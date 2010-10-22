Stage 1 Preview
Stage 1 profile and map
Venaria Reale – Turin
Celebrating 150 years of Italy
The Giro d'Italia starts its celebration of 150 years since Italian unification with a team time trial around its first capital city, Turin. The 19.3km test isn’t hard in terms of gradient, but there are tight turns where well-drilled squads can make their preparation and team work count. Starting at the Palace of Venaria, the course takes in many renowned landmarks and is similar in length to the TTT that opened 2009’s race in Venice. Back then, Columbia-Highroad’s victory put Mark Cavendish in the maglia rosa and his team will be contenders again, along with Sky, Liquigas, Garmin-Cervélo and Saxo Bank-SunGard.
Details
Distance: 19.3km
Highest point: 258m
Category: Team time trial
Italo Zilioli says...
“It’s my home town and it’ll be spectacular, obviously, but it’s very technical. The danger lies in the tram lines that run through the town centre’s streets, and riders will need to be mindful of them. Liquigas will want to put a marker down here.”
Map
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile - Final kilometres
Image ©: RCS Sport
