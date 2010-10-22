Stage 4 Preview
Stage 4 map and profile
Genova Quarto dei Mille – Livorno
San Remo-style finish
The route mainly follows the coast as it heads to Livorno, but bumps inland to climb the Passo del Bracco. This offers a chance for breakaways to get clear, plus the pan-flat costal roads after it are great to build up an advantage. The flip side is that when the sprinters' teams decide to chase, the breakaway and its media caravan will be all too visible. Those in pursuit are likely to prevail but the climb to Montenero provides the sprinters' teams with one final test. This Poggio-like climb won't finish the sprinters off but they'll be chasing hard along the coast, which will blunt finishing speeds.
Details
Distance: 216km
Highest point: 613m
Category: Mountain stage (medium)
Moser says...
"Over the Bracco at the start and thereafter it's along the coast for 100km. There's also a punchy little climb near the finish, the Montenero. The sprinter's teams will be working hard today but I think someone will jump off and stay away."
Map
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile - Final kilometres
Image ©: RCS Sport
