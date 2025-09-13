Memorial Marco Pantani 2025: Michael Storer takes victory from breakaway
Alexandre Delettre takes second as breakaway companion Natnael Tesfazion takes third
Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling) charged away from breakaway companion Natnael Tesfazion (Movistar) on the final city circuit in Cesenatico and won the Memorial Marco Pantani in Italy on Saturday.
Tesfazion was caught and passed by in the final 100 metres by Alexandre Delettre (TotalEnergies) as the duo secured podium spots ahead of a small chase group.
More to come...
Results
