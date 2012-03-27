Trending

Route Adélie de Vitré past winners

Champions from 1986 to 2011

Route Adélie:
2011 - Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
2010 - Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
2009 - Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Française des Jeux
2008 - Kevin Ista (Bel) Agritubel
2007 - Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Crédit Agricole
2006 - Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R Prevoyance
2005 - Daniele Contrini (Ita) Team LPR
2004 - Anthony Geslin (Fra) Brioches la Boulangère
2003 - Sébastien Joly (Fra) Jean Delatour
2002 - Marcus Ljungqvist (Swe) Team fakta
2001 - Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
2000 - Laurent Brochard (Fra)
1999 - Torsten Schmidt (Ger)
1998 - Jann Kirsipuu (Est)
1997 - Nicolas Jalabert (Fra)

