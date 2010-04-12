Brabantse Pijl past winners
1961-2009
2009 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 193.5 kms in 4.00.22 (44.54km/h)
2008 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis 193 kms in 4.44.38 (40.683 km/h)
2007 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 200 kms in 4.45.00 (40.650 km/h)
2006 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 190 kms in 4.23.00 (43.35 km/h)
2005 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 198 kms in 4.31.16 (43.79 km/h)
2004 Luca Paolini (Ita) Quick Step-Davitamon 197 kms in 4.30.00 (43.77 km/h)
2003 Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank 197 kms in 4.31.00 (43.61 km/h)
2002 Fabian De Waele (Bel) Mapei-Quick Step 198 kms in 4.30.10 (43.97 km/h)
2001 Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank 194 kms in 4.31.10 (42.93 km/h)
2000 Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi 195 kms in 4.33.43 (42.675 km/h)
1999 Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step 193 kms in 4.43.15 (40.882 km/h)
1998 Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi 193 kms in 4.15.50 (45.263 km/h)
1997 Gianluca Pianegonda (Ita)
1996 Johan Museeuw (Bel)
1995 Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
1994 Michele Bartoli (Ita)
1993 Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
1992 Johan Capiot (Bel)
1991 Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
1990 Frans Maassen (Ned)
1989 Johan Capiot (Bel)
1988 Johan Capiot (Bel)
1987 Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
1986 Johan Van de Velde (Ned)
1985 Adri Van der Poel (Ned)
1984 Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
1983 Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
1982 Claude Criquielion (Bel)
1981 Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1980 Michel Pollentier (Bel)
1979 Daniel Willems (Bel)
1978 Marcel Laurens (Bel)
1977 Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1976 Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1975 Willem Peters (Bel)
1974 Herman Vanspringel (Bel)
1973 Johan De Muynck (Bel)
1972 Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1971 Joseph Spruyt (Bel)
1970 Herman Vanspringel (Bel)
1969 Willy In'T'Ven (Bel)
1968 Victor Van Schil (Bel)
1967 Roger Rosiers (Bel)
1966 Jan Janssen (Ned)
1965 Willy Bocklant (Bel)
1964 Arnaldo Pambianco (Ita)
1963 Joseph Wouters (Bel)
1962 Marcel Janssens (Bel)
1961 Pino Cerami (Bel)
