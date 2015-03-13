Tour de Langkawi: Ewan wins stage 6 bunch sprint
Australian cements race lead
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) secured his second victory at the Tour de Langkawi, sprinting away from Jakub Marecxko (Southeast) and Chris Sutton (Sky) at the end of the 96km-long sixth stage from Maran to Karak.
The 20-year-old Australian took advantage of his teammates’ efforts in the final kilometres before tucking in behind Mareczko and surging past him on the left-hand side of the road as it curved to the right at 150 metres.
He holds onto the race lead and, with triple stage winner Andrea Guardini coming home in fifth, also tightens his grip on the blue points jersey.
“We made a few mistakes in the past few stages but we really nailed it today so it feels really good to get the win,” said Ewan. “We were really strong in the last 5km and tried something different, staying more out of the bunch so it was easier for me to sit in. The guys were just so strong in the last 5km and they did it perfectly.
“It would be really nice to bring home a jersey from my first international tour as a professional, so that would be a really good outcome. We came here with the aim of winning one stage and now we’ve won two, and have the blue jersey, so we have really exceeded our expectations.”
Tomorrow’s penultimate stage is the queen stage of the race and culminates with the first category climb of Fraser’s Hill. It was originally set to finish atop the hors-category Genting Highlands but the finish was moved on the eve of the race due to the heavy machinery and construction work taking place up there. With Fraser’s Hill being a considerably easier alternative, and after Ewan’s show of strength on the first-category climb mid-way through stage three, there is the slim possibility that he might be able to hold onto the race lead until Kuala Lumpur.
“I’ll hope for it and if it happens it happens,” he said, “but if it doesn’t, then I never came into the tour expecting it, so I’m not going to put any pressure on myself tomorrow.
“For me to win the yellow jersey or keep it tomorrow the race is going to have to go my way and I’ll have to have really good legs. I know it’s probably not really a possibility but I’ll go in and I’ll go hard and we’ll see what happens.”
How it unfolded
Since the breakaway was allowed to survive to the end yesterday, and given the length of today’s stage, a bunch sprint was almost inevitable. That didn’t stop a group of four escaping from kilometre zero, made up of Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF), Enver Asanov (Synergy-Baku), Soon Yeong Kwon (KSPO) and Xiaolong Sun (Giant-Champion Sysytem).
They quickly opened up a lead of 1.30 but Astana were on the front of the peloton and made sure it never extended out any further. With 40km left to race Orica-GreenEdge started to do some work and with 20km to go the lead was down to a minute.
They were caught inside the final 10km and the sprinters teams started to position themselves, Tinkoff-Saxo setting a high pace in the final 4km. Alessandro Petacchi and Southeast hit the front coming into the final kilometre and Ewan knew that Mareczko’s wheel was the one to take, coming round to win by a considerable margin.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:14:19
|2
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|3
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|4
|Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
|5
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
|7
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|11
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|12
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|14
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|16
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|17
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|18
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|19
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|21
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|24
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|25
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|27
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|28
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|29
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|30
|Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|31
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|32
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|34
|M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|35
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|36
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|38
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|41
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|42
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|43
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|46
|Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|47
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|48
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|49
|Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|50
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|51
|Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|52
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|53
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|54
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|55
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|56
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|57
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|58
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|59
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|60
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|62
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|65
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|66
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|68
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|69
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|70
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|71
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|72
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|73
|Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|74
|Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
|75
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|76
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|77
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|78
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|79
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|80
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|81
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|82
|Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|83
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|84
|Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|85
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|86
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|87
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|88
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|89
|Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|90
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|91
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|92
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|94
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|95
|Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|96
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|97
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|98
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|99
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|100
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|101
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|103
|Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia
|104
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|105
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|106
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|107
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:16
|109
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|110
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|111
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|112
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:28
|113
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:33
|114
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:37
|115
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:47
|116
|Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|117
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|0:01:01
|118
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:09
|119
|Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|0:01:17
|120
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|121
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|122
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:10
|123
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|3
|3
|Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|2
|4
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|3
|3
|Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|2
|4
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|3
|3
|Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|2
|4
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Southeast
|6:42:57
|2
|MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|Aisan Racing Team
|4
|KSPO
|5
|Orica Greenedge
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|9
|Team Sky
|10
|Colombia
|11
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|12
|Malaysia National Team
|13
|National Sports Council Malaysia
|14
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|15
|Torku Sekerspor
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|17
|Pegasus Continental Cycling
|18
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|19
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|20
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|22
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|21:32:36
|2
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:27
|3
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:30
|4
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:00:32
|7
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:33
|8
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:00:34
|9
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|10
|Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|11
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:36
|12
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|15
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|16
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|17
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|22
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|23
|Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|24
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|27
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|31
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|32
|Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
|33
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|34
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|38
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|39
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|40
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:48
|41
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|42
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:31
|43
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:30
|44
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:09:20
|45
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:11:35
|46
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:11:48
|47
|Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
|0:11:50
|48
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:11:52
|49
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|50
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:23
|51
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:16:15
|52
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:16:50
|53
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:16:53
|54
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:17:34
|55
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:17:55
|56
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:09
|57
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:43
|58
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:25:03
|59
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:25:07
|60
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|61
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:25:09
|62
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:25:13
|63
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|64
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|65
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|66
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|67
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|68
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|69
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|70
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|71
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|72
|Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|73
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|74
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:25:17
|75
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|76
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|77
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|78
|Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:25:23
|79
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:25:27
|80
|M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|81
|Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|82
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:25:29
|83
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|84
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:25:31
|85
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
|0:25:33
|86
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:25:42
|87
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:25:43
|88
|Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:25:44
|89
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:47
|90
|Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:25:50
|91
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:55
|92
|Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:25:57
|93
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:26:07
|94
|Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:26:10
|95
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|96
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:11
|97
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:18
|99
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:26:24
|100
|Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|101
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|102
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|0:26:30
|103
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:49
|104
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:55
|105
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:27:00
|106
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:27:06
|107
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|0:27:28
|108
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:27:30
|109
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:27:55
|110
|Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia
|0:28:00
|111
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|0:28:10
|112
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:11
|113
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:28:38
|114
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:42
|115
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|0:30:02
|116
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:31:10
|117
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:31:22
|118
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|0:32:11
|119
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:13
|120
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:33:36
|121
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:38:22
|122
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:34
|123
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:43:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|75
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|3
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|48
|4
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|41
|5
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|37
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|37
|7
|Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
|37
|8
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|31
|9
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|28
|10
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|11
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|24
|12
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|24
|13
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|23
|14
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|21
|15
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|16
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|17
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|19
|18
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|19
|19
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|20
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|15
|21
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|22
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|15
|23
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|15
|24
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|15
|25
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|14
|26
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|13
|27
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|13
|28
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|29
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|12
|30
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|10
|31
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|10
|32
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|10
|33
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
|10
|34
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|9
|35
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|36
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|37
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|38
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|7
|39
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|40
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|7
|41
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|42
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|6
|43
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|44
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|45
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|6
|46
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|6
|47
|Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|6
|48
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|6
|49
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|50
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|5
|51
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|4
|52
|Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|4
|53
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|4
|54
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|3
|55
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|56
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|2
|57
|Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|1
|58
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|59
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|60
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|pts
|2
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|3
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|14
|4
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|10
|6
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|11
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|12
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|14
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|2
|15
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|2
|17
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|18
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|20
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pegasus Continental Cycling
|64:12:46
|2
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|3
|Colombia
|0:13:27
|4
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:50
|5
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|6
|Team Sky
|7
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|8
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|9
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|0:28:46
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|0:29:47
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:51:27
|12
|Torku Sekerspor
|13
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:59:42
|14
|Aisan Racing Team
|1:02:47
|15
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|1:07:44
|16
|Bardiani CSF
|1:20:48
|17
|KSPO
|1:26:57
|18
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|1:27:16
|19
|Malaysia National Team
|1:27:24
|20
|National Sports Council Malaysia
|1:40:23
|21
|Southeast
|1:40:41
|22
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
