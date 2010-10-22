Stage 7 Preview
Stage 7 map and profile
Maddaloni – Montevergine di Mercogliano
The first summit finish
Montevergine is a regular feature in the Giro's first week, appearing in 2004, when Damiano Cunego took the stage, and 2007, when Danilo Di Luca was triumphant. Both went on to take the overall title. Serra della Strada is a tough leg-loosener before the mid-point and the climb to Montevergine is long at 17km but averages just 5 per cent. Ramps of up to 10 per cent should provide a chance for in-form climbers to break up the main contenders' group, though, even if the time gaps between them aren't likely to be significant. We'll know the riders with serious aspirations on the maglia rosa by tonight.
Details
Distance: 110km
Highest point: 1,260m
Category: Mountain stage
Simoni says...
"It's short at 110km but with a 20km ramp to the finish, I think it'll sort out the GC. It's a sprinters' stage the day after, so contenders won't hold back. It suits Joaquim Rodríguez but Contador and Menchov will want to make a statement here."
Map
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile - Final kilometres
Image ©: RCS Sport
