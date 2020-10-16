Giro d'Italia stage 13 – Live coverage

Refresh

We've rattled through the first 9km of the stage and there's no sign of a breakaway.

And we are racing on stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia. All the teams signed on, and we're underway. Go! Go! Go! #Giro pic.twitter.com/wqk67bCmMZOctober 16, 2020

And here's Thomas de Gendt, who didn't get a huge bonus to race the Giro, but here neatly sums up the vibe within the peloton.



"I have to be honest: my head is not really in the race after the news of the 17 infected police officers," De Gendt said to Sporza in Cesenatico. "Things are going badly in this Giro. We have been discussing with the riders in the team for 20 minutes about whether or not to start because we are starting to feel unsafe." "There have been more than 10 cases and yesterday I heard several riders coughing. It's the cold season, but in the long run you can't concentrate anymore," he said. "Some riders prefer not to start, others do. Everyone is free to do so. I'm one of the riders who would rather not start. Everyone chooses for themselves. "If you stop, it's over. But you can continue until it's too late. Do I feel unsafe? It's going the wrong way. It's not so much for myself as for my family. I don't want to infect anyone – I'm concerned about that." Those comments were made ahead of stage 12.

A bit more on the Vuelta before we head back to the Giro action and Sunweb have just announced their line-up. #LaVuelta20 The guys who will be repping our colours across Spain @lavuelta👊🏻🇳🇱 @ThymenArensman 🇬🇧 @markdon99 🇩🇪 Max Kanter🇦🇺 Robert Power🇩🇪 Martin Salmon🇦🇺 @mjstorer_au 🇩🇪 @JashaStterlin 🇧🇪 @IlanWilder 💻https://t.co/jqfjil9SrO pic.twitter.com/qYmhxFRroMOctober 16, 2020

Lappartient did have this (below) warning ahead of the Vuelta, which is due to start next week. As far as we know all of the invited teams are going to be on the startline. Mitchelton were undecided but had internal meetings on Wednesday and will race. "The efforts that cycling has been taking have been paying off. But we must not let go; the danger is still there. If we want the Vuelta to take place, we'll have to make the protocols even stricter, as Spain has been hit even harder than Italy." The dog in the picture was not available for comment (Image credit: UCI)

What a stat: a @deceuninck_qst rider has been GC leader in 21% of stage race days in 2020 (.1 and above)👉 32 race days with a Deceuninck Quick Step rider as GC leader: Almeida (10), Evenepoel (9), Bagioli (3), Steimle (3), Alaphilippe (3), Jakobsen (2), Honoré (1), Bennett (1) pic.twitter.com/eyOXEUyukYOctober 15, 2020

Before we get underway, here are the GC standings heading into the stage:



General classification



1 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 49:21:46

2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:0:34

3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:0:43

4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:0:57

5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01

6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:15

7 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:19

8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:21

9 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:01:36

10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:20

Meanwhile, the president of all things on two wheels, David Lapparient, has told us all that cycling has the global pandemic 'under control'.



'The efforts that cycling has been taking have been paying off but we must not let go' says the UCI president.

The biggest news from yesterday came from EF. They decided they could/should/would go home if everyone else wanted to. No one did, however, and the UCI have slapped down their requests to end the race early. Here's that story. The American team has stated that they will leave the race if they return one positive test, which seems entirely fair after Jumbo Visma put their rider and staff first earlier in the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Leaving Galzignano Terme, the riders will enter the Euganean hills, ancient volcanoes that overlook the Padovan-Venetian plain, where there are two fourth-category climbs. The first to Roccolo (averaging 8.3 per cent over 4.1km) comes in two parts, the first rising up the Muro di Vallorta, where the gradient briefly touches 20 per cent, and the second continuing to Roccolo, where there’s another abrupt ramp that’s almost as steep. Leaving Rivadolmo there’s a second “wall”, this time the Muro di Calaone, which is just a tad under 10 per cent gradient for 2.1 kilometres. Like the Vallorta, it takes a narrow, twisting route through dense woodland and offers the chance for punchy climbers to ambush the sprinters. Cresting this climb, there are 16 kilometres to cover io the finish, initially winding through a series of small villages until, on the approach to Monselice, the road runs straight and wide. This will give the sprinters’ teams an opportunity to reel in any riders who have taken flight. The run-in is comparatively straightforward, until an extremely sharp left-hand bend 400 metres from the line. The battle to be in the vanguard at this point will be especially fierce, as whichever team secure it will probably win the day.

This should, in theory, end in a reduced bunch sprint as we have two fourth cat climbs in the finale but who knows how the stage could play out today. Demare will be looking for his fifth win of the race but will Groupama be content to the work on the front throughout the stage or will Cofidis and UAE once more do the work as they look for their first stage wins in the race?