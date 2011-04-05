Trending

Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire past winners

Champions from 1953 to 2010

Past winners
2010Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2009David Le Lay (Fra) Agritubel
2008Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
2007Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana
2006Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2005Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis
2004Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Fdjeux.Com
2003Carlos Da Cruz (Fra)
2002Didier Rous (Fra)
2001David Millar (GBr)
2000David Canada (Spa)
1999Steffen Kjaergaard (Nor)
1998Melchor Mauri (Spa)
1997Melchor Mauri (Spa)
1996Adriano Baffi (Ita)
1995Thierry Marie (Fra)
1994Stéphane Heulot (Fra)
1993Jean-François Bernard (Fra)
1992Jean-François Bernard (Fra)
1991Bruno Cornillet (Fra)
1990Dmitri Zhdanov (Rus)
1989Thierry Laurent (Fra)
1988Thierry Marie (Fra)
1987Piotr Ugrumov (USSR)
1986Didier Garcia (Spa)
1985Pascal Jules (Fra)
1984Claude Moreau (Fra)
1983Pascal Jules (Fra)
1982Michenko (USSR)
1981Barinov (USSR)
1980Greg LeMond (USA)
1979Muselet (Fra)
1978Bernd Drogan (Ger)
1977Pikkuus (USSR)
1976Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1975Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1974Skosyrev (USSR)
1973Gorelov (USSR)
1972Regis Ovion (Fra)
1971Nelioubine (USSR)
1970Lechatelier (Fra)
1969Szurkowski (Pol)
1968Grimbert (Fra)
1967Grimbert (Fra)
1966Matignon (Fra)
1965Lopez-Rodriguez (Spa)
1964Cosseron (Fra)
1963Juin (Fra)
1962Ferrer (Fra)
1961Jeugnet (Fra)
1960André Foucher (Fra)
1959J.Danguillaume (Fra)
1958J.Danguillaume (Fra)
1957Guérin (Fra)
1956J.Danguillaume (Fra)
1955Bernard (Fra)
1954Fournières (Fra)
1953Hays (Fra)

