La Polynormande: Nicolas Prodhomme finishes solo for sixth victory of the season

By published

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale attacks away in final nine kilometres to win 31 seconds ahead of Sandy Dujardin and Axel Mariault

CHAMPOLUC, ITALY - MAY 30: Nicolas Prodhomme of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 19 a 166km stage from Biella to Champoluc 1574m / #UCIWT / on May 30, 2025 in Champoluc, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Nicolas Prodhomme (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) also won a stage of the Giro d'Italia in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Nicolas Prodhomme (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team) attacked from the break in the final nine kilometres to win La Polynormande solo. The Frenchman had time to celebrate his sixth win of the season, banging on his chest as he crossed the finish line, a remarkable turnaround for the 28-year-old, who entered 2025 without a single professional victory.

Riding at the back of the five-rider group, Prodhomme made his move on the Côte de la Pigeonnière and quickly established a gap of 14 seconds in the final run for home. Meanwhile, the chase could not get organised as the reduced peloton was out of sight.

Crossing the line 31 seconds later, Sandy Dujardin (Totalenergies) edged out Axel Mariault (CIC U Nantes) to take second. Nicolas Breuillard (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93), who initiated the break, was fourth, and Mathis LeBerre (Arkea-B&B Hotels) was fifth. Emilien Jeannière (Totalenergies) led the peloton in, 1:47 in arrears.

The aggressive 168.9km Polynormande saw several breakaways, the first a three-man move that was caught before the peloton hit the opening lap of the 11-lap Saint-Martin-de-Landelles circuit, featuring the punchy Pigeonnière climb.

A large break of 11 riders formed early on the first lap, and included last year’s winner Paul Lapeira and his Decathlon teammate Noa Isidore, Louis Rouland, Léandre Lozouet, Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-B&B Hotels), Lorenzo Germanì (Groupama-FDJ), Valentin Retailleau (Totalenergies), Victor Papon (Wagner Bazin WB), Thomas Champion St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93, Lorenzo Conforti (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) and Breuillard.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews