Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) secured his second victory at the Tour de Langkawi, sprinting away from Jakub Marecxko (Southeast) and Chris Sutton (Sky) at the end of the 96km-long sixth stage from Maran to Karak.

The 20-year-old Australian took advantage of his teammates’ efforts in the final kilometres before tucking in behind Mareczko and surging past him on the left-hand side of the road as it curved to the right at 150 metres.

He holds onto the race lead and, with triple stage winner Andrea Guardini coming home in fifth, also tightens his grip on the blue points jersey.

“We made a few mistakes in the past few stages but we really nailed it today so it feels really good to get the win,” said Ewan. “We were really strong in the last 5km and tried something different, staying more out of the bunch so it was easier for me to sit in. The guys were just so strong in the last 5km and they did it perfectly.

“It would be really nice to bring home a jersey from my first international tour as a professional, so that would be a really good outcome. We came here with the aim of winning one stage and now we’ve won two, and have the blue jersey, so we have really exceeded our expectations.”

Tomorrow’s penultimate stage is the queen stage of the race and culminates with the first category climb of Fraser’s Hill. It was originally set to finish atop the hors-category Genting Highlands but the finish was moved on the eve of the race due to the heavy machinery and construction work taking place up there. With Fraser’s Hill being a considerably easier alternative, and after Ewan’s show of strength on the first-category climb mid-way through stage three, there is the slim possibility that he might be able to hold onto the race lead until Kuala Lumpur.

“I’ll hope for it and if it happens it happens,” he said, “but if it doesn’t, then I never came into the tour expecting it, so I’m not going to put any pressure on myself tomorrow.

“For me to win the yellow jersey or keep it tomorrow the race is going to have to go my way and I’ll have to have really good legs. I know it’s probably not really a possibility but I’ll go in and I’ll go hard and we’ll see what happens.”

How it unfolded

Since the breakaway was allowed to survive to the end yesterday, and given the length of today’s stage, a bunch sprint was almost inevitable. That didn’t stop a group of four escaping from kilometre zero, made up of Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF), Enver Asanov (Synergy-Baku), Soon Yeong Kwon (KSPO) and Xiaolong Sun (Giant-Champion Sysytem).

They quickly opened up a lead of 1.30 but Astana were on the front of the peloton and made sure it never extended out any further. With 40km left to race Orica-GreenEdge started to do some work and with 20km to go the lead was down to a minute.

They were caught inside the final 10km and the sprinters teams started to position themselves, Tinkoff-Saxo setting a high pace in the final 4km. Alessandro Petacchi and Southeast hit the front coming into the final kilometre and Ewan knew that Mareczko’s wheel was the one to take, coming round to win by a considerable margin.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:14:19 2 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast 3 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 4 Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia 5 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast 7 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 10 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 11 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 14 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 15 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 16 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 17 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 18 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 19 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 21 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 22 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 23 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 24 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 25 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 26 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 27 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 28 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 29 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 31 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team 32 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 33 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 34 M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 35 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 36 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 38 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 41 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 42 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 43 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 45 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 46 Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 47 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 48 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 49 Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 50 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team 51 Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team 52 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 53 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 54 Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 55 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 56 Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 57 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 58 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 59 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 60 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 62 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 63 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 64 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 65 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 66 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 67 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 68 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 69 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 70 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 71 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 72 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 73 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 74 Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia 75 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 76 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 77 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 78 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 79 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 80 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 81 Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 82 Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 83 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 84 Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 85 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 86 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 87 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 88 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 89 Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 90 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 91 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 92 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 93 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 94 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 95 Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 96 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 97 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 98 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 99 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 100 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 101 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 102 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 103 Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia 104 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 105 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 106 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 107 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:00:16 109 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 110 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 111 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 112 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:00:28 113 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:33 114 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:37 115 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:00:47 116 Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:57 117 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 0:01:01 118 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:09 119 Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 0:01:17 120 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:35 121 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 122 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:10 123 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:31

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 pts 2 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 3 3 Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 2 4 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 pts 2 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 3 3 Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 2 4 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 pts 2 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 3 3 Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 2 4 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Southeast 6:42:57 2 MTN - Qhubeka 3 Aisan Racing Team 4 KSPO 5 Orica Greenedge 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 8 Tinkoff - Saxo 9 Team Sky 10 Colombia 11 Bretagne-Seche Environnement 12 Malaysia National Team 13 National Sports Council Malaysia 14 Synergy Baku Cycling Project 15 Torku Sekerspor 16 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 17 Pegasus Continental Cycling 18 Giant-Champion System Pro 19 UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 20 Terengganu Cycling Team 21 Bardiani CSF 22 Hengxiang Cycling Team

General classification after stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 21:32:36 2 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:27 3 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:30 4 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 6 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:00:32 7 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:33 8 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:00:34 9 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 10 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:00:35 11 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:36 12 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 15 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 16 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 17 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 18 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 22 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 23 Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 24 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 25 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 27 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 28 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 29 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 31 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 32 Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia 33 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 34 Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 35 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 38 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 39 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 40 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:48 41 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 42 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:31 43 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:30 44 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:20 45 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:11:35 46 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:11:48 47 Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia 0:11:50 48 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:11:52 49 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 50 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:12:23 51 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:16:15 52 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:16:50 53 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:16:53 54 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:34 55 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:17:55 56 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:09 57 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:43 58 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:25:03 59 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:25:07 60 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 61 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:25:09 62 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:25:13 63 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 64 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 65 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 66 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 67 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 68 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 69 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 70 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 71 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 72 Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 73 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 74 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:25:17 75 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 76 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 77 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 78 Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:25:23 79 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:25:27 80 M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 81 Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 82 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:25:29 83 Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 84 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:25:31 85 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast 0:25:33 86 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:25:42 87 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:25:43 88 Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:25:44 89 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:47 90 Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:25:50 91 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:25:55 92 Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:25:57 93 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:26:07 94 Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:26:10 95 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 96 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:11 97 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 98 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:18 99 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:26:24 100 Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 101 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 102 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 0:26:30 103 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:49 104 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:55 105 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:27:00 106 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:27:06 107 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 0:27:28 108 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:27:30 109 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:27:55 110 Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia 0:28:00 111 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast 0:28:10 112 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:11 113 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:28:38 114 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:42 115 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 0:30:02 116 Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:31:10 117 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:31:22 118 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 0:32:11 119 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:13 120 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:33:36 121 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:38:22 122 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:38:34 123 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:43:41

Points competition # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 75 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 3 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 48 4 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast 41 5 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 37 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 37 7 Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia 37 8 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 31 9 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 28 10 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 11 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 24 12 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 24 13 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 23 14 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 21 15 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 16 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 19 17 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 19 18 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 19 19 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 20 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 15 21 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 22 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 15 23 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 15 24 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 15 25 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 14 26 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 13 27 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 13 28 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 29 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 12 30 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 10 31 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 10 32 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 10 33 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast 10 34 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 9 35 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 36 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 37 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 38 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 7 39 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 40 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 7 41 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 42 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 43 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 44 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 45 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 6 46 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 6 47 Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 6 48 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 6 49 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 50 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 5 51 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 4 52 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 4 53 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 4 54 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 3 55 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 56 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 2 57 Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 1 58 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1 59 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 60 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Mountain competition # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 pts 2 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 18 3 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 14 4 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 10 6 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 7 7 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 6 8 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 9 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 4 10 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 11 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 12 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 2 13 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2 14 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 2 15 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 2 16 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 2 17 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 18 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 1 19 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1 20 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1