Maddaloni – Montevergine di Mercogliano

The first summit finish

Montevergine is a regular feature in the Giro's first week, appearing in 2004, when Damiano Cunego took the stage, and 2007, when Danilo Di Luca was triumphant. Both went on to take the overall title. Serra della Strada is a tough leg-loosener before the mid-point and the climb to Montevergine is long at 17km but averages just 5 per cent. Ramps of up to 10 per cent should provide a chance for in-form climbers to break up the main contenders' group, though, even if the time gaps between them aren't likely to be significant. We'll know the riders with serious aspirations on the maglia rosa by tonight.

Details

Distance: 110km

Highest point: 1,260m

Category: Mountain stage

Simoni says...

"It's short at 110km but with a 20km ramp to the finish, I think it'll sort out the GC. It's a sprinters' stage the day after, so contenders won't hold back. It suits Joaquim Rodríguez but Contador and Menchov will want to make a statement here."

Map

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile - Final kilometres

Image ©: RCS Sport