GP de Wallonie past winners
1935-2009
|2009
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|2008
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - Caffè Mokambo
|2007
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Tönissteiner
|2006
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
|2005
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quickstep
|2004
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick.Step-Davitamon
|2003
|Dave Bruylandts (Bel) Marlux
|2002
|Dave Bruylandts (Bel) Domo-Farm Frites
|2001
|Axel Merckx (Bel) Domo-Farm Frites
|2000
|Alberto Elli (Ita) Deutsche Telekom
|1999
|Patrick Jonker (Aus) Rabobank
|1998
|Udo Bolts (Ger) Telekom
|1997
|Dimitry Konychev (Rus) - Roslotto
|1996
|Franco Ballerini (Ita) - Mapei
|1995
|Andrea Chiurato (Ita) - Mapei
|1994
|Peter Farazijn (Bel) - Lotto
|1993
|Patrick Evenepoel (Bel) - Collstrop
|1992
|Danny Nelissen (Hol) - PDM
|1991
|Frank Van den Abeele (Bel) - Lotto
|1990
|Luc Leblanc (Fra) - Castorama
|1989
|Thomas Wegmüller (Sui) - Domex Weinmann
|1988
|Claude Criquielion (Bel) - Hitachi
|1987
|Pascal Poisson (Fra) - System U (Laurent Fignon (Fra) disq)
|1986
|Steven Rooks (Hol) - PDM
|1985
|Marc Madiot (Fra) - Renault
|1984
|Frank Hoste (Bel) - Europ Decor
|1983
|Stephen Roche (Irl) - Peugeot
|1982
|Hennie Kuiper (Hol) - DAF Trucks
|1981
|Walter Dalgal (Ita) -
|1980
|Willy De Geest (Bel) - Ijsboerke
|1979
|Leo Van Vliet (Hol) - Ti Raleigh
|1978
|Willem Peeters (Bel) - Ijsborke
|1977
|Walter Planckaert (Bel)
|1976
|Herman Vanspringel (Bel)
|1975
|André Dierickx (Bel)
|1974
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1973
|Albert Van Vlierberghe (Bel)
|1972
|Emiel Cambre (Bel)
|1971
|Felice Gimondi (Ita)
|1970
|Ferdinand Bracke (Bel)
|1950
|Joseph Verhaert (Bel)
|1949
|Jacques Geus (Bel)
|1944
|Joseph Somers (Bel)
|1943
|Edouard Van Dyck (Bel)
|1942
|Maurice Van Herzele (Bel)
|1941
|-
|1940
|-
|1939
|Adolph Braeckeveldt (Bel)
|1938
|Adolph Braeckeveldt (Bel)
|1937
|Karel Tersago (Bel)
|1936
|Adolph Braeckeveldt (Bel)
|1935
|Gustave Degreef (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy