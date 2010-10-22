Giro d'Italia - Stage 10 Map (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Termoli – Teramo

The race turns north

After the first rest day, the Giro returns to the mainland and turns north up Italy's Adriatic coast. It finishes in the little-known Molise region, one of 17 areas to feature this year, which is due to the unification celebrations. This is probably the most straightforward stage of the race and is one that the sprinters will be determined to stitch up between them. Expect a successful swift pursuit of the day's breakaway, followed by a high-octane finish in Teramo. The breakaways might have some success if the wind gets up off the sea and disrupts the chase behind them, though.

Details

Distance: 159km

Highest point: 255m

Category: Flat stage

Scarponi says...

"It falls after the rest day so it's a bit scary. It's a long drag to the finish so it will be exciting racing. I don't think it will be a sprint but maybe a group of 20 or so. It looks really good for Di Luca, assuming he's not riding for GC."

Map

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile - Final kilometres

Image ©: RCS Sport