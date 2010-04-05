Trending

Dietsch wins in Turkey

Stevkova tops women's field

Thomas Dietsch at the front of the lead group on a climb

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Thomas Diestch wins the sprint ahead of Martin Kiechle and Markus Kaufmann

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
French Marathon Champion Thomas Dietsch before the start.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The lead group

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The men's podium

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Team Bulls' Thomas Dietsch stood atop the podium.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The start

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Thomas Dietsch sprinted to victory at the end of the Manavgat marathon. The Frenchman was invited to the race on Easter Sunday on the Turkish Riviera just one week after finishing the Cape Epic.

Situated at the foot of the Taurus Mountains, Manavgat hosted a round of the UCI marathon World Cup in 2008. This year's 92km race featured 2153m of climbing, spread over two major mountains.

"I have very fond memories of Manavgat," said Dietsch, thinking of winning in 2008. "How it will work out for me today, I can't say yet," he said before the race. "I was quite tired after the Cape Epic, but I want to pick up where Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm left off in South Africa, with a victory for Team Bulls."

The Frenchman went on to win the race, but it wasn't easy for him. Dietsch was the member of a five-racer lead group from early in the race. All the other members of the group were Vaude-Simplon teammates, leaving Dietsch outnumbered.

With a fast pace up the mountain, Dietsch worked against odds in an attempt to escape, but the group stayed together. He wasn't looking forward to a sprint finish against teammates on a long straight. Martin Kiechle und Markus Kaufmann started the sprint, but Dietsch shot around the two to get his first win of 2010.

"It was a tough race. Four against one was, in particular, a heavy challenge," said Dietsch. "I always tried to make the group smaller, but I didn't have the legs to do so. I did not expect victory. I thought that at the end, in a sprint, it would never work out.

"The first win is in the season is always something special!" said a happy Dietsch.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Dietsch (Fra)3:44:20
2Martin Kiechle (Ger)
3Markus Kaufmann (Ger)
4Frans Claes (Bel)
5Andreas Strobel (Ger)0:06:20
6Rupert Palmberger (Ger)
7Daniel Eiermann (Ger)0:10:26
8Ramses Bekkenk (Ned)0:14:10
9Bilal Akgul (Tur)0:20:20
10Jochen Coconcelli (Ger)0:20:29
11Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)0:20:38
12Sonke Wegner (Ger)0:23:08
13Marcel Braun (Ger)0:28:45
14Tomas Legnavsky (Svk)0:30:31
15Hamza Kansiz (Tur)0:33:08
16Halil Korkmaz (Tur)0:39:50
17Gokhan Uzuntas (Tur)
18Kamil Akalp (Tur)0:40:28
19Isak Unal (Tur)0:47:43
20Zulfu Karabulut (Tur)0:51:07
21Mehmet Kurt (Tur)0:54:52
22Muammer Yildiz (Tur)0:58:17
23Yavuz Kilim (Tur)1:02:25
24Ali Gulcan (Tur)1:07:56
25Mahmut Karabiber (Tur)
26Yasin Yaman (Tur)1:12:02
27Mahmut Bayram (Tur)1:15:40
28Esengin Huseyin (Tur)1:16:00
29Fatih Ozbudak (Tur)1:21:02
OTLAhmet Adali (Tur)
OTLÖner Akdik (Tur)
OTLHuseyin Balli (Tur)
OTLMahmut Bayram (Tur)
OTLSafa Berkil (Tur)
OTLOzan Ali Bulunmaz (Tur)
OTLFatih Büyükbalçaci (Tur)
OTLDemirkan Ismail (Tur)
OTLIlker Duver (Tur)
OTLUgur Goksu (Tur)
OTLGuner Burak (Tur)
OTLKemal Isiktas (Tur)
OTLKes Serkan (Tur)
OTLSelcuk Keskin (Tur)
OTLKilic Can (Tur)
OTLKilic Deniz (Tur)
OTLKunuk Gokay (Tur)
OTLKurt Deniz (Tur)
OTLIsmail Odabasioglu (Tur)
OTLOnen M. Emin (Tur)
OTLOzbek Iskender (Tur)
OTLOzgenlik Fatih (Tur)
OTLOzkan Bugra (Tur)
OTLOzsayan Mustafa (Tur)
OTLMustafa Ozyilmaz (Tur)
OTLHüseyin Peker (Tur)
OTLSahin Yusuf (Tur)
OTLSari Emin (Tur)
OTLSilbir Mehmet Selim (Tur)
OTLMustafa Sirin (Tur)
OTLBesim Tel (Tur)
OTLUysaler Samet (Tur)
OTLDemir Berkay Yavrucuk (Tur)
OTLYigit Erkut (Tur)
OTLYilmaz Tuncay (Tur)
DNFDuraloglu Kadir (Tur)
DNFXavier Charles (Swi)
DNFClaus Crone (Den)
DNFSenturk Serif (Tur)
DNFKasif Garzan (Tur)
DNFUlger Mustafa (Tur)
DNFVeut Mathias (Ger)
DNFHannes Genze (Ger)
DNFOrtakli Mustafa (Tur)
DSQBenjamin Jörges (Ger)
DNSAktas Adem (Tur)
DNSGokhan Cigdem (Tur)
DNSCemal Dilben (Tur)
DNSMercan Cihan (Tur)
DNSYunus Terkin (Tur)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janka Stevkova (Svk)3:37:25
2Fabienne Heinzmann (Swi)0:02:55
3Esra Kurkcu (Tur)0:48:48
OTLGul Celebi (Tur)
OTLAyris Isik (Tur)
OTLPelin Bayram (Tur)
OTLSerda Cicek (Tur)
OTLElif Murat (Tur)
DNSErica Fendley (USA)

 

