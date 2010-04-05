Image 1 of 9 Thomas Dietsch at the front of the lead group on a climb (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 9 Thomas Diestch wins the sprint ahead of Martin Kiechle and Markus Kaufmann (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 9 French Marathon Champion Thomas Dietsch before the start. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 9 The lead group (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 9 The men's podium (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 9 Team Bulls' Thomas Dietsch stood atop the podium. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 9 The start (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Thomas Dietsch sprinted to victory at the end of the Manavgat marathon. The Frenchman was invited to the race on Easter Sunday on the Turkish Riviera just one week after finishing the Cape Epic.

Situated at the foot of the Taurus Mountains, Manavgat hosted a round of the UCI marathon World Cup in 2008. This year's 92km race featured 2153m of climbing, spread over two major mountains.

"I have very fond memories of Manavgat," said Dietsch, thinking of winning in 2008. "How it will work out for me today, I can't say yet," he said before the race. "I was quite tired after the Cape Epic, but I want to pick up where Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm left off in South Africa, with a victory for Team Bulls."

The Frenchman went on to win the race, but it wasn't easy for him. Dietsch was the member of a five-racer lead group from early in the race. All the other members of the group were Vaude-Simplon teammates, leaving Dietsch outnumbered.

With a fast pace up the mountain, Dietsch worked against odds in an attempt to escape, but the group stayed together. He wasn't looking forward to a sprint finish against teammates on a long straight. Martin Kiechle und Markus Kaufmann started the sprint, but Dietsch shot around the two to get his first win of 2010.

"It was a tough race. Four against one was, in particular, a heavy challenge," said Dietsch. "I always tried to make the group smaller, but I didn't have the legs to do so. I did not expect victory. I thought that at the end, in a sprint, it would never work out.

"The first win is in the season is always something special!" said a happy Dietsch.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) 3:44:20 2 Martin Kiechle (Ger) 3 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) 4 Frans Claes (Bel) 5 Andreas Strobel (Ger) 0:06:20 6 Rupert Palmberger (Ger) 7 Daniel Eiermann (Ger) 0:10:26 8 Ramses Bekkenk (Ned) 0:14:10 9 Bilal Akgul (Tur) 0:20:20 10 Jochen Coconcelli (Ger) 0:20:29 11 Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur) 0:20:38 12 Sonke Wegner (Ger) 0:23:08 13 Marcel Braun (Ger) 0:28:45 14 Tomas Legnavsky (Svk) 0:30:31 15 Hamza Kansiz (Tur) 0:33:08 16 Halil Korkmaz (Tur) 0:39:50 17 Gokhan Uzuntas (Tur) 18 Kamil Akalp (Tur) 0:40:28 19 Isak Unal (Tur) 0:47:43 20 Zulfu Karabulut (Tur) 0:51:07 21 Mehmet Kurt (Tur) 0:54:52 22 Muammer Yildiz (Tur) 0:58:17 23 Yavuz Kilim (Tur) 1:02:25 24 Ali Gulcan (Tur) 1:07:56 25 Mahmut Karabiber (Tur) 26 Yasin Yaman (Tur) 1:12:02 27 Mahmut Bayram (Tur) 1:15:40 28 Esengin Huseyin (Tur) 1:16:00 29 Fatih Ozbudak (Tur) 1:21:02 OTL Ahmet Adali (Tur) OTL Öner Akdik (Tur) OTL Huseyin Balli (Tur) OTL Mahmut Bayram (Tur) OTL Safa Berkil (Tur) OTL Ozan Ali Bulunmaz (Tur) OTL Fatih Büyükbalçaci (Tur) OTL Demirkan Ismail (Tur) OTL Ilker Duver (Tur) OTL Ugur Goksu (Tur) OTL Guner Burak (Tur) OTL Kemal Isiktas (Tur) OTL Kes Serkan (Tur) OTL Selcuk Keskin (Tur) OTL Kilic Can (Tur) OTL Kilic Deniz (Tur) OTL Kunuk Gokay (Tur) OTL Kurt Deniz (Tur) OTL Ismail Odabasioglu (Tur) OTL Onen M. Emin (Tur) OTL Ozbek Iskender (Tur) OTL Ozgenlik Fatih (Tur) OTL Ozkan Bugra (Tur) OTL Ozsayan Mustafa (Tur) OTL Mustafa Ozyilmaz (Tur) OTL Hüseyin Peker (Tur) OTL Sahin Yusuf (Tur) OTL Sari Emin (Tur) OTL Silbir Mehmet Selim (Tur) OTL Mustafa Sirin (Tur) OTL Besim Tel (Tur) OTL Uysaler Samet (Tur) OTL Demir Berkay Yavrucuk (Tur) OTL Yigit Erkut (Tur) OTL Yilmaz Tuncay (Tur) DNF Duraloglu Kadir (Tur) DNF Xavier Charles (Swi) DNF Claus Crone (Den) DNF Senturk Serif (Tur) DNF Kasif Garzan (Tur) DNF Ulger Mustafa (Tur) DNF Veut Mathias (Ger) DNF Hannes Genze (Ger) DNF Ortakli Mustafa (Tur) DSQ Benjamin Jörges (Ger) DNS Aktas Adem (Tur) DNS Gokhan Cigdem (Tur) DNS Cemal Dilben (Tur) DNS Mercan Cihan (Tur) DNS Yunus Terkin (Tur)