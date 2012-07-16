Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen past winners
Champions from 1986 to 2011
|2011
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|2010
|Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Safi-Pasta Zara
|2009
|Linda Villumsen Serup (Den) Team Columbia HTC Women
|2008
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Team High Road Women
|2007
|Judith Arndt (Ger) T-Mobile Team - Women
|2006
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Univega
|2005
|Theresa Senff (Ger) Van Bemmelen-AA Drink
|2004
|Zoulfia Zabirova (Rus) Let's go Finland
|2003
|Valentina Polkhanova (Rus) Velodames Colnago
|2002
|Zoulfia Zabriova (Rus) Power-Plate-BIK
|2001
|Mirjam Melchers (Ned) Acca Due O-HP-Lorena Camicie
|2000
|Valentina Karpenko (Rus) Radteam Kupfernagel
|1999
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) The Greenery Hawk Team
|1998
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Team l’tur Raleigh
|1997
|Alessandra Cappellotto (Ita) RG l’tur Thüringen
|1996
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) German National Team
|1995
|Laura Charameda (USA) USA National Team
|1994
|Alison Dunlop (USA) USA National Team
|1993
|Lenka Ilavska (Svk) Slovakian National Team
|1992
|Alena Barillova (Czs) Czechoslovakian National Team
|1989
|Vanesa von Dijk (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|1988
|Tea Vikstedt Nymann (Fin) Finland National Team
|1987
|Petra Rossner (Ger) SC DHfK Leipzig
|1986
|Hanna Chmelarova (Czs) Czechoslovakian National Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy