Live coverage
Pogacar vs Vingegaard at Paris-Nice stage 1 - Live Coverage
All the action on the opening day
Paris-Nice 2023 - Everything you need to know
Paris-Nice 2023 route
Philippa York on Pogacar and Vingegaard at Paris-Nice
Race situation
- The race gets underway from La Verrière with a 169.4 kilometre stage that includes two trips over the short but steep Côte de Milon-la-Chapelle
- The short but steep 500m climb over Côte de Milon-la-Chapelle should be too much for the main sprinters, making this a day for the puncheurs
- Current situation: We await the official race start
We’re awaiting the official start, with the riders poised to set off from La Verrière.
Both Pogačar and Vingegaard are likely to take a back seat during today’s opening stage, however, which looks set to be one for the puncheurs rather than the GC contenders. There are plenty of hills during the day to make life difficult for sprinters wanting a large bunch finish, but probably not difficult enough to encourage attacks from the GC men (although when it comes to a rider like Pogačar, you can never quite be sure).
Two names in particular standout from the start list, and have dominated all of the pre-race coverage: Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard. This will be their first showdown of 2023 in the build-up to their main goal of the Tour de France, and the renewal of what’s promising to be a great rivalry. Throughout the first few years of his career, Pogačar won with apparent ease and without much competition, but Vingegaard proved himself to be a worthy adversary by defeating him at the Tour de France last year. This Paris-Nice will be a fascinating insight to see who has the edge at this early phase of the season.
For traditional cycling fans, Paris-Nice is to stage races what Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is to the classics - the real start of the season. The racing across all corners of the world over the past couple of months has been fun, but now we’re back in the sports heartlands, and with a quality roster to ensure some serious, competitive racing.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 1 of the 2023 Paris-Nice.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Pogacar vs Vingegaard at Paris-Nice stage 1 - Live CoverageAll the action on the opening day
-
Disappointed Annemiek van Vleuten heads to Tenerife training to find extra for Tour of Flanders‘Strade Bianche was my first real big goal. It is clear that I fell just a little short and that is a pity.’
-
Success of solo Strade Bianche attack fuels Tom Pidcock's Classics ambitions'I was in such a good headspace I just knew that something good was going to happen today' says Ineos Grenadiers rider
-
Alberto Bettiol crashes hard at Strade Bianche but avoids serious injury'I’ve got a headache and I destroyed my helmet but it could have been far worse' says Tuscan
-
'The feeling was not too bad' Van der Poel reflects on Strade Bianche performanceDutchman hopes his road form will emerge after finishing a lackluster 15th
-
Jumbo-Visma disappointed at Strade Bianche as Mohoric blames Valter for losing the race'There were two of us in the front and we ended up on the podium' admits Hungarian
-
'No hard feelings' after fighting teammate Lotte Kopecky for Strade Bianche victory, says VolleringSD Worx riders and sports director didn’t discuss final beforehand
-
'I thought it was possible' Kirsten Faulkner on her Strade Bianche solo attack'I was pretty gassed, and my legs were starting to cramp. I just gave it everything I had, but it wasn't enough for the win'
-
‘I don't have an excuse. I just wasn't good enough’ Quinn Simmons on his third miss at Strade BiancheTrek-Segafredo rider made a big target of Strade Bianche, but was dropped from final chase