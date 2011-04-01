Overall leaders Sauser and Stander win another stage
South Africans Steyn & De Jager win women's stage
Christoph Sauser and his Burry Stander (36ONE Songo Specialized) won another stage at the Cape Epic, continuing their overall dominance as race leaders. In the women's race, Attix5 Ladies, Hannele Steyn and Leana de Jager won the stage while Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (team USN) continued as leaders despite a mechanical.
It was a classic Cape Epic day out, the longest stage in years. With fast open roads, marked by three obstacles along the way, riders were advised to save their strength and cooperate with other teams to form larger groups, to take turns at the front to lighten the load.
The first climb of the day was a shock to the system, not only from the gradient but also the track's surface. In parts, the climb was barely rideable, and only the fittest and best bike handlers were likely to make it up without dabbing a foot. As with everything, what goes up must come down, and those with full suspension bikes were grateful for their weapon of choice. More open roads helped get some kilometres under the belt before the radio mast came into view. Down the other side of this deceptive climb was a fast chute into farmlands and waiting for riders was a set of rolling hills that deadened the legs of even the most hardened campaigner.
At the 100km mark, riders reached the foot of the exquisite Groenlandberg, the grand old legend inviting them back in 2011 thanks to Cape Nature Conservation. The 15 percent gradient on the concrete path should be ridden conservatively, while the remainder of the climb took most riders well over an hour to complete. The north-facing slope made for a challenging ascent but the rocky downhill sections lead to the famed Oak Valley single-track to make it all worth it.
Men's category
Switzerland's Christoph Sauser and his South African teammate Burry Stander (36ONE Songo Specialized) have been dominating this year's Absa Cape Epic by securing their fifth stage win in stage 5 in 5:19.31. They were followed by the Flückiger brothers, Lukas and Mathias, of Trek World Racing in 5:19.4 with the Multivan Merida team, Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss, in third place (5;19.51).
Sauser and Stander now lead overall by eight minutes and eight seconds with an overall time of 21:03.46. \Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss of Multivan Merida Biking are now in second place in 21:11,54, followed by the Bulls team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm in 21:19.04. The Versluys-Evenza team of Nicolas Vermeulen and Kevin van Hoovels is fourth (21:39.23). They have moved up from fifth place overall yesterday. Andreas Kugler and Markus Kaufmann of the Multivan Merida Biking 2 team are now in fifth position overall (21:54.36).
The difference in time between the leaders and last year's winners Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm is 15 minutes and 18 seconds.
"Today was a long stage, but for most of the way we could take it easy. The first 100km we rode in a big group into Groenlandberg with both Multivan Merida and Trek World Racing riding with us," said Stander.
"We broke away in the last 2.5 km. Every day we get closer to the finish. We still have a long day tomorrow and the next day is the final stage. If we can finish tomorrow without any mechanicals and with our lead intact, we have a good chance of winning. But as always we'll wait for the finish line to be sure. We've lost this race too many times to take it for granted."
"The Milka-Trek 2 team of Pietersma and Vastaranta were in front for most of the day, but we knew we'd say hello to them again," said Sauser. "It was just a matter of time until we caught up with them. We pretty much know tomorrow's route and feel quite confident. Our legs are good, but something could still happen - this is the Cape Epic."
"It's nice to be on the podium today," said Mathias Flückiger. "The last 15km was a bit of a tactic race today. I felt really good today, but Lukas wasn't feeling as strong. It was our goal to win and we tried to follow Burry and Susi (Sauser). We were five seconds behind them for most of the race, but in the end they were too strong."
Genze said that the Bulls team tried to get them into a defensive position. "But we managed to hold onto second place and stay in front. We were more careful on the downhills than the Songo team as we didn't want to get a flat."
Böhme's Team Bulls finished fourth place today. "Stefan was struggling today and we tried to help him. It was a tough race and Thomas and I were in good shape. We had no mechanicals, but it was still a long and tough stage. The competition is extremely tough this year and if you even lose 2 percent of your power, as is the case with Stefan, it's going to be hard."
"My teammates were really working for me today. They put in so much effort to bring me back and keep me protected from the wind. They were just amazing - a big, big thanks to them, because without them I don't know how I would've finished this stage," said Sahm. "I'm not sure what's wrong with me and will have blood tests back home. I'll fight to the bitter end and give it my best. I'm definitely not in the same shape as previous years. I don't know why and will need to finish and then see - all I do know is that man is not machine."
His teammate Platt says they will continue to fight for second or third place. "This year is pretty easy for me and I'm in very good shape. I have the energy to ride with the leaders and feel that I'm getting stronger. I feel sorry for Stefan because we're squeezing him like an orange every day. It must be very tough for him as he feels he is the weakest link. But it's not like that - Stefan is my brother and we go through this together. We're a team."
Belgian champion Nicolas Vermeulen (team Versluys-Evenza) is happy with his team's performance. "The first 90km was not so fast for us, but we tried to follow Sauser and Stander. We knew at the longest climb they would break away. We also had a flat. But we're very happy - we moved up one place in the overall ranking to number four."
Jelmer Pietersma and Jukka Vastaranta of the Milka-Trek2 team broke away at the beginning of the race. "My partner was feeling better today and we decided last night that it would be a nice challenge to break away from the beginning," said Pietersma. "We had lots of wind and were ahead of the group for about 105km. They passed us in the climb. It was worth a try and fun to give it a go."
"I've been having problems with my back but I feel like a new man," said Vastaranta. "I only discovered on the Cape Epic that the reason for my problem is that my posture created a difference of 2cm in my legs and yesterday the chiropractor of adidas fixed it. I could finally race with the top guys today. Two days ago, I was riding at the back like a granny. Today we tried to break away. It was very windy and maybe nobody else wanted to do the work. On the long climb the best riders passed us and in the end we finished with the rest of the group."
The race claimed another victim today. Konny Looser of Switzerland's Stöckli Pro team crashed on a downhill, hurt his shoulder and what is even worse, broke his frame. The two Swiss, who were in fourth position overall, are devastated.
"We were in fourth place and on top of last climb I crashed into a ditch," said Looser. "My bike was broken and I couldn't ride anymore. The last 20km I could ride at 10km per hour, so I walked a lot as well. We wanted to make it to the finish. Tomorrow, if my shoulder and head is okay, we want to perhaps go for a podium finish again. We definitely want to finish the race."
African leaders' jerseys
Mannie Heymans and Adrien Niyonshuti (team Garmin adidas MTN) maintain their lead in the African Jersey competition with an overall time of 22;21.04, followed by Brandon Stewart and Shan Wilson (Toyota DCM) in 23:09.60. They have moved up to second position overall. Paul Cordes and Charles Keey (MTN/Qhubeka) are now in third position in 23:29.04. Heymans and Niyonshuti are in ninth position overall, steadily moving up one position with each stage for the last two days.
"Today was much better than yesterday - at least we had some mountain biking again," said Heymans. "The wind played a major role and I feel sorry for the back markers. All in all, we managed to keep everything together and our main objective for the next two days is to hang onto the African leaders' jerseys. We're confident we can do that unless something hectic happens. Let's hold thumbs for the next two days."
Women's category
The Attix5 Ladies, Hannele Steyn and Leana de Jager won today's stage in a time of 6:28.32 (third overall; 30:08.51). They were followed by Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (team USN) in a time of 6:31.29 (first overall 27:33.48), with Australians Niki Fisher and Jenni King in third place in 6:42.15 (overall 30:35.06). Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth of team Absa aBreast again finished in fourth (6:45.18; second overall 28:13.20). Bigham and Van Jaarsveld lead by 40 minutes and 28 seconds.
Steyn of the Attix5 Ladies team has national colours in five different sports. "I'm in really good shape for this Absa Cape Epic, but my partner had a very bad fall just before the race started. We decided to still participate and she mentioned this morning that she was feeling great for the first time this week. It's an amazing feeling to get a stage win and a huge incentive.
"I'm a seven-time finisher and Amabubesi member. I've been involved in this race since its inception and it's an honour and blessing to be here. I know the whole history of the Cape Epic and also have my own little history. I think I'll finish 10 Cape Epics and then write a book about it. I'm very happy to be on my bike and for me this year is one of the best courses. Each day has its own surprises."
Her partner, De Jager, said, "I had a big crash just before the race and considered not participating any more. But I really wanted to do it. I felt weak the whole week and only today started feeling normal again. We had an incredible ride. Hannele has lots of experience and taught me everything I know, also about race nutrition with which I sometimes struggle. I respect her very much. This is an awesome event and definitely one you should participate in every year."
Van Jaarsveld said she is having fun. "This field is very competitive this year and we'd definitely like another stage win. It was good to see the other ladies going for it. We didn't want to lose the war fighting the small battles, so we let them go. We're digging deep to stay strong."
"Karien had a mechanical today. I'm quite superstitious and didn't want to tempt fate," said overall leader Bigham. "We need to stay focused and not make mistakes. I'm really happy the other girls won as it's nice for them. It also shows our category is very competitive. Karien is a great partner and even taught me a thing or two about road racing on the flats today as this is her background."
Australians Niki Fisher and Jenni King finished in third place. "I was feeling great today, but Niki was riding well and I just tried to hang with her," said King. "We actually had a few crazy days, which was probably an advantage to finally have a good day. We decided to give it a go as some of the girls were getting tired. We're definitely looking forward to finish. This is the hardest thing I've ever done, but the organisation of the race is amazing. There's nothing like this in Australia."
Mixed category
The Wheeler - BIXS team, Bärti Bucher and Esther S?ss won the Mixed category for the sixth day in a row in 5:59.12 (overall 24:51.60). They were again followed by Erik Kleinhans and Ariane Lüthi (of Contego Giant Sludge) in 6:05.33 (overall 25:40.52). Ivonne Kraft and Peter Vesel of Raedisch Race achieved their second podium finish in third place in 6:18.33 and are also placed third overall (27:34.35). The Wheeler - Bixs team lead this category by 48 minutes and 52 seconds.
"I had a fantastic ride today. We road in a group and the last 50km was hard, especially the last up- and downhills. I'm happy to be here," said Bucher.
"Today we road at a very high pace for the first 100km. We tried to stay with the group but on the last uphill I became very tired, so we rode at our own pace to get to the finish," said Süss. "We hope to stay in the lead and win the next two stages. I always enjoy the last stage to Lourensford."
Kleinhans said his team was riding as hard as they could. "We got into nice rhythm. I'm wary of tomorrow's stage. I've ridden in this area a lot and it's going to be tough."
"I had to find a new fork and Yolande Speedy helped me with that," said Kraft. "It was really nice of her and it made such a difference. My body is still wasted and today was a very long stage. We definitely can't win anymore, so perhaps we'll go for a stage win on the final day. Yesterday was the first stage with a bike that's okay. Peter's helping me so much. He is very strong and I'm so grateful for that."
Master's category
Robert Sim and Doug Brown of the Robert Daniel team won stage 5 in 5:40.42 (overall 23:50.49), followed by the Juwi team (Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts) in 5:40.43 (overall 23:04.31). The Nandos team of Adrian Enthoven and Gerrie Beukes was third in a time of 5:53.00 (overall 24:27.53). Sim and Brown are still in second place overall in this category and the Juwi team lead by 46 minutes and 18 seconds.
"It was a privilege riding with Carsten and Udo today. They were taking it a bit easy," sais Brown. "I didn't participate last year and the Cape Epic is definitely getting faster and the depth of field is much better. When you climb a hill, there are always 10 guys with you so it's hard to get away. As an amateur rider it's incredible to race side by side with Udo who finished 9th in the Tour de France. I watched these guys on television. It really does give you extra energy."
"Robert is a very talented athlete. He's only been riding for a short period so obviously has the right genetics. He's going to be a name to watch in the Masters."
"It's a privilege to ride with Doug," said Sim. "He has a cupboard full of blue jerseys. We rode with the Juwi team for 80km and we're lucky they weren't competing hard for the win today. What an unbelievable privilege! I started riding three and a half years ago and to be riding with people of this calibre at the age of 45, is truly amazing."
Stage 6: Oak Valley to Oak Valley (128km; 2700m of climbing)
In the penultimate stage, competitors will be wary - the route profile and the total ascent tells how they will be tested right to the end of the week on this brutal Oak Valley loop. Again they head over Groenlandberg for the second time in two days, this time following the 2010 route in reverse.
After crossing the R43 comes the tough sandy climb, nicknamed The Beeatch. A short section on Highlands Road will be a relief before more loose and partially sand climbing - which will be rewarded with a dramatic view over the Indian Ocean, the Bot River mouth and Kleinmond. One last climb leads them through another Cape Nature area featuring some rare fynbos. Shortly after riders get to enjoy the flowing single tracks of Lebanon, before they dip under the N2 for more fun singletrack through Thandi and back home to Oak Valley - a great way to finish a strenuous day in the saddle.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|5:19:31
|2
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:00:10
|3
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:00:20
|4
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:03:40
|5
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:03:40
|6
|Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike
|0:06:18
|7
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza
|0:06:22
|8
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|0:07:04
|9
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2
|0:07:05
|10
|Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2
|0:07:09
|11
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas
|0:07:46
|12
|Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing
|0:10:16
|13
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek
|0:11:23
|14
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM
|0:17:01
|15
|Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande
|0:18:20
|16
|Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix
|0:20:20
|17
|Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis
|0:22:27
|18
|Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour
|0:28:29
|19
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|0:29:58
|20
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com
|0:32:53
|21
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3
|0:33:36
|22
|Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida
|0:33:54
|23
|Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka
|0:35:04
|24
|Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes
|0:35:27
|25
|Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market
|0:38:42
|26
|Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC
|0:38:55
|27
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:40:21
|28
|Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2
|0:40:31
|29
|Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone
|0:43:05
|30
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|0:43:55
|31
|Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness
|0:44:10
|32
|Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers
|0:45:01
|33
|David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss
|0:45:33
|34
|Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike
|0:45:39
|35
|Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com
|0:51:21
|36
|Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil
|0:51:32
|37
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling
|0:51:49
|38
|Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC
|0:52:04
|39
|Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|0:53:52
|40
|Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|0:54:36
|41
|Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia
|0:56:11
|42
|Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador
|0:56:23
|43
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom
|0:57:01
|44
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt
|0:57:09
|45
|David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit
|0:58:55
|46
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch
|1:00:09
|47
|James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike
|1:00:21
|48
|Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab
|1:01:05
|49
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch
|1:02:31
|50
|GHOST-DOITNOW-Specialized
|1:03:19
|51
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing
|1:03:47
|52
|Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com
|1:05:44
|53
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL
|1:06:37
|54
|Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips
|1:06:41
|55
|Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men
|1:07:01
|56
|Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK
|1:07:06
|57
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3
|1:07:09
|58
|Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak
|1:07:11
|59
|Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine
|1:10:26
|60
|Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital
|1:10:32
|61
|Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal
|1:10:39
|62
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro
|1:11:48
|63
|Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement
|1:13:23
|64
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|1:15:24
|65
|Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team
|1:16:03
|66
|Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau
|1:17:30
|67
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis
|1:18:26
|68
|Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation
|1:19:41
|69
|Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3
|1:20:00
|70
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke
|1:20:59
|71
|Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC
|1:23:10
|72
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders
|1:24:46
|73
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|1:26:10
|74
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach
|1:26:11
|75
|Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L
|1:26:17
|76
|Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action
|1:28:11
|77
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope
|1:28:17
|78
|Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR
|1:29:09
|79
|Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa
|1:30:54
|80
|Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers
|1:30:57
|81
|Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon
|1:31:32
|82
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS
|1:32:56
|83
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders
|1:34:28
|84
|Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital
|1:34:32
|85
|Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter
|1:34:37
|86
|joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2
|1:35:05
|87
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY
|1:37:05
|88
|Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine
|1:38:09
|89
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport
|1:38:22
|90
|Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express
|1:38:48
|91
|Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports
|1:39:26
|92
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY
|1:39:55
|93
|Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44
|1:40:34
|94
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama
|1:43:27
|95
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame
|1:44:09
|96
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference
|1:44:32
|97
|Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing
|1:45:41
|98
|Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids
|1:46:01
|99
|Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing
|1:47:03
|100
|Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea
|1:47:59
|101
|Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal
|1:49:06
|103
|Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream
|1:49:11
|104
|Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers
|1:49:20
|105
|Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com
|1:49:55
|106
|Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi
|1:50:03
|107
|Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl
|1:50:35
|108
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles
|1:51:34
|109
|David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas
|1:52:00
|110
|Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle
|1:52:39
|111
|Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free
|1:53:11
|112
|Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA
|1:53:52
|113
|Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank
|1:56:08
|114
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers
|1:56:20
|115
|Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar
|1:57:29
|116
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness
|1:58:07
|117
|Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew
|1:58:48
|118
|Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk
|2:03:18
|119
|Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile
|2:04:12
|120
|Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk
|2:04:37
|121
|Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers
|2:05:41
|122
|Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka
|2:05:57
|123
|Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom
|2:05:58
|124
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group
|2:06:01
|125
|Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit
|2:06:06
|126
|Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom
|2:06:15
|127
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys
|2:06:25
|128
|Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules
|2:06:57
|129
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|2:07:09
|130
|Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets
|2:07:12
|131
|Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire
|2:08:06
|132
|Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri
|2:09:03
|133
|Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|2:09:13
|134
|Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3
|2:09:31
|135
|Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice
|2:10:46
|136
|Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo
|2:11:14
|137
|Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB
|2:11:25
|138
|Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec
|2:11:36
|139
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo
|2:11:36
|140
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|2:13:51
|141
|Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi
|2:16:21
|142
|Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists
|2:16:52
|143
|Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots
|2:16:52
|144
|Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl
|2:16:57
|145
|Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic
|2:17:35
|146
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974
|2:18:31
|147
|Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech
|2:19:25
|148
|David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo
|2:20:19
|149
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro
|2:21:57
|150
|Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette
|2:22:43
|151
|Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss
|2:23:37
|152
|Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat
|2:25:17
|153
|Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down
|2:25:55
|154
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02
|2:27:34
|155
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem
|2:27:50
|156
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|2:27:55
|157
|Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com
|2:28:12
|158
|Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls
|2:28:49
|159
|Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|2:29:52
|160
|Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS
|2:32:36
|161
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz
|2:32:46
|162
|Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club
|2:33:33
|163
|Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico
|2:33:34
|164
|Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys
|2:33:44
|165
|Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen
|2:33:53
|166
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin
|2:34:30
|167
|Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand
|2:36:00
|168
|Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water
|2:36:37
|169
|Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait
|2:37:52
|170
|Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1
|2:37:56
|171
|Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|2:38:38
|172
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company
|2:38:59
|173
|Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn
|2:41:45
|174
|John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL
|2:42:53
|175
|Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|2:45:02
|176
|Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life
|2:45:13
|177
|Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2
|2:45:17
|178
|Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs
|2:47:11
|179
|Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers
|2:50:55
|180
|Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg
|2:51:49
|181
|Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain
|2:53:05
|182
|Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore
|2:53:29
|183
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas
|2:54:50
|184
|Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga
|2:55:31
|185
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2
|2:55:40
|186
|Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen
|2:55:54
|187
|Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'
|2:56:41
|188
|Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables
|2:56:45
|189
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|2:56:45
|190
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys
|2:56:51
|191
|Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance
|2:56:52
|192
|Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers
|2:59:02
|193
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110%
|2:59:31
|194
|Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top
|2:59:56
|195
|Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef
|3:00:27
|196
|Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing
|3:01:36
|197
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold
|3:01:54
|198
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk
|3:02:42
|199
|Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash
|3:05:13
|200
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon
|3:08:08
|201
|Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2
|3:08:23
|202
|Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's
|3:08:53
|203
|Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M
|3:09:42
|204
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class
|3:09:50
|205
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo
|3:11:07
|206
|Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes
|3:13:04
|207
|Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton
|3:13:52
|207
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP
|209
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car
|3:15:11
|210
|Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies
|3:15:19
|211
|Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens
|3:15:29
|212
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online
|3:15:31
|213
|Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund
|3:15:37
|214
|Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing
|3:15:39
|215
|Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS
|3:16:50
|216
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|3:17:02
|217
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma
|3:17:09
|218
|Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 2
|3:17:09
|219
|Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics
|3:17:14
|220
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans
|3:17:24
|221
|BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions
|3:17:50
|222
|Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini
|3:18:05
|223
|Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles
|3:18:42
|224
|Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman
|3:21:41
|225
|Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers
|3:22:31
|226
|Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill
|3:22:42
|227
|Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon
|3:24:28
|228
|Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba
|3:24:30
|229
|Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure
|3:25:39
|230
|Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass
|3:27:27
|231
|Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius
|3:27:33
|232
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders
|3:29:48
|233
|Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO
|3:30:23
|234
|Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2
|3:31:28
|235
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics
|3:35:40
|235
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT
|237
|Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist
|3:36:36
|238
|John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains
|3:36:38
|239
|Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK
|3:36:50
|240
|Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish
|3:37:05
|241
|Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's
|3:37:09
|242
|Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors
|3:38:02
|243
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance
|3:38:14
|244
|George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD
|3:39:15
|245
|Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring
|3:40:21
|246
|Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens
|3:40:26
|247
|Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari
|3:43:21
|248
|Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces
|3:46:42
|249
|Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys
|3:47:17
|250
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas
|3:47:56
|251
|Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO
|3:47:58
|252
|Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless
|3:48:28
|253
|Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs
|3:49:57
|254
|Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones
|3:53:52
|255
|Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts
|3:59:48
|256
|Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme
|4:00:20
|257
|Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice
|4:01:02
|258
|Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive
|4:02:44
|259
|Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 2
|4:04:13
|260
|Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation
|4:08:02
|261
|Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory
|4:08:11
|262
|Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD
|4:08:50
|263
|John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas
|4:10:24
|264
|Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|4:11:00
|265
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking
|4:11:13
|266
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One
|4:19:36
|267
|Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders
|4:21:44
|268
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|4:22:06
|269
|Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky
|4:28:15
|270
|Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein
|4:29:04
|271
|Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland
|4:30:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies
|6:28:32
|2
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN
|0:02:57
|3
|Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant
|0:13:43
|4
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast
|0:16:46
|5
|Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas
|0:19:18
|6
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies
|0:32:09
|7
|Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF
|0:38:03
|8
|Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic
|0:43:22
|9
|Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|0:44:45
|10
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN
|0:47:41
|11
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies
|0:54:07
|12
|Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape
|1:27:37
|13
|Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas
|1:38:19
|14
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|1:42:22
|15
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens
|1:47:49
|16
|Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief
|1:59:26
|17
|M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush
|2:21:33
|18
|Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses
|2:26:12
|19
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths
|2:46:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|5:59:12
|2
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge
|0:06:20
|3
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race
|0:19:20
|4
|Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge
|0:29:43
|5
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel
|0:39:18
|6
|Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro
|0:50:57
|7
|Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed
|0:53:20
|8
|Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com
|0:54:44
|9
|Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing
|0:55:47
|10
|Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone
|1:14:06
|11
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport
|1:14:21
|12
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild
|1:18:43
|13
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech
|1:34:33
|14
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd
|1:42:29
|15
|Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's
|1:48:29
|16
|Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one
|1:52:51
|17
|Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing
|1:55:01
|18
|Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride
|1:56:08
|19
|Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat
|2:00:21
|20
|Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark
|2:01:28
|21
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|2:01:39
|22
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|2:05:35
|23
|Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active
|2:07:25
|24
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?
|2:11:39
|25
|Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|2:11:44
|26
|Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck
|2:18:39
|27
|Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia
|2:22:05
|28
|Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree
|2:24:06
|29
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|2:25:41
|30
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips
|2:27:58
|31
|Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah
|2:36:34
|32
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS
|2:40:04
|33
|Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111
|2:47:18
|34
|Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude
|2:47:35
|35
|Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation
|2:47:49
|36
|Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge
|2:50:54
|37
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis
|2:53:11
|38
|Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling
|2:53:51
|39
|Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH
|2:56:42
|40
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers
|2:59:46
|41
|Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
|3:00:29
|42
|Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira
|3:03:18
|43
|Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU
|3:05:34
|44
|Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|3:09:59
|45
|Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|3:10:34
|46
|David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|3:18:13
|47
|Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan
|3:19:53
|48
|Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem
|3:20:24
|49
|Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils
|3:28:34
|50
|Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3
|3:41:06
|51
|Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|3:46:40
|52
|Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer
|3:49:15
|53
|Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA
|3:54:46
|54
|Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur
|3:59:33
|55
|Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets
|3:59:34
|56
|Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera
|4:04:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel
|5:40:42
|2
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi
|0:00:01
|3
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos
|0:12:18
|4
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO
|0:16:06
|5
|Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab
|0:17:17
|6
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool
|0:18:10
|7
|Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree
|0:21:30
|8
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing
|0:29:33
|9
|Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za
|0:31:59
|10
|Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter
|0:38:31
|11
|Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW
|0:38:42
|12
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|0:42:12
|13
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota
|0:43:52
|14
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers
|0:46:30
|15
|Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 2
|0:47:42
|16
|Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|0:50:06
|17
|Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN
|0:51:23
|18
|Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley
|0:57:27
|19
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|0:57:39
|20
|Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil
|0:59:10
|21
|Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles
|1:00:36
|22
|Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.1
|1:01:56
|23
|Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs
|1:03:31
|24
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2
|1:04:58
|25
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes
|1:05:06
|26
|Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc
|1:07:49
|27
|Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO
|1:08:09
|28
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux
|1:08:50
|29
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|1:10:56
|30
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam
|1:11:03
|31
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas
|1:11:24
|32
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad
|1:14:06
|33
|Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic
|1:14:30
|34
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level
|1:16:11
|35
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|1:16:13
|36
|Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST
|1:18:12
|37
|Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II
|1:19:31
|38
|Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing
|1:25:33
|39
|Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling
|1:25:52
|40
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 3
|1:27:50
|41
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 2
|1:28:05
|42
|Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works
|1:29:13
|43
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld
|1:29:17
|44
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe
|1:31:53
|45
|Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises
|1:31:54
|46
|Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap
|1:31:56
|47
|Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya
|1:33:12
|48
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers
|1:33:26
|49
|Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike
|1:35:43
|50
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar
|1:36:19
|51
|Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump
|1:36:32
|52
|Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars
|1:38:19
|53
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|1:38:27
|54
|Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 2
|1:41:23
|55
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas
|1:41:31
|56
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing
|1:42:26
|57
|David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday
|1:42:50
|58
|David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'
|1:42:53
|59
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa
|1:43:38
|60
|Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion
|1:44:20
|61
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|1:45:15
|62
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|1:45:54
|63
|John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates
|1:49:36
|64
|Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables
|1:50:17
|65
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz
|1:51:29
|66
|Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 2
|1:52:29
|67
|Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 2
|1:54:32
|68
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|1:57:15
|69
|Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs
|2:01:03
|70
|Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB
|2:02:02
|71
|Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies
|2:02:29
|72
|Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne
|2:02:52
|73
|Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop
|2:04:41
|74
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam
|2:07:12
|75
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|2:07:53
|76
|Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani
|2:09:04
|77
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|2:12:25
|78
|Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|2:13:25
|79
|Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders
|2:15:08
|80
|Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz
|2:18:41
|81
|Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|2:18:42
|82
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN
|2:20:10
|83
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town
|2:20:20
|84
|Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk
|2:20:31
|85
|Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels
|2:23:36
|86
|Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 3
|2:26:11
|87
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 2
|2:26:19
|88
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters
|2:27:44
|89
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter
|2:28:44
|90
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|2:29:17
|91
|Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized
|2:29:18
|92
|Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro
|2:29:25
|93
|Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre
|2:29:33
|94
|Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|2:31:18
|95
|Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay
|2:32:47
|96
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|2:35:26
|97
|Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?
|2:35:42
|98
|Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec
|2:36:05
|99
|Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets
|2:36:29
|100
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters
|2:36:33
|101
|Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs
|2:41:07
|102
|Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues
|2:41:52
|103
|Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak
|2:43:30
|104
|George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE
|2:46:05
|105
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle
|2:47:27
|106
|Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey
|2:51:11
|107
|Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets
|2:52:03
|108
|Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy
|2:53:29
|109
|Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe
|2:53:30
|110
|Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood
|2:53:37
|111
|Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy
|2:54:11
|112
|Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen
|2:54:21
|113
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst
|2:54:24
|114
|Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild
|2:55:57
|115
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto
|2:56:05
|116
|Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)
|2:57:32
|117
|Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs
|3:01:15
|118
|Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet
|3:01:15
|119
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade
|3:01:36
|120
|Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering
|3:07:31
|121
|Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli
|3:08:31
|122
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers
|3:09:23
|123
|Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage
|3:09:45
|124
|Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike
|3:09:47
|125
|Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets
|3:11:14
|126
|Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee
|3:14:21
|127
|Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies
|3:15:10
|128
|Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts
|3:16:07
|129
|Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless
|3:16:49
|130
|Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara
|3:20:34
|131
|Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker
|3:20:51
|132
|Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce
|3:21:52
|133
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop
|3:23:13
|134
|Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon
|3:23:53
|135
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|3:24:21
|136
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys
|3:26:46
|137
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates
|3:27:10
|138
|Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink
|3:28:29
|139
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M
|3:28:58
|140
|Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton
|3:34:32
|141
|Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|3:41:57
|142
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop
|3:45:01
|143
|Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team
|3:45:52
|144
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls
|3:46:38
|145
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil
|3:49:12
|146
|Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne
|3:50:43
|147
|carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena
|3:53:09
|148
|Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey
|3:54:24
|149
|Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers
|3:56:19
|150
|Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer
|4:03:27
|151
|Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys
|4:04:04
|152
|Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers
|4:04:09
|153
|Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly
|4:06:14
|154
|Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride
|4:07:13
|155
|Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots
|4:07:42
|156
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers
|4:08:26
|157
|Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets
|4:09:11
|158
|Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters
|4:12:35
|159
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell
|4:16:30
|160
|Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects
|4:18:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|21:03:46
|2
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:08:09
|3
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:15:19
|4
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza
|0:35:37
|5
|Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2
|0:50:50
|6
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:53:36
|7
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek
|0:56:38
|8
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|1:15:33
|9
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas
|1:17:19
|10
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2
|1:25:43
|11
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|1:32:02
|12
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro
|1:38:34
|13
|Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing
|1:46:39
|14
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3
|1:54:19
|15
|Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike
|1:59:00
|16
|Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix
|2:04:19
|17
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM
|2:06:14
|18
|Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka
|2:25:18
|19
|Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis
|2:32:58
|20
|Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2
|2:40:00
|21
|Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour
|2:58:42
|22
|Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida
|3:07:43
|23
|Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande
|3:23:15
|24
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|3:27:14
|25
|GHOST-DOITNOW-Specialized
|3:33:50
|26
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|3:44:22
|27
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing
|3:44:57
|28
|Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes
|3:51:20
|29
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com
|4:08:00
|30
|Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone
|4:09:03
|31
|Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike
|4:14:43
|32
|Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil
|4:21:40
|33
|Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com
|4:22:16
|34
|Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC
|4:23:05
|35
|Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC
|4:26:43
|36
|Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador
|4:36:51
|37
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling
|4:38:49
|38
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|4:40:38
|39
|Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness
|4:50:08
|40
|Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|5:00:12
|41
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom
|5:04:02
|42
|Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers
|5:08:46
|43
|Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market
|5:15:27
|44
|David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit
|5:19:14
|45
|Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK
|5:23:44
|46
|David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss
|5:25:55
|47
|James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike
|5:35:16
|48
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch
|5:43:13
|49
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch
|5:48:37
|50
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3
|5:49:49
|51
|Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia
|5:59:05
|52
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL
|6:01:33
|53
|Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab
|6:05:30
|54
|Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|6:10:00
|55
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis
|6:10:49
|56
|Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal
|6:17:22
|57
|Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon
|6:18:15
|58
|Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3
|6:25:12
|59
|Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak
|6:30:00
|60
|Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine
|6:33:43
|61
|Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement
|6:41:01
|62
|Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips
|6:50:29
|63
|Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men
|6:55:11
|64
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|6:56:10
|65
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach
|7:00:00
|66
|Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea
|7:00:35
|67
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt
|7:02:07
|68
|Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau
|7:16:04
|69
|Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing
|7:37:27
|70
|Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa
|7:38:15
|71
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS
|7:38:32
|72
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke
|7:42:51
|73
|Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR
|7:51:50
|74
|Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation
|7:55:11
|75
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope
|7:56:00
|76
|Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com
|7:57:23
|77
|Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action
|7:58:57
|78
|Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital
|8:01:46
|79
|Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter
|8:04:53
|80
|Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team
|8:04:57
|81
|Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports
|8:07:34
|82
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport
|8:17:21
|83
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders
|8:19:34
|84
|Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital
|8:28:51
|85
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference
|8:35:25
|86
|Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi
|8:45:07
|87
|Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44
|8:45:35
|88
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|8:47:16
|89
|Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express
|8:47:18
|90
|Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids
|8:47:25
|91
|Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys
|8:48:58
|92
|Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules
|8:49:17
|93
|Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L
|8:51:19
|94
|Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC
|8:53:49
|95
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys
|8:54:13
|96
|Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream
|8:58:24
|97
|joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2
|9:00:43
|98
|Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine
|9:02:46
|99
|Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal
|9:03:47
|100
|Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com
|9:06:18
|101
|Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle
|9:17:50
|102
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama
|9:28:20
|103
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame
|9:32:49
|104
|Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club
|9:34:08
|105
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers
|9:39:35
|106
|Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|9:44:17
|107
|Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers
|9:46:57
|108
|Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com
|9:49:03
|109
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys
|9:50:10
|110
|Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl
|9:50:44
|111
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY
|9:51:20
|112
|Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA
|9:57:05
|113
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY
|10:00:12
|114
|Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi
|10:00:35
|115
|Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing
|10:01:14
|116
|Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets
|10:08:00
|117
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness
|10:20:32
|118
|Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri
|10:21:08
|119
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group
|10:22:32
|120
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles
|10:27:00
|121
|Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers
|10:34:22
|122
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders
|10:36:04
|123
|Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew
|10:39:54
|124
|Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down
|10:42:10
|125
|Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico
|10:42:29
|126
|Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk
|10:48:55
|127
|Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk
|10:50:14
|128
|David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas
|10:54:30
|129
|Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom
|10:55:34
|130
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo
|10:58:49
|131
|Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free
|11:03:11
|132
|Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom
|11:12:07
|133
|Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank
|11:13:02
|134
|Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat
|11:14:48
|135
|Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice
|11:16:58
|136
|Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl
|11:21:41
|137
|Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar
|11:22:10
|138
|Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit
|11:24:36
|139
|Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire
|11:26:58
|140
|Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic
|11:41:51
|141
|Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette
|11:43:32
|142
|Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists
|11:48:27
|143
|Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3
|11:54:11
|144
|Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo
|11:58:37
|145
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold
|11:59:15
|146
|Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB
|11:59:28
|147
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|12:00:53
|148
|Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers
|12:02:36
|149
|Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2
|12:06:13
|150
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company
|12:09:33
|151
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974
|12:12:42
|152
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz
|12:22:02
|153
|Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka
|12:34:47
|154
|Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes
|12:42:34
|155
|Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand
|12:46:17
|156
|Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS
|12:52:33
|157
|David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo
|12:53:43
|158
|Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|13:01:37
|159
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|13:02:27
|160
|Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots
|13:03:34
|161
|Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen
|13:05:22
|162
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02
|13:07:28
|163
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|13:11:13
|164
|Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water
|13:11:56
|165
|Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile
|13:13:58
|166
|Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|13:14:25
|167
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro
|13:16:20
|168
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem
|13:16:58
|169
|Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec
|13:18:40
|170
|Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls
|13:23:59
|171
|Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn
|13:35:04
|172
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin
|13:38:20
|173
|John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL
|13:42:07
|174
|Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing
|13:42:11
|175
|Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait
|13:52:39
|176
|Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech
|13:57:44
|177
|Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss
|14:03:05
|178
|Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill
|14:04:57
|179
|Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers
|14:05:57
|180
|Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life
|14:14:38
|181
|Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen
|14:15:52
|182
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk
|14:16:21
|183
|Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'
|14:18:07
|184
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|14:19:57
|185
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon
|14:20:55
|186
|Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens
|14:23:53
|187
|Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga
|14:24:46
|188
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP
|14:29:41
|189
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110%
|14:29:54
|190
|Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables
|14:32:30
|191
|Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top
|14:37:44
|192
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2
|14:40:04
|193
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|14:43:13
|194
|Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba
|14:43:51
|195
|Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance
|14:47:29
|196
|Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs
|15:02:54
|197
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online
|198
|Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton
|15:09:17
|199
|Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure
|15:09:24
|200
|Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1
|15:10:31
|201
|Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg
|15:14:45
|202
|Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund
|15:18:12
|203
|Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|15:19:32
|204
|Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M
|15:21:48
|205
|Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's
|15:25:16
|206
|Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces
|15:32:01
|207
|Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 2
|15:34:40
|208
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class
|15:48:21
|209
|Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini
|15:49:33
|210
|Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles
|16:02:18
|211
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas
|16:05:20
|212
|Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore
|16:05:29
|213
|BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions
|16:07:09
|214
|Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman
|16:13:03
|215
|Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring
|16:14:54
|216
|Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO
|16:17:39
|217
|Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish
|16:19:11
|218
|Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass
|16:32:00
|219
|Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies
|16:35:46
|220
|Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain
|16:38:32
|221
|Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist
|16:41:13
|222
|Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing
|16:47:13
|223
|Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics
|16:47:56
|224
|Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef
|16:49:20
|225
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car
|16:49:52
|226
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma
|16:51:17
|227
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas
|16:53:40
|228
|Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD
|16:57:17
|229
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans
|16:57:55
|230
|Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's
|16:58:46
|231
|Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS
|17:05:50
|232
|Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK
|17:07:14
|233
|Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless
|17:13:01
|234
|Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon
|17:20:59
|235
|Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2
|17:22:10
|236
|Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme
|17:22:29
|237
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics
|17:29:17
|238
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo
|17:29:35
|239
|John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains
|17:30:36
|240
|Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2
|17:32:08
|241
|Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius
|17:34:10
|242
|Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers
|17:38:37
|243
|George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD
|17:41:18
|244
|Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys
|17:43:17
|245
|Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO
|17:54:17
|246
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders
|17:56:17
|247
|Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash
|18:03:29
|248
|Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors
|18:05:21
|249
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance
|18:07:40
|250
|Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory
|18:14:19
|251
|Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice
|18:19:39
|252
|Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers
|18:25:00
|253
|Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|18:37:27
|254
|Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 2
|18:49:19
|255
|Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts
|18:53:51
|256
|Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs
|18:56:02
|257
|Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens
|18:58:48
|258
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT
|19:01:47
|259
|Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari
|19:31:36
|260
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|20:13:05
|261
|Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation
|20:16:24
|262
|Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones
|20:35:05
|263
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One
|20:44:37
|264
|Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky
|20:51:53
|265
|John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas
|21:08:28
|266
|Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland
|21:25:51
|267
|Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders
|21:28:55
|268
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking
|21:51:36
|269
|Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive
|21:55:30
|270
|Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein
|23:19:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN
|27:33:48
|2
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast
|0:39:32
|3
|Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas
|1:13:57
|4
|Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|1:50:24
|5
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies
|2:25:25
|6
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies
|2:35:03
|7
|Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic
|3:00:21
|8
|Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant
|3:01:18
|9
|Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF
|3:06:28
|10
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN
|3:40:10
|11
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies
|3:50:01
|12
|Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape
|6:04:16
|13
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|7:08:28
|14
|Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas
|7:09:00
|15
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens
|7:43:50
|16
|Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief
|7:52:46
|17
|Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses
|10:22:59
|18
|M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush
|11:42:46
|19
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths
|12:07:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|24:52:00
|2
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge
|0:48:52
|3
|Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com
|2:27:34
|4
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race
|2:42:35
|5
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild
|3:05:34
|6
|Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge
|3:38:16
|7
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel
|3:38:28
|8
|Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro
|3:43:03
|9
|Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing
|4:10:15
|10
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport
|4:27:47
|11
|Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed
|5:42:34
|12
|Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone
|5:56:04
|13
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|7:22:35
|14
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech
|7:29:16
|15
|Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|8:57:15
|16
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|9:18:12
|17
|Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's
|9:20:22
|18
|Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one
|9:28:58
|19
|Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat
|9:37:15
|20
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd
|9:43:42
|21
|Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride
|9:48:08
|22
|Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active
|9:54:29
|23
|Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing
|10:00:09
|24
|Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH
|10:43:37
|25
|Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck
|10:44:00
|26
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips
|10:57:04
|27
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?
|11:07:17
|28
|Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah
|11:21:23
|29
|Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree
|11:36:12
|30
|Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark
|11:42:00
|31
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|11:48:40
|32
|Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia
|12:28:11
|33
|Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation
|12:52:52
|34
|Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111
|13:29:40
|35
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers
|13:47:19
|36
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS
|13:56:00
|37
|Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan
|14:01:04
|38
|Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|14:06:34
|39
|Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge
|14:23:38
|40
|Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
|14:41:04
|41
|Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling
|14:41:20
|42
|Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira
|14:41:42
|43
|Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU
|15:09:35
|44
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis
|15:13:31
|45
|Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem
|15:20:37
|46
|Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils
|15:24:09
|47
|David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|15:24:33
|48
|Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer
|16:08:38
|49
|Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude
|16:21:55
|50
|Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3
|16:28:41
|51
|Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur
|16:40:16
|52
|Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|16:47:38
|53
|Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets
|16:47:59
|54
|Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|17:06:40
|55
|Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA
|18:02:18
|56
|Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera
|18:17:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi
|23:04:31
|2
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel
|0:46:17
|3
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos
|1:23:22
|4
|Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab
|1:53:15
|5
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO
|2:00:35
|6
|Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree
|2:30:04
|7
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool
|2:50:50
|8
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing
|3:13:58
|9
|Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley
|3:31:43
|10
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|3:46:39
|11
|Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za
|3:51:21
|12
|Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW
|3:52:04
|13
|Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter
|4:08:46
|14
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota
|4:16:38
|15
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers
|4:39:50
|16
|Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil
|4:44:49
|17
|Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 2
|4:48:49
|18
|Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles
|4:49:50
|19
|Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN
|5:02:33
|20
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2
|5:21:16
|21
|Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|5:30:40
|22
|Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya
|5:40:04
|23
|Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO
|5:43:05
|24
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|5:50:38
|25
|Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs
|5:50:59
|26
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad
|5:56:16
|27
|Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.1
|5:58:49
|28
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|6:31:51
|29
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa
|6:38:03
|30
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux
|6:46:46
|31
|Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II
|6:50:02
|32
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level
|6:54:39
|33
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas
|6:57:51
|34
|Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST
|7:02:22
|35
|Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic
|7:06:43
|36
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar
|7:09:27
|37
|Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap
|7:10:41
|38
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 2
|7:16:37
|39
|Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne
|7:17:52
|40
|Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing
|7:19:31
|41
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|7:27:29
|42
|Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises
|7:27:52
|43
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 3
|7:29:42
|44
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld
|7:30:16
|45
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers
|7:31:33
|46
|David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'
|7:33:01
|47
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes
|7:34:37
|48
|Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump
|7:36:49
|49
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam
|7:41:07
|50
|Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 2
|7:41:41
|51
|Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz
|7:57:26
|52
|John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates
|8:05:10
|53
|Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling
|8:16:08
|54
|Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc
|8:21:26
|55
|Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike
|8:41:12
|56
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe
|8:48:48
|57
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|8:49:24
|58
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|8:57:14
|59
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|9:04:36
|60
|Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen
|9:09:20
|61
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|9:20:45
|62
|Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized
|9:32:27
|63
|Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion
|9:34:08
|64
|Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works
|9:46:06
|65
|Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables
|9:47:12
|66
|Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 2
|9:49:23
|67
|Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB
|9:54:17
|68
|Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|10:00:32
|69
|Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars
|10:01:48
|70
|Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 2
|10:02:49
|71
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing
|10:07:50
|72
|Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets
|10:18:00
|73
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN
|10:19:41
|74
|Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani
|10:34:11
|75
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz
|10:36:12
|76
|Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders
|10:36:34
|77
|Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies
|10:53:06
|78
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|10:54:10
|79
|Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?
|10:56:13
|80
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam
|11:01:26
|81
|Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild
|11:02:11
|82
|Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels
|11:03:27
|83
|Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs
|11:08:25
|84
|David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday
|11:09:36
|85
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|11:10:31
|86
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town
|11:17:07
|87
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas
|11:27:26
|88
|Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets
|11:32:00
|89
|Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay
|11:41:54
|90
|Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering
|11:42:20
|91
|Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop
|11:56:27
|92
|Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|12:05:11
|93
|Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy
|12:20:56
|94
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|12:27:05
|95
|Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro
|12:28:07
|96
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter
|12:34:50
|97
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 2
|12:45:12
|98
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters
|12:50:39
|99
|Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy
|13:08:06
|100
|Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs
|13:21:34
|101
|Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec
|13:29:13
|102
|Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts
|13:30:24
|103
|Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets
|13:32:44
|104
|Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre
|13:33:26
|105
|Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker
|13:39:04
|106
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle
|13:40:16
|107
|Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues
|13:43:29
|108
|Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk
|13:44:48
|109
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters
|13:50:18
|110
|Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood
|13:53:35
|111
|Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|14:03:36
|112
|Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak
|14:04:51
|113
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|14:09:29
|114
|George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE
|14:20:48
|115
|Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 3
|14:20:58
|116
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade
|14:23:47
|117
|Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs
|14:32:06
|118
|Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey
|14:37:04
|119
|Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet
|14:49:53
|120
|Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)
|14:59:53
|121
|Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies
|15:06:17
|122
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop
|15:06:56
|123
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto
|15:14:02
|124
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates
|15:27:42
|125
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop
|15:30:11
|126
|Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage
|15:30:34
|127
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|15:41:48
|128
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst
|15:44:07
|129
|Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe
|15:47:41
|130
|Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride
|15:53:04
|131
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M
|15:58:13
|132
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers
|15:59:21
|133
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls
|16:05:34
|134
|Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara
|16:15:54
|135
|Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli
|16:16:45
|136
|Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless
|16:21:35
|137
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys
|16:25:04
|138
|carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena
|17:01:59
|139
|Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee
|17:16:04
|140
|Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton
|17:19:17
|141
|Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike
|17:20:53
|142
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil
|17:22:07
|143
|Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink
|17:32:47
|144
|Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team
|17:33:11
|145
|Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers
|17:36:55
|146
|Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon
|17:58:55
|147
|Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce
|18:00:08
|148
|Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne
|18:21:13
|149
|Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|18:40:51
|150
|Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets
|18:41:26
|151
|Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters
|18:44:28
|152
|Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots
|19:16:38
|153
|Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers
|19:21:18
|154
|Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects
|19:37:40
|155
|Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly
|19:39:14
|156
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers
|19:42:56
|157
|Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys
|19:45:56
|158
|Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer
|19:53:03
|159
|Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey
|20:24:22
|160
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell
|20:48:19
