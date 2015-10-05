Trending

Giro d'Italia 2016: Stage 13 preview

Stage map and profile

Not a blockbuster but a fascinating, possibly pivotal stage. It will take the Giro into the far northeast of Italy. Monte Zoncolan and Monte Crostis the climbs of Cima Porous and Valle are not, in severity or beauty, but each will serve some of the steepest ramps of the Giro and the most hair-raising descents.

