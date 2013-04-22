Giro d'Italia: Stage 21 preview
Stage 21 map and profile
Stage 21: Riese Pio X - Brescia
Distance: 197km
Highest point: 200m
Category: Flat
AGAINST THE GRAIN
In a break with recent tradition the 96th Giro d'Italia concludes, for the first time, in Brescia, having beat off fierce competition from Vicenza. The decision to finish in the provinces isn't without controversy but RCS has a responsibility to the Giro itself. Milan has been the spiritual home of Italian cycling for a century but it has no divine rights. Besides, Brescia's enthusiasm is a breath of fresh air. We can look forward to a grand finale in a city which has always been one of Italian cycling's staunchest supporters.
Stefano Zanatta says: "For me, the Giro and Milan are synonymous, just as the Tour and Paris are, but obviously there are problems associated with Piazza del Duomo. A lot of the sprinters will have gone home but for us on Cannondale, this stage is very important. We're based close by, so getting Viviani in a winning position is important for us. It's the end of a very emotional journey but what I can assure you is that this isn't is a day off for any of the riders."
Stage 21 map
Stage 21 profile
