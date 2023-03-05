Live coverage

Pogacar vs Vingegaard at Paris-Nice stage 1 - Live Coverage

By Stephen Puddicombe
published

All the action on the opening day

Profiles of the 2023 Paris-Nice stages

Profile of stage 1 of the 2023 Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

Paris-Nice 2023 - Everything you need to know

Paris-Nice 2023 route

Philippa York on Pogacar and Vingegaard at Paris-Nice

Race situation

- The race gets underway from La Verrière with a 169.4 kilometre stage that includes two trips over the short but steep Côte de Milon-la-Chapelle

- The short but steep 500m climb over Côte de Milon-la-Chapelle should be too much for the main sprinters, making this a day for the puncheurs

- Current situation: We await the official race start

Refresh

We’re awaiting the official start, with the riders poised to set off from La Verrière.

Both Pogačar and Vingegaard are likely to take a back seat during today’s opening stage, however, which looks set to be one for the puncheurs rather than the GC contenders. There are plenty of hills during the day to make life difficult for sprinters wanting a large bunch finish, but probably not difficult enough to encourage attacks from the GC men (although when it comes to a rider like Pogačar, you can never quite be sure).

Two names in particular standout from the start list, and have dominated all of the pre-race coverage: Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard. This will be their first showdown of 2023 in the build-up to their main goal of the Tour de France, and the renewal of what’s promising to be a great rivalry. Throughout the first few years of his career, Pogačar won with apparent ease and without much competition, but Vingegaard proved himself to be a worthy adversary by defeating him at the Tour de France last year. This Paris-Nice will be a fascinating insight to see who has the edge at this early phase of the season.

For traditional cycling fans, Paris-Nice is to stage races what Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is to the classics - the real start of the season. The racing across all corners of the world over the past couple of months has been fun, but now we’re back in the sports heartlands, and with a quality roster to ensure some serious, competitive racing.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 1 of the 2023 Paris-Nice.

Latest on Cyclingnews