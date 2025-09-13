Memorial Marco Pantani 2025: Michael Storer takes victory from breakaway

Alexandre Delettre takes second as breakaway companion Natnael Tesfazion takes third

SEPTEMBER 13: Michael Storer of Australia and Team Tudor Pro Cycling celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 22nd Memorial Marco Pantani 2025 a 195.7km one day race from Cesenatico to Cesenatico on September 13, 2025 in Cesenatico, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling) charged away from breakaway companion Natnael Tesfazion (Movistar) on the final city circuit in Cesenatico and won the Memorial Marco Pantani in Italy on Saturday.

Tesfazion was caught and passed by in the final 100 metres by Alexandre Delettre (TotalEnergies) as the duo secured podium spots ahead of a small chase group.

