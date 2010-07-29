Trending

Open de Suède Vargarda past winners

2006-2009

2009Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank - LTO
2008Kori Kelley Seehafer (USA) Menikini - Selle Italia
2007Chantal Beltman (Ned) T-Mobile Women 132 km in 3.22.52
2006Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Buitenpoort - Flexpoint Team 127.6 km in 3.11.56

