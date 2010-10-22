Stage 17 Preview
Stage 17 map and profile
Feltre – Tirano
The longest day
No stage is straightforward by this point in a grand tour, certainly not one of 230km. But while the route heads west through the Alps, it isn’t overly intimidating despite the presence of two regular Giro climbs. The Passo Tonale featured last year, when Swiss rider Johann Tschopp held off the favourites to win, but doesn’t compare with some of the tests in this region. That goes for the Aprica too. Any riders still clear of the pack when it’s over have reason to be optimistic about success because it’s all downhill to Tirano.
Details
Distance: 230km
Highest point: 1,883m
Category: Mountain stage
Zilioli says...
“Unless it’s really close, I don’t think much will happen among the top guys, because the days before are so ruinous and they still have four big days after it. I’d fancy a long breakaway from somebody like José Serpa of Androni Giocattoli.”
Map
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile - Final kilometres
Image ©: RCS Sport
