Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen past winners

Champions 1986 - 2012

2012Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS
2011Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
2010Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Safi-Pasta Zara
2009Linda Villumsen Serup (Den) Team Columbia HTC Women
2008Judith Arndt (Ger) Team High Road Women
2007Judith Arndt (Ger) T-Mobile Team - Women
2006Nicole Cooke (GBr) Univega
2005Theresa Senff (Ger) Van Bemmelen-AA Drink
2004Zoulfia Zabirova (Rus) Let's go Finland
2003Valentina Polkhanova (Rus) Velodames Colnago
2002Zoulfia Zabriova (Rus) Power-Plate-BIK
2001Mirjam Melchers (Ned) Acca Due O-HP-Lorena Camicie
2000Valentina Karpenko (Rus) Radteam Kupfernagel
1999Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) The Greenery Hawk Team
1998Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Team lÕtur Raleigh
1997Alessandra Cappellotto (Ita) RG lÕtur ThŸringen
1996Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) German National Team
1995Laura Charameda (USA) USA National Team
1994Alison Dunlop (USA) USA National Team
1993Lenka Ilavska (Svk) Slovakian National Team
1992Alena Barillova (Czs) Czechoslovakian National Team
1989Vanesa von Dijk (Ned) Netherlands National Team
1988Tea Vikstedt Nymann (Fin) Finland National Team
1987Petra Rossner (Ger) SC DHfK Leipzig
1986Hanna Chmelarova (Czs) Czechoslovakian National Team

