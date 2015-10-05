Trending

Giro d'Italia 2016: Stage 1 preview

Stage map and profile

The 2016 Giro starts with a flat time trial. At 9.8km, it’s unlikely to decide the race but it’s still a good opportunity for stealing seconds. Last year’s Tour stage 1, 4km longer than this, saw significant gaps between the leading contenders: Vincenzo Nibali, for example, took 18 seconds from Nairo Quintana.

Latest on Cyclingnews