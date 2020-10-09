Giro d'Italia stage 7 - Live coverage

Refresh

After those two groups came together up front, the pace has eased slightly as everyone catches their breath and takes stock of the situation. That could allow the chase group to make inroads.

Lotto Soudal are thrashing it out on the front of that chase group, with De Gendt among those hammering it out for white jersey Vanhoucke, who comes through for a turn of his own. NTT also have some numbers and it's those two teams taking control.

And now it does come back! The rest of the riders in that group make contact and we have a front group of around 70 riders, followed by what's now the main chase group, with Yates, Pozzovivo, and Vanhoucke, at 50 seconds.

As I write that, the two groups both string out into single files and they almost come together. Astana look to fire Fuglsang across but the groups are splitting again.

It's amazing how this gap is holding at around 10 seconds. The two groups look so close on the road but they can't quite finish the job at the moment.

It's more of a tailwind now as we head down to Taranto, so it's fast, and hard to chase.

Into the final 100km and it eases out to 10 seconds again as they head back out onto exposed roads.

The Fuglsang group is within touching distance now, at seven seconds.

The riders are going through the town of Palagiano now, where the buildings offer some protection from the wind.

The Fuglsang group is inching ever closer, but it's taking a long hard effort to close this down. 13 seconds is the gap now with 102km to go.

That third group, where Yates himself is doing turns, is a minute down!

Yates has been dropped from that chase peloton! I mentioned it had reduced in number but it looks like it was a full-on split. Pozzovivo and Vanhoucke are also back there in what is now the third group on the road.

Ineos are helping to drag this back and they're close. 17 seconds now, as the riders up front continue to push on.

To recap, among the big names caught out are: Fuglsang, Majka, Yates, Bilbao, Vanhoucke, Pozzovivo. The GC contenders safely up front are Almeida, Nibali, Kelderman, Kruijswijk.

The road dips downhill now. The gap has come down to 20 seconds.

That chase group is starting to thin out now. There are only around 40 in there, versus 30 up front.

EF and Astana are leading the chase group, with Ineos prominent as well.

We'll get a list of the names in the front group to you shortly, but from a QuickStep point of view, it'd be quicker to name who isn't in it: Pieter Serry. The other seven, including the maglia rosa Joao Almeida, are all up there.

120km to go Breakaway caught! A short day out front for De Gendt, Cerny, Frapporti, and Pellaud.

Sagan has a teammate with him up there. It's Bodnar, and they're rotating through, despite their GC man Majka behind caught behind.

As well as Démare, Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Elia Viviani (Cofidis), and Michael Matthews (Sunweb), and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) are in the front group.

The front echelon is just 15 seconds down on the break now. They're 40 seconds ahead of the Fuglsang group!

The splits have stopped and those groups have stabilised. We have the small front echelon, followed by that larger bunch with Fuglsang etc. There are more riders that have even been spat out of the back of that group, so it's not like Fuglsang and the others have a full complement of teammates to chase.

Vincenzo Nibali is present and correct up front.

Groupama, Lotto Soudal, and Sunweb are also present up front, albeit not with the same numbers as QuickStep and Jumbo. They're helping to drive it on now.

125km to go The breakaway's lead is cut to 55 seconds and if this carries on like this, they might not be out there for much longer.

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) is also caught out behind. He was second overall at the start of the day.

Those groups do come together and settle into one larger peloton. This all depends on organisation and numbers now, and whether enough teams can mount a proper chase. The gap to the front echelon has yawned out.

We have around 12 riders in the second group, with Fuglsang and Majka. The Yates group is a few seconds further back, and there are other groups close at hand behind them. Those groups at the back look like they'll come together.

Jumbo-Visma have numbers up front, including Kruijswijk, and they're collaborating with QuickStep to drive this on. Démare is in there.

Fuglsang and Majka are caught out!

We now have a front echelon of only around 30 riders!

The front bunch splits again as a rider pulls out and leaves a hole in the gutter. Jumbo are also up there.

Splits already as the Belgian team pile on the pressure. Mitchelton-Scott have missed this and Yates is chasing already in a mini group between two larger bunches.

Here we go! Slow start, but Deceuninck-QuickStep - echelon masters - have just started sprinting at the head of the peloton...

The four in the breakaway are: Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) Josef Cerny (CCC Team) Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabù-KTM) Simon Pellaud (Androni-Giocatolli-Sidermec)

We've got a lone counter-attacker who has missed the breakaway boat. It's Bardiani's Fabio Mazzucco, but they're not waiting for him.

The cameras pan to a wind turbine, which is... barely even turning. The forecasts don't seem to be coming true for now. That said, the wind does look to be stronger, and the roads more open, nearer to the coast and Brindisi.

The peloton is spread across the road and it looks like those four riders have gone clear without fuss and without much interest from anyone else. As for the crosswinds, we mentioned the action may well come later, and it's a quiet start for now.

Thomas De Gendt - who else - is looking to get up the road. He moves clear with three others in the opening metres.

We're off! The flag has dropped and we're away. Here come the first attacks.

Before we get going, for more on Démare's win yesterday, plus all the standings ahead of today's stage, here's the link you need.

The riders are still behind the race director's car, making their way through the narrow streets of Matera.

Arnaud Démare there, winner of two stages already at this Giro - yesterday's a sensational triumph on an uphill finish that has seen many anoint him as the sprinter of 2020. Given the flat terrain, he's the big favourite today in a bunch sprint, and even if the crosswinds hit, you'd back the Frenchman - who also has Classics pedigree - and his strong team to be up at the front. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1IW4T5mcTsOctober 9, 2020

Plenty of riders have been warming up on the rollers ahead of this stage. Everyone's aware of the threat of the wind and no one wants to be caught out if it kicks off early.

The riders have all signed on and are heading to the start line. They'll roll out of Matera at 13:00 local time, so in just under 10 minutes, and they'll spend around 10 minutes in a neutralised zone before the action kicks off.

You should be able to see the stage profile at the top of your screen but what's really interesting today is the map. We're tracking more or less due east and the wind is more or less coming from the north, so almost directly across the route. 30km/h gusts are strong enough to blow a peloton into echelons, although exposed roads are also needed.... and, according to our resident Italian Stephen Farrand, we have them in the second half of the parcours as it nears Brindisi. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

🪨 Buongiorno da Matera ❤️#Giro pic.twitter.com/V4ZwXhZz1jOctober 9, 2020