La Polynormande: Nicolas Prodhomme finishes solo for sixth victory of the season

Nicolas Prodhomme (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team) attacked from the break in the final nine kilometres to win La Polynormande solo. The Frenchman had time to celebrate his sixth win of the season, banging on his chest as he crossed the finish line, a remarkable turnaround for the 28-year-old, who entered 2025 without a single professional victory.

Riding at the back of the five-rider group, Prodhomme made his move on the Côte de la Pigeonnière and quickly established a gap of 14 seconds in the final run for home. Meanwhile, the chase could not get organised as the reduced peloton was out of sight.

Crossing the line 31 seconds later, Sandy Dujardin (Totalenergies) edged out Axel Mariault (CIC U Nantes) to take second. Nicolas Breuillard (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93), who initiated the break, was fourth, and Mathis LeBerre (Arkea-B&B Hotels) was fifth. Emilien Jeannière (Totalenergies) led the peloton in, 1:47 in arrears.

"We knew the course well and we knew it was better to be one step ahead. We controlled the pace to our advantage, especially thanks to the work of Paul, who already won here last year and allowed us to be present in the first breakaway," Prodhomme said.

"Eventually the peloton came back together, and when another breakaway formed in the final, I was able to seize my chance again - this time all the way to victory. My parents and loved ones live in the region, they came out to watch, and it feels great to raise my arms in front of them."

The aggressive 168.9km Polynormande saw several breakaways, the first a three-man move that was caught before the peloton hit the opening lap of the 11-lap Saint-Martin-de-Landelles circuit, featuring the punchy Pigeonnière climb.

A large break of 11 riders formed early on the first lap, and included last year’s winner Paul Lapeira and his Decathlon teammate Noa Isidore, Louis Rouland, Léandre Lozouet, Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-B&B Hotels), Lorenzo Germanì (Groupama-FDJ), Valentin Retailleau (Totalenergies), Victor Papon (Wagner Bazin WB), Thomas Champion St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93, Lorenzo Conforti (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) and Breuillard.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The peloton, under the impetus of three teams that missed the move, Cofidis, Unibet Tietema Rockets and Polti VisitMalta, chased hard as riders fell off the pace in the break and in the pack under pressure.

A four-rider chase group, with Prodhomme, bridged up to the leaders with 55km to go, as Isidore took a solo flyer before crashing on a corner and rejoining the lead group.

As the gap to the peloton continued to yo-yo, Breuillard launched an attack with 33km remaining, soon joined by Prodhomme, Dujardin, Mariault, and Le Berre.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling