third place to claim the bonus seconds
Porte has won the stage and Evans has lost 6 seconds to Gerrans
Gerrans put the hammer down in the final 100m to crack Evans who wasn't able to hold onto his wheel and losses valuable time
Results Stage result 5#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult 1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky3:42:20 2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:10 3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:14 5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:16 8Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 9Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:20
With his attack Richie Porte has shaken up the overall as Cadel Evans loses his lead by 1 second and Simon Gerrans moves back into the race lead with the help of bonus seconds
Thanks for joining us for live coverage on an exciting day which saw Evans lose his overall lead to Gerrans while Porte rode away for an impressive solo win. Check back to our Tour Down Under page for a full race wrap and post-race coverage
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy