GP de Denain Porte du Hainaut past winners
1959-2010
|2010
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|2009
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Besson Chaussures - Sojasun
|2008
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team High Road
|2007
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2006
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Cofidis-Le Crédit par Téléphone
|2005
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Cofidis
|2004
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Credit Agricole
|2003
|Bert Roesems (Bel) Palmans-Collstrop
|2002
|Alberto Vinale (Ita) Alessio
|2001
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Ag2R Prevoyance
|2000
|Endrio Leoni (Ita) Alessio
|1999
|Jeroen Blijlevens (Ned) TVM-Farm Frites
|1998
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Casino
|1997
|Ludo Dierckxsens (Bel)
|1996
|Jan Svorada (Slo)
|1995
|Jo Planckaert (Bel)
|1994
|Jans Koerts (Ned)
|1993
|Marcel Wüst (Ger)
|1992
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
|1991
|Frédéric Moncassin (Fra)
|1990
|Frédéric Moncassin (Fra)
|1989
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
|1988
|Pascal Poisson (Fra)
|1987
|Bruno Wojtinek (Fra)
|1986
|Bruno Wojtinek (Fra)
|1985
|Patrick Versluys (Bel)
|1984
|Godimus (Bel)
|1983
|Paul Sherwen (GB)
|1982
|Vanhaerens (Bel)
|1981
|Ferdinand Vandenhaute (Bel)
|1980
|Van Thielen (Bel)
|1979
|Pipart (Ned)
|1978
|Frank Hoste (Bel)
|1977
|Robert Mintkiewicz (Fra)
|1976
|Walter Planckaert (Bel)
|1975
|Loysch (Bel)
|1974
|Willy Teirlinck (Bel)
|1973
|Marc Demeyer (Bel)
|1972
|G. Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
|1971
|André Dierickx (Bel)
|1970
|Callens (Bel)
|1969
|Mathy (Bel)
|1968
|Jean Stablinski (Fra)
|1967
|José Samyn (Bel)
|1966
|Vrancken (Bel)
|1965
|Janssens (Bel)
|1964
|Wright (GB)
|1963
|Desmet (Bel)
|1962
|Schepens (Bel)
|1961
|Arthur De Cabooter (Bel)
|1960
|Borra (Bel)
|1959
|Seamus Elliott (Ire)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy