GP du canton d'Argovie past winners

Champions from 2000 to 2012

Past winners
2012Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
2011Michael Albasini (Swi) Equipe Nationale Suisse
2010Kristof Vandewallle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
2009Peter Velits (Svk) Team Milram
2008Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
2007John Gadret (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
2006Beat Zberg (Swi) Gerolsteiner
2005Alexandre Moos (Swi) Phonak Hearing Systems
2004Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2003Martin Elmiger (Swi) Phonak Hearing Systems
2002Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) De Nardi-Pasta Montegrappa
2001Karsten Kroon (Ned) Rabobank
2000Steffen Wesemann (Ger) Team Telekom

