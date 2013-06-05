GP du canton d'Argovie past winners
Champions from 2000 to 2012
|2012
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2011
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Equipe Nationale Suisse
|2010
|Kristof Vandewallle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2009
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team Milram
|2008
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2007
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
|2006
|Beat Zberg (Swi) Gerolsteiner
|2005
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) Phonak Hearing Systems
|2004
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|2003
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) Phonak Hearing Systems
|2002
|Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) De Nardi-Pasta Montegrappa
|2001
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Rabobank
|2000
|Steffen Wesemann (Ger) Team Telekom
