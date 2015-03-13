Trending

Tour de Langkawi: Ewan wins stage 6 bunch sprint

Australian cements race lead

Image 1 of 3

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 6

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 6
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 3

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 6

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 6
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 3

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 6

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 6
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) secured his second victory at the Tour de Langkawi, sprinting away from Jakub Marecxko (Southeast) and Chris Sutton (Sky) at the end of the 96km-long sixth stage from Maran to Karak.

The 20-year-old Australian took advantage of his teammates’ efforts in the final kilometres before tucking in behind Mareczko and surging past him on the left-hand side of the road as it curved to the right at 150 metres.

He holds onto the race lead and, with triple stage winner Andrea Guardini coming home in fifth, also tightens his grip on the blue points jersey.

“We made a few mistakes in the past few stages but we really nailed it today so it feels really good to get the win,” said Ewan. “We were really strong in the last 5km and tried something different, staying more out of the bunch so it was easier for me to sit in. The guys were just so strong in the last 5km and they did it perfectly.

“It would be really nice to bring home a jersey from my first international tour as a professional, so that would be a really good outcome. We came here with the aim of winning one stage and now we’ve won two, and have the blue jersey, so we have really exceeded our expectations.”

Tomorrow’s penultimate stage is the queen stage of the race and culminates with the first category climb of Fraser’s Hill. It was originally set to finish atop the hors-category Genting Highlands but the finish was moved on the eve of the race due to the heavy machinery and construction work taking place up there. With Fraser’s Hill being a considerably easier alternative, and after Ewan’s show of strength on the first-category climb mid-way through stage three, there is the slim possibility that he might be able to hold onto the race lead until Kuala Lumpur.

“I’ll hope for it and if it happens it happens,” he said, “but if it doesn’t, then I never came into the tour expecting it, so I’m not going to put any pressure on myself tomorrow.

“For me to win the yellow jersey or keep it tomorrow the race is going to have to go my way and I’ll have to have really good legs. I know it’s probably not really a possibility but I’ll go in and I’ll go hard and we’ll see what happens.”

How it unfolded

Since the breakaway was allowed to survive to the end yesterday, and given the length of today’s stage, a bunch sprint was almost inevitable. That didn’t stop a group of four escaping from kilometre zero, made up of Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF), Enver Asanov (Synergy-Baku), Soon Yeong Kwon (KSPO) and Xiaolong Sun (Giant-Champion Sysytem).

They quickly opened up a lead of 1.30 but Astana were on the front of the peloton and made sure it never extended out any further. With 40km left to race Orica-GreenEdge started to do some work and with 20km to go the lead was down to a minute.

They were caught inside the final 10km and the sprinters teams started to position themselves, Tinkoff-Saxo setting a high pace in the final 4km. Alessandro Petacchi and Southeast hit the front coming into the final kilometre and Ewan knew that Mareczko’s wheel was the one to take, coming round to win by a considerable margin.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:14:19
2Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
3Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
4Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
5Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
7Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
9Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
10Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
11Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
14Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
15Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
16Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
17Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
18Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
19Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
20Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
21Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
22Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
23Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
24Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
25Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
26Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
27Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
28Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
29Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
30Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
31Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
32Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
33Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
34M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
35Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
36Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
38Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
41Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
42Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
43Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
45Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
46Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
47Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
48Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
49Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
50Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team
51Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
52Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
53Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
54Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
55Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
56Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
57Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
58Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
59Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
60Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
62Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
63Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
64Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
65Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
66Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
67Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
68Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
69Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
70Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
71Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
72Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
73Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
74Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
75Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
76Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
77Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
78Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
79Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
80Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
81Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
82Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
83Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
84Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
85Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
86Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
87Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
88Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
89Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
90Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
91John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
92Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
93Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
94Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
95Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
96Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
98Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
99Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
100Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
101Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
102Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
103Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia
104Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
105Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
106Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
107Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:00:16
109Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
110Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
111Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
112Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:28
113Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:33
114Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:00:37
115Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:47
116Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:57
117Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO0:01:01
118Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:09
119Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia0:01:17
120Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:35
121Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
122Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:10
123Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:31

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF5pts
2Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro3
3Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project2
4Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF5pts
2Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO3
3Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project2
4Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF5pts
2Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO3
3Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project2
4Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Southeast6:42:57
2MTN - Qhubeka
3Aisan Racing Team
4KSPO
5Orica Greenedge
6Astana Pro Team
7Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
8Tinkoff - Saxo
9Team Sky
10Colombia
11Bretagne-Seche Environnement
12Malaysia National Team
13National Sports Council Malaysia
14Synergy Baku Cycling Project
15Torku Sekerspor
16Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
17Pegasus Continental Cycling
18Giant-Champion System Pro
19UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
20Terengganu Cycling Team
21Bardiani CSF
22Hengxiang Cycling Team

General classification after stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge21:32:36
2Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:27
3Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:30
4Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
5Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
6Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:00:32
7Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:33
8Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:00:34
9Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
10Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:00:35
11Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:36
12Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
15Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
16Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
17Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
18Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
19Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
22Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
23Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
24Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
25Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
27Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
28Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
29Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
31Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
32Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
33Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
34Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
35Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
37Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
38Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
39Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
40Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:00:48
41Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
42Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:31
43Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:30
44Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:20
45Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:11:35
46Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:11:48
47Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia0:11:50
48Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:11:52
49Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
50Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:12:23
51Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:16:15
52Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:16:50
53Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:16:53
54Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:34
55Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:17:55
56Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:18:09
57Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:43
58Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:25:03
59Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:25:07
60Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
61Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:25:09
62Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:25:13
63Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
64Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
65Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
66Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
67Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
68Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
69Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
70Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
71Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
72Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
73Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
74Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:25:17
75Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
76Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
77Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
78Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:25:23
79Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:25:27
80M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
81Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
82Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:25:29
83Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
84Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:25:31
85Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast0:25:33
86Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:25:42
87Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:25:43
88Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:25:44
89Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:47
90Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:25:50
91Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:25:55
92Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:25:57
93Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team0:26:07
94Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:26:10
95Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
96Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:26:11
97Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
98Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:18
99Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:26:24
100Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
101Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
102Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast0:26:30
103Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:49
104John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:26:55
105Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:27:00
106Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:27:06
107Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO0:27:28
108Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:27:30
109Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:27:55
110Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia0:28:00
111Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast0:28:10
112Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:11
113Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:28:38
114Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:42
115Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO0:30:02
116Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:31:10
117Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:31:22
118Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast0:32:11
119Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:13
120Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:33:36
121Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:38:22
122Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:38:34
123Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:43:41

Points competition
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge75pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team56
3Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka48
4Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast41
5Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team37
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement37
7Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia37
8Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team31
9Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor28
10Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling25
11Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO24
12Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team24
13Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky23
14Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team21
15Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli20
16Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka19
17Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team19
18Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team19
19Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo17
20Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast15
21Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
22Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia15
23Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team15
24Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project15
25Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team14
26Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team13
27Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast13
28Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
29Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team12
30Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement10
31Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team10
32Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project10
33Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast10
34Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team9
35Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
36Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo9
37Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
38Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team7
39Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
40Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO7
41Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
42Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky6
43Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
44Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
45Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro6
46Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team6
47Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project6
48Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team6
49Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5
50Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro5
51Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team4
52Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team4
53Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team4
54Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro3
55Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
56Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor2
57Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team1
58Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1
59Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
60Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Mountain competition
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling37pts
2Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka18
3Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team14
4Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team14
5Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement10
6Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team7
7Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team6
8Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5
9Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team4
10Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4
11Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
12Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team2
13Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2
14Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO2
15Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team2
16Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia2
17Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
18Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team1
19Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
20Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pegasus Continental Cycling64:12:46
2Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:13:25
3Colombia0:13:27
4MTN - Qhubeka0:26:50
5Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
6Team Sky
7Bretagne-Seche Environnement
8Tinkoff - Saxo
9UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling0:28:46
10Orica Greenedge0:29:47
11Astana Pro Team0:51:27
12Torku Sekerspor
13Hengxiang Cycling Team0:59:42
14Aisan Racing Team1:02:47
15Giant-Champion System Pro1:07:44
16Bardiani CSF1:20:48
17KSPO1:26:57
18Terengganu Cycling Team1:27:16
19Malaysia National Team1:27:24
20National Sports Council Malaysia1:40:23
21Southeast1:40:41
22Synergy Baku Cycling Project

 

Latest on Cyclingnews