Tour of Austria past winners

1996-2009

2009Michael Albasini (Swi) Team Columbia - HTC
2008Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Elk Haus - Simplon
2007Stijn Devolder (Bel) Discovery Channel
2006Tom Danielson (USA) Discovery Channel
2005Juan Miguel Mercado (Spa) Quick Step
2004Cadel Evans (Aus) T-Mobile Team
2003Gerrit Glomser (Aut) Saeco
2002Gerrit Glomser (Aut) Saeco
2001Cadel Evans (Aus) Saeco
2000Georg Totschnig (Aut) Telekom
1999Maurizio Vandelli (Ita) Stabil Graz
1998Beat Zberg (Swi)
1997Daniele Nardello (Ita)
1996Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel)

