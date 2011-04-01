Trending

Overall leaders Sauser and Stander win another stage

South Africans Steyn & De Jager win women's stage

Image 1 of 19

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Team 360ne Songo-Specialized win stage 5

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Team 360ne Songo-Specialized win stage 5
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 19

The early morning light casts shadows of the riders as they head for Oak Valley during stage 5

The early morning light casts shadows of the riders as they head for Oak Valley during stage 5
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 19

Riders lined up during stage 5

Riders lined up during stage 5
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 19

The leading bunch during stage 5

The leading bunch during stage 5
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 19

Local labourers cheer on a rider

Local labourers cheer on a rider
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 19

A group of riders on a district road

A group of riders on a district road
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 19

Burry Stander of Team 360ne Songo-Specialized leads the front bunch through a series of pudddles after good rain during stage 5

Burry Stander of Team 360ne Songo-Specialized leads the front bunch through a series of pudddles after good rain during stage 5
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 19

Riders make their way through the mountains

Riders make their way through the mountains
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 19

Riders make their way through the mountains and past dams in the early light

Riders make their way through the mountains and past dams in the early light
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 19

A riders makes his way through the vineyards and over mountains

A riders makes his way through the vineyards and over mountains
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 19

Leading Masters team begin the descent down Groenlandberg

Leading Masters team begin the descent down Groenlandberg
(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 19

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander lead the chase during stage 5

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander lead the chase during stage 5
(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 19

Jelmer Pietersma and Jukka Vastaranta of Milka Trek 2

Jelmer Pietersma and Jukka Vastaranta of Milka Trek 2
(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 19

Lead bunch during stage 5

Lead bunch during stage 5
(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 19

Jelmer Pietersma and Jukka Vastaranta of Milka Trek 2 lead for over 100km today during stage 5

Jelmer Pietersma and Jukka Vastaranta of Milka Trek 2 lead for over 100km today during stage 5
(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 19

Stage winners, Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser

Stage winners, Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser
(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 19

Jelmer Pietersma and Jukka Vastaranta of team Milka-Trek\

Jelmer Pietersma and Jukka Vastaranta of team Milka-Trek\
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 19

Riders make their way to Oak Valley through the incredible Western Cape

Riders make their way to Oak Valley through the incredible Western Cape
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 19

A group makes their way toward the finish

A group makes their way toward the finish
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)

Christoph Sauser and his Burry Stander (36ONE Songo Specialized) won another stage at the Cape Epic, continuing their overall dominance as race leaders. In the women's race, Attix5 Ladies, Hannele Steyn and Leana de Jager won the stage while Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (team USN) continued as leaders despite a mechanical.

It was a classic Cape Epic day out, the longest stage in years. With fast open roads, marked by three obstacles along the way, riders were advised to save their strength and cooperate with other teams to form larger groups, to take turns at the front to lighten the load.

The first climb of the day was a shock to the system, not only from the gradient but also the track's surface. In parts, the climb was barely rideable, and only the fittest and best bike handlers were likely to make it up without dabbing a foot. As with everything, what goes up must come down, and those with full suspension bikes were grateful for their weapon of choice. More open roads helped get some kilometres under the belt before the radio mast came into view. Down the other side of this deceptive climb was a fast chute into farmlands and waiting for riders was a set of rolling hills that deadened the legs of even the most hardened campaigner.

At the 100km mark, riders reached the foot of the exquisite Groenlandberg, the grand old legend inviting them back in 2011 thanks to Cape Nature Conservation. The 15 percent gradient on the concrete path should be ridden conservatively, while the remainder of the climb took most riders well over an hour to complete. The north-facing slope made for a challenging ascent but the rocky downhill sections lead to the famed Oak Valley single-track to make it all worth it.

Men's category

Switzerland's Christoph Sauser and his South African teammate Burry Stander (36ONE Songo Specialized) have been dominating this year's Absa Cape Epic by securing their fifth stage win in stage 5 in 5:19.31. They were followed by the Flückiger brothers, Lukas and Mathias, of Trek World Racing in 5:19.4 with the Multivan Merida team, Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss, in third place (5;19.51).

Sauser and Stander now lead overall by eight minutes and eight seconds with an overall time of 21:03.46. \Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss of Multivan Merida Biking are now in second place in 21:11,54, followed by the Bulls team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm in 21:19.04. The Versluys-Evenza team of Nicolas Vermeulen and Kevin van Hoovels is fourth (21:39.23). They have moved up from fifth place overall yesterday. Andreas Kugler and Markus Kaufmann of the Multivan Merida Biking 2 team are now in fifth position overall (21:54.36).

The difference in time between the leaders and last year's winners Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm is 15 minutes and 18 seconds.

"Today was a long stage, but for most of the way we could take it easy. The first 100km we rode in a big group into Groenlandberg with both Multivan Merida and Trek World Racing riding with us," said Stander.

"We broke away in the last 2.5 km. Every day we get closer to the finish. We still have a long day tomorrow and the next day is the final stage. If we can finish tomorrow without any mechanicals and with our lead intact, we have a good chance of winning. But as always we'll wait for the finish line to be sure. We've lost this race too many times to take it for granted."

"The Milka-Trek 2 team of Pietersma and Vastaranta were in front for most of the day, but we knew we'd say hello to them again," said Sauser. "It was just a matter of time until we caught up with them. We pretty much know tomorrow's route and feel quite confident. Our legs are good, but something could still happen - this is the Cape Epic."

"It's nice to be on the podium today," said Mathias Flückiger. "The last 15km was a bit of a tactic race today. I felt really good today, but Lukas wasn't feeling as strong. It was our goal to win and we tried to follow Burry and Susi (Sauser). We were five seconds behind them for most of the race, but in the end they were too strong."

Genze said that the Bulls team tried to get them into a defensive position. "But we managed to hold onto second place and stay in front. We were more careful on the downhills than the Songo team as we didn't want to get a flat."

Böhme's Team Bulls finished fourth place today. "Stefan was struggling today and we tried to help him. It was a tough race and Thomas and I were in good shape. We had no mechanicals, but it was still a long and tough stage. The competition is extremely tough this year and if you even lose 2 percent of your power, as is the case with Stefan, it's going to be hard."

"My teammates were really working for me today. They put in so much effort to bring me back and keep me protected from the wind. They were just amazing - a big, big thanks to them, because without them I don't know how I would've finished this stage," said Sahm. "I'm not sure what's wrong with me and will have blood tests back home. I'll fight to the bitter end and give it my best. I'm definitely not in the same shape as previous years. I don't know why and will need to finish and then see - all I do know is that man is not machine."

His teammate Platt says they will continue to fight for second or third place. "This year is pretty easy for me and I'm in very good shape. I have the energy to ride with the leaders and feel that I'm getting stronger. I feel sorry for Stefan because we're squeezing him like an orange every day. It must be very tough for him as he feels he is the weakest link. But it's not like that - Stefan is my brother and we go through this together. We're a team."

Belgian champion Nicolas Vermeulen (team Versluys-Evenza) is happy with his team's performance. "The first 90km was not so fast for us, but we tried to follow Sauser and Stander. We knew at the longest climb they would break away. We also had a flat. But we're very happy - we moved up one place in the overall ranking to number four."

Jelmer Pietersma and Jukka Vastaranta of the Milka-Trek2 team broke away at the beginning of the race. "My partner was feeling better today and we decided last night that it would be a nice challenge to break away from the beginning," said Pietersma. "We had lots of wind and were ahead of the group for about 105km. They passed us in the climb. It was worth a try and fun to give it a go."

"I've been having problems with my back but I feel like a new man," said Vastaranta. "I only discovered on the Cape Epic that the reason for my problem is that my posture created a difference of 2cm in my legs and yesterday the chiropractor of adidas fixed it. I could finally race with the top guys today. Two days ago, I was riding at the back like a granny. Today we tried to break away. It was very windy and maybe nobody else wanted to do the work. On the long climb the best riders passed us and in the end we finished with the rest of the group."

The race claimed another victim today. Konny Looser of Switzerland's Stöckli Pro team crashed on a downhill, hurt his shoulder and what is even worse, broke his frame. The two Swiss, who were in fourth position overall, are devastated.

"We were in fourth place and on top of last climb I crashed into a ditch," said Looser. "My bike was broken and I couldn't ride anymore. The last 20km I could ride at 10km per hour, so I walked a lot as well. We wanted to make it to the finish. Tomorrow, if my shoulder and head is okay, we want to perhaps go for a podium finish again. We definitely want to finish the race."

African leaders' jerseys

Mannie Heymans and Adrien Niyonshuti (team Garmin adidas MTN) maintain their lead in the African Jersey competition with an overall time of 22;21.04, followed by Brandon Stewart and Shan Wilson (Toyota DCM) in 23:09.60. They have moved up to second position overall. Paul Cordes and Charles Keey (MTN/Qhubeka) are now in third position in 23:29.04. Heymans and Niyonshuti are in ninth position overall, steadily moving up one position with each stage for the last two days.

"Today was much better than yesterday - at least we had some mountain biking again," said Heymans. "The wind played a major role and I feel sorry for the back markers. All in all, we managed to keep everything together and our main objective for the next two days is to hang onto the African leaders' jerseys. We're confident we can do that unless something hectic happens. Let's hold thumbs for the next two days."

Women's category

The Attix5 Ladies, Hannele Steyn and Leana de Jager won today's stage in a time of 6:28.32 (third overall; 30:08.51). They were followed by Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (team USN) in a time of 6:31.29 (first overall 27:33.48), with Australians Niki Fisher and Jenni King in third place in 6:42.15 (overall 30:35.06). Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth of team Absa aBreast again finished in fourth (6:45.18; second overall 28:13.20). Bigham and Van Jaarsveld lead by 40 minutes and 28 seconds.

Steyn of the Attix5 Ladies team has national colours in five different sports. "I'm in really good shape for this Absa Cape Epic, but my partner had a very bad fall just before the race started. We decided to still participate and she mentioned this morning that she was feeling great for the first time this week. It's an amazing feeling to get a stage win and a huge incentive.

"I'm a seven-time finisher and Amabubesi member. I've been involved in this race since its inception and it's an honour and blessing to be here. I know the whole history of the Cape Epic and also have my own little history. I think I'll finish 10 Cape Epics and then write a book about it. I'm very happy to be on my bike and for me this year is one of the best courses. Each day has its own surprises."

Her partner, De Jager, said, "I had a big crash just before the race and considered not participating any more. But I really wanted to do it. I felt weak the whole week and only today started feeling normal again. We had an incredible ride. Hannele has lots of experience and taught me everything I know, also about race nutrition with which I sometimes struggle. I respect her very much. This is an awesome event and definitely one you should participate in every year."

Van Jaarsveld said she is having fun. "This field is very competitive this year and we'd definitely like another stage win. It was good to see the other ladies going for it. We didn't want to lose the war fighting the small battles, so we let them go. We're digging deep to stay strong."

"Karien had a mechanical today. I'm quite superstitious and didn't want to tempt fate," said overall leader Bigham. "We need to stay focused and not make mistakes. I'm really happy the other girls won as it's nice for them. It also shows our category is very competitive. Karien is a great partner and even taught me a thing or two about road racing on the flats today as this is her background."

Australians Niki Fisher and Jenni King finished in third place. "I was feeling great today, but Niki was riding well and I just tried to hang with her," said King. "We actually had a few crazy days, which was probably an advantage to finally have a good day. We decided to give it a go as some of the girls were getting tired. We're definitely looking forward to finish. This is the hardest thing I've ever done, but the organisation of the race is amazing. There's nothing like this in Australia."

Mixed category

The Wheeler - BIXS team, Bärti Bucher and Esther S?ss won the Mixed category for the sixth day in a row in 5:59.12 (overall 24:51.60). They were again followed by Erik Kleinhans and Ariane Lüthi (of Contego Giant Sludge) in 6:05.33 (overall 25:40.52). Ivonne Kraft and Peter Vesel of Raedisch Race achieved their second podium finish in third place in 6:18.33 and are also placed third overall (27:34.35). The Wheeler - Bixs team lead this category by 48 minutes and 52 seconds.

"I had a fantastic ride today. We road in a group and the last 50km was hard, especially the last up- and downhills. I'm happy to be here," said Bucher.

"Today we road at a very high pace for the first 100km. We tried to stay with the group but on the last uphill I became very tired, so we rode at our own pace to get to the finish," said Süss. "We hope to stay in the lead and win the next two stages. I always enjoy the last stage to Lourensford."

Kleinhans said his team was riding as hard as they could. "We got into nice rhythm. I'm wary of tomorrow's stage. I've ridden in this area a lot and it's going to be tough."

"I had to find a new fork and Yolande Speedy helped me with that," said Kraft. "It was really nice of her and it made such a difference. My body is still wasted and today was a very long stage. We definitely can't win anymore, so perhaps we'll go for a stage win on the final day. Yesterday was the first stage with a bike that's okay. Peter's helping me so much. He is very strong and I'm so grateful for that."

Master's category

Robert Sim and Doug Brown of the Robert Daniel team won stage 5 in 5:40.42 (overall 23:50.49), followed by the Juwi team (Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts) in 5:40.43 (overall 23:04.31). The Nandos team of Adrian Enthoven and Gerrie Beukes was third in a time of 5:53.00 (overall 24:27.53). Sim and Brown are still in second place overall in this category and the Juwi team lead by 46 minutes and 18 seconds.

"It was a privilege riding with Carsten and Udo today. They were taking it a bit easy," sais Brown. "I didn't participate last year and the Cape Epic is definitely getting faster and the depth of field is much better. When you climb a hill, there are always 10 guys with you so it's hard to get away. As an amateur rider it's incredible to race side by side with Udo who finished 9th in the Tour de France. I watched these guys on television. It really does give you extra energy."

"Robert is a very talented athlete. He's only been riding for a short period so obviously has the right genetics. He's going to be a name to watch in the Masters."

"It's a privilege to ride with Doug," said Sim. "He has a cupboard full of blue jerseys. We rode with the Juwi team for 80km and we're lucky they weren't competing hard for the win today. What an unbelievable privilege! I started riding three and a half years ago and to be riding with people of this calibre at the age of 45, is truly amazing."

Stage 6: Oak Valley to Oak Valley (128km; 2700m of climbing)

In the penultimate stage, competitors will be wary - the route profile and the total ascent tells how they will be tested right to the end of the week on this brutal Oak Valley loop. Again they head over Groenlandberg for the second time in two days, this time following the 2010 route in reverse.

After crossing the R43 comes the tough sandy climb, nicknamed The Beeatch. A short section on Highlands Road will be a relief before more loose and partially sand climbing - which will be rewarded with a dramatic view over the Indian Ocean, the Bot River mouth and Kleinmond. One last climb leads them through another Cape Nature area featuring some rare fynbos. Shortly after riders get to enjoy the flowing single tracks of Lebanon, before they dip under the N2 for more fun singletrack through Thandi and back home to Oak Valley - a great way to finish a strenuous day in the saddle.

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized5:19:31
2Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:00:10
3Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking0:00:20
4Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:03:40
5Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:03:40
6Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike0:06:18
7Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:06:22
8Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing0:07:04
9Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 20:07:05
10Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 20:07:09
11Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas0:07:46
12Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing0:10:16
13Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek0:11:23
14Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM0:17:01
15Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande0:18:20
16Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix0:20:20
17Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis0:22:27
18Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour0:28:29
19Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance0:29:58
20Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com0:32:53
21Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 30:33:36
22Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida0:33:54
23Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka0:35:04
24Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes0:35:27
25Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market0:38:42
26Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC0:38:55
27Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:40:21
28Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 20:40:31
29Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone0:43:05
30Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19740:43:55
31Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness0:44:10
32Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers0:45:01
33David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss0:45:33
34Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike0:45:39
35Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com0:51:21
36Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil0:51:32
37Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling0:51:49
38Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC0:52:04
39Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK0:53:52
40Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS0:54:36
41Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia0:56:11
42Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador0:56:23
43Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom0:57:01
44Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt0:57:09
45David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit0:58:55
46Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch1:00:09
47James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike1:00:21
48Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab1:01:05
49Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch1:02:31
50GHOST-DOITNOW-Specialized1:03:19
51Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing1:03:47
52Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com1:05:44
53Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL1:06:37
54Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips1:06:41
55Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men1:07:01
56Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK1:07:06
57Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 31:07:09
58Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak1:07:11
59Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine1:10:26
60Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital1:10:32
61Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal1:10:39
62Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro1:11:48
63Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement1:13:23
64Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa1:15:24
65Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team1:16:03
66Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau1:17:30
67Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis1:18:26
68Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation1:19:41
69Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 31:20:00
70Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke1:20:59
71Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC1:23:10
72Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders1:24:46
73John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers1:26:10
74Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach1:26:11
75Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L1:26:17
76Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action1:28:11
77Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope1:28:17
78Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR1:29:09
79Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa1:30:54
80Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers1:30:57
81Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon1:31:32
82Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS1:32:56
83Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders1:34:28
84Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital1:34:32
85Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter1:34:37
86joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 21:35:05
87Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY1:37:05
88Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine1:38:09
89Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport1:38:22
90Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express1:38:48
91Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports1:39:26
92David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY1:39:55
93Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 441:40:34
94Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama1:43:27
95Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame1:44:09
96Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference1:44:32
97Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing1:45:41
98Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids1:46:01
99Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing1:47:03
100Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea1:47:59
101Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal1:49:06
103Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream1:49:11
104Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers1:49:20
105Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com1:49:55
106Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi1:50:03
107Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl1:50:35
108Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles1:51:34
109David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas1:52:00
110Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle1:52:39
111Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free1:53:11
112Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA1:53:52
113Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank1:56:08
114Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers1:56:20
115Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar1:57:29
116Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness1:58:07
117Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew1:58:48
118Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk2:03:18
119Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile2:04:12
120Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk2:04:37
121Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers2:05:41
122Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka2:05:57
123Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom2:05:58
124Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group2:06:01
125Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit2:06:06
126Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom2:06:15
127Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys2:06:25
128Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules2:06:57
129Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators2:07:09
130Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets2:07:12
131Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire2:08:06
132Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri2:09:03
133Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings2:09:13
134Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-32:09:31
135Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice2:10:46
136Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo2:11:14
137Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB2:11:25
138Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec2:11:36
139Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo2:11:36
140Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab2:13:51
141Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi2:16:21
142Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists2:16:52
143Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots2:16:52
144Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl2:16:57
145Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic2:17:35
146Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 9742:18:31
147Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech2:19:25
148David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo2:20:19
149Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro2:21:57
150Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette2:22:43
151Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss2:23:37
152Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat2:25:17
153Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down2:25:55
154Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex022:27:34
155Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem2:27:50
156Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos2:27:55
157Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com2:28:12
158Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls2:28:49
159Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N2:29:52
160Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS2:32:36
161Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz2:32:46
162Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club2:33:33
163Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico2:33:34
164Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys2:33:44
165Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen2:33:53
166Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin2:34:30
167Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand2:36:00
168Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water2:36:37
169Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait2:37:52
170Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 12:37:56
171Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN2:38:38
172Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company2:38:59
173Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn2:41:45
174John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL2:42:53
175Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills2:45:02
176Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life2:45:13
177Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW22:45:17
178Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs2:47:11
179Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers2:50:55
180Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg2:51:49
181Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain2:53:05
182Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore2:53:29
183Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas2:54:50
184Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga2:55:31
185Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 22:55:40
186Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen2:55:54
187Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'2:56:41
188Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables2:56:45
189Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers2:56:45
190Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys2:56:51
191Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance2:56:52
192Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers2:59:02
193Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110%2:59:31
194Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top2:59:56
195Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef3:00:27
196Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing3:01:36
197Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold3:01:54
198Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk3:02:42
199Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash3:05:13
200Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon3:08:08
201Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ23:08:23
202Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's3:08:53
203Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M3:09:42
204Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class3:09:50
205Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo3:11:07
206Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes3:13:04
207Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton3:13:52
207Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP
209Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car3:15:11
210Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies3:15:19
211Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens3:15:29
212Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online3:15:31
213Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund3:15:37
214Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing3:15:39
215Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS3:16:50
216Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends3:17:02
217Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma3:17:09
218Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 23:17:09
219Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics3:17:14
220Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans3:17:24
221BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions3:17:50
222Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini3:18:05
223Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles3:18:42
224Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman3:21:41
225Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers3:22:31
226Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill3:22:42
227Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon3:24:28
228Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba3:24:30
229Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure3:25:39
230Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass3:27:27
231Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius3:27:33
232Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders3:29:48
233Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO3:30:23
234Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-23:31:28
235Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics3:35:40
235Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT
237Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist3:36:36
238John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains3:36:38
239Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK3:36:50
240Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish3:37:05
241Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's3:37:09
242Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors3:38:02
243Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance3:38:14
244George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD3:39:15
245Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring3:40:21
246Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens3:40:26
247Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari3:43:21
248Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces3:46:42
249Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys3:47:17
250Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas3:47:56
251Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO3:47:58
252Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless3:48:28
253Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs3:49:57
254Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones3:53:52
255Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts3:59:48
256Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme4:00:20
257Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice4:01:02
258Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive4:02:44
259Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 24:04:13
260Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation4:08:02
261Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory4:08:11
262Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD4:08:50
263John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas4:10:24
264Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery4:11:00
265Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking4:11:13
266Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One4:19:36
267Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders4:21:44
268Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi4:22:06
269Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky4:28:15
270Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein4:29:04
271Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland4:30:32

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies6:28:32
2Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN0:02:57
3Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant0:13:43
4Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast0:16:46
5Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas0:19:18
6Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies0:32:09
7Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF0:38:03
8Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic0:43:22
9Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:44:45
10Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN0:47:41
11Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies0:54:07
12Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape1:27:37
13Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas1:38:19
14Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing1:42:22
15Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens1:47:49
16Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief1:59:26
17M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush2:21:33
18Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses2:26:12
19Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths2:46:44

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS5:59:12
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge0:06:20
3Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race0:19:20
4Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge0:29:43
5Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel0:39:18
6Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro0:50:57
7Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed0:53:20
8Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com0:54:44
9Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing0:55:47
10Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone1:14:06
11Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport1:14:21
12Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild1:18:43
13Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech1:34:33
14Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd1:42:29
15Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's1:48:29
16Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one1:52:51
17Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing1:55:01
18Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride1:56:08
19Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat2:00:21
20Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark2:01:28
21Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked2:01:39
22Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel2:05:35
23Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active2:07:25
24Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?2:11:39
25Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin2:11:44
26Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck2:18:39
27Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia2:22:05
28Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree2:24:06
29Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz2:25:41
30Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips2:27:58
31Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah2:36:34
32Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS2:40:04
33Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 1112:47:18
34Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude2:47:35
35Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation2:47:49
36Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge2:50:54
37Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis2:53:11
38Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling2:53:51
39Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH2:56:42
40Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers2:59:46
41Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail3:00:29
42Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira3:03:18
43Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU3:05:34
44Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine3:09:59
45Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders3:10:34
46David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion3:18:13
47Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan3:19:53
48Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem3:20:24
49Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils3:28:34
50Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 33:41:06
51Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed3:46:40
52Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer3:49:15
53Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA3:54:46
54Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur3:59:33
55Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets3:59:34
56Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera4:04:00

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel5:40:42
2Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi0:00:01
3Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos0:12:18
4Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO0:16:06
5Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab0:17:17
6David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool0:18:10
7Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree0:21:30
8Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing0:29:33
9Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za0:31:59
10Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter0:38:31
11Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW0:38:42
12Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport0:42:12
13Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota0:43:52
14Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers0:46:30
15Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 20:47:42
16Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela0:50:06
17Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN0:51:23
18Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley0:57:27
19Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega0:57:39
20Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil0:59:10
21Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles1:00:36
22Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.11:01:56
23Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs1:03:31
24Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 21:04:58
25Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes1:05:06
26Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc1:07:49
27Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO1:08:09
28Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux1:08:50
29Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 21:10:56
30Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam1:11:03
31Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas1:11:24
32Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad1:14:06
33Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic1:14:30
34Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level1:16:11
35Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim1:16:13
36Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST1:18:12
37Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II1:19:31
38Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing1:25:33
39Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling1:25:52
40Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 31:27:50
41Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 21:28:05
42Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works1:29:13
43Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld1:29:17
44Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe1:31:53
45Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises1:31:54
46Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap1:31:56
47Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya1:33:12
48Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers1:33:26
49Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike1:35:43
50Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar1:36:19
51Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump1:36:32
52Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars1:38:19
53John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob1:38:27
54Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 21:41:23
55Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas1:41:31
56Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing1:42:26
57David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday1:42:50
58David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'1:42:53
59Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa1:43:38
60Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion1:44:20
61Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre1:45:15
62Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders1:45:54
63John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates1:49:36
64Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables1:50:17
65Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz1:51:29
66Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 21:52:29
67Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 21:54:32
68Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates1:57:15
69Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs2:01:03
70Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB2:02:02
71Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies2:02:29
72Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne2:02:52
73Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop2:04:41
74Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam2:07:12
75Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped2:07:53
76Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani2:09:04
77Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners2:12:25
78Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde2:13:25
79Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders2:15:08
80Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz2:18:41
81Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota2:18:42
82Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN2:20:10
83Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town2:20:20
84Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk2:20:31
85Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels2:23:36
86Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 32:26:11
87Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 22:26:19
88Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters2:27:44
89Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter2:28:44
90Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks2:29:17
91Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized2:29:18
92Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro2:29:25
93Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre2:29:33
94Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove2:31:18
95Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay2:32:47
96Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns2:35:26
97Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?2:35:42
98Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec2:36:05
99Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets2:36:29
100Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters2:36:33
101Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs2:41:07
102Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues2:41:52
103Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak2:43:30
104George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE2:46:05
105Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle2:47:27
106Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey2:51:11
107Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets2:52:03
108Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy2:53:29
109Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe2:53:30
110Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood2:53:37
111Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy2:54:11
112Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen2:54:21
113Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst2:54:24
114Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild2:55:57
115Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto2:56:05
116Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)2:57:32
117Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs3:01:15
118Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet3:01:15
119Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade3:01:36
120Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering3:07:31
121Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli3:08:31
122Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers3:09:23
123Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage3:09:45
124Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike3:09:47
125Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets3:11:14
126Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee3:14:21
127Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies3:15:10
128Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts3:16:07
129Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless3:16:49
130Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara3:20:34
131Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker3:20:51
132Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce3:21:52
133Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop3:23:13
134Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon3:23:53
135Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys3:24:21
136Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys3:26:46
137Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates3:27:10
138Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink3:28:29
139Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M3:28:58
140Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton3:34:32
141Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 23:41:57
142Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop3:45:01
143Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team3:45:52
144Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls3:46:38
145Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil3:49:12
146Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne3:50:43
147carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena3:53:09
148Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey3:54:24
149Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers3:56:19
150Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer4:03:27
151Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys4:04:04
152Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers4:04:09
153Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly4:06:14
154Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride4:07:13
155Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots4:07:42
156Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers4:08:26
157Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets4:09:11
158Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters4:12:35
159Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell4:16:30
160Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects4:18:02

Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized21:03:46
2Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking0:08:09
3Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:15:19
4Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:35:37
5Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 20:50:50
6Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:53:36
7Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek0:56:38
8Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing1:15:33
9Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas1:17:19
10Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 21:25:43
11Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 21:32:02
12Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro1:38:34
13Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing1:46:39
14Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 31:54:19
15Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike1:59:00
16Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix2:04:19
17Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM2:06:14
18Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka2:25:18
19Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis2:32:58
20Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 22:40:00
21Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour2:58:42
22Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida3:07:43
23Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande3:23:15
24Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance3:27:14
25GHOST-DOITNOW-Specialized3:33:50
26Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape3:44:22
27Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing3:44:57
28Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes3:51:20
29Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com4:08:00
30Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone4:09:03
31Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike4:14:43
32Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil4:21:40
33Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com4:22:16
34Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC4:23:05
35Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC4:26:43
36Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador4:36:51
37Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling4:38:49
38Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19744:40:38
39Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness4:50:08
40Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK5:00:12
41Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom5:04:02
42Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers5:08:46
43Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market5:15:27
44David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit5:19:14
45Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK5:23:44
46David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss5:25:55
47James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike5:35:16
48Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch5:43:13
49Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch5:48:37
50Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 35:49:49
51Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia5:59:05
52Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL6:01:33
53Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab6:05:30
54Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS6:10:00
55Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis6:10:49
56Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal6:17:22
57Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon6:18:15
58Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 36:25:12
59Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak6:30:00
60Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine6:33:43
61Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement6:41:01
62Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips6:50:29
63Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men6:55:11
64Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa6:56:10
65Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach7:00:00
66Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea7:00:35
67Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt7:02:07
68Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau7:16:04
69Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing7:37:27
70Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa7:38:15
71Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS7:38:32
72Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke7:42:51
73Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR7:51:50
74Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation7:55:11
75Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope7:56:00
76Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com7:57:23
77Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action7:58:57
78Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital8:01:46
79Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter8:04:53
80Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team8:04:57
81Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports8:07:34
82Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport8:17:21
83Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders8:19:34
84Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital8:28:51
85Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference8:35:25
86Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi8:45:07
87Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 448:45:35
88John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers8:47:16
89Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express8:47:18
90Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids8:47:25
91Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys8:48:58
92Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules8:49:17
93Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L8:51:19
94Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC8:53:49
95Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys8:54:13
96Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream8:58:24
97joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 29:00:43
98Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine9:02:46
99Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal9:03:47
100Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com9:06:18
101Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle9:17:50
102Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama9:28:20
103Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame9:32:49
104Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club9:34:08
105Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers9:39:35
106Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings9:44:17
107Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers9:46:57
108Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com9:49:03
109Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys9:50:10
110Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl9:50:44
111David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY9:51:20
112Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA9:57:05
113Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY10:00:12
114Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi10:00:35
115Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing10:01:14
116Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets10:08:00
117Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness10:20:32
118Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri10:21:08
119Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group10:22:32
120Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles10:27:00
121Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers10:34:22
122Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders10:36:04
123Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew10:39:54
124Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down10:42:10
125Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico10:42:29
126Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk10:48:55
127Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk10:50:14
128David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas10:54:30
129Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom10:55:34
130Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo10:58:49
131Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free11:03:11
132Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom11:12:07
133Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank11:13:02
134Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat11:14:48
135Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice11:16:58
136Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl11:21:41
137Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar11:22:10
138Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit11:24:36
139Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire11:26:58
140Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic11:41:51
141Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette11:43:32
142Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists11:48:27
143Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-311:54:11
144Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo11:58:37
145Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold11:59:15
146Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB11:59:28
147Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos12:00:53
148Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers12:02:36
149Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW212:06:13
150Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company12:09:33
151Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 97412:12:42
152Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz12:22:02
153Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka12:34:47
154Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes12:42:34
155Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand12:46:17
156Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS12:52:33
157David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo12:53:43
158Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills13:01:37
159Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators13:02:27
160Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots13:03:34
161Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen13:05:22
162Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex0213:07:28
163Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab13:11:13
164Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water13:11:56
165Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile13:13:58
166Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N13:14:25
167Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro13:16:20
168Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem13:16:58
169Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec13:18:40
170Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls13:23:59
171Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn13:35:04
172Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin13:38:20
173John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL13:42:07
174Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing13:42:11
175Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait13:52:39
176Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech13:57:44
177Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss14:03:05
178Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill14:04:57
179Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers14:05:57
180Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life14:14:38
181Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen14:15:52
182Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk14:16:21
183Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'14:18:07
184Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers14:19:57
185Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon14:20:55
186Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens14:23:53
187Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga14:24:46
188Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP14:29:41
189Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110%14:29:54
190Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables14:32:30
191Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top14:37:44
192Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 214:40:04
193Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends14:43:13
194Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba14:43:51
195Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance14:47:29
196Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs15:02:54
197Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online
198Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton15:09:17
199Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure15:09:24
200Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 115:10:31
201Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg15:14:45
202Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund15:18:12
203Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN15:19:32
204Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M15:21:48
205Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's15:25:16
206Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces15:32:01
207Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 215:34:40
208Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class15:48:21
209Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini15:49:33
210Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles16:02:18
211Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas16:05:20
212Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore16:05:29
213BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions16:07:09
214Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman16:13:03
215Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring16:14:54
216Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO16:17:39
217Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish16:19:11
218Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass16:32:00
219Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies16:35:46
220Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain16:38:32
221Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist16:41:13
222Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing16:47:13
223Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics16:47:56
224Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef16:49:20
225Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car16:49:52
226Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma16:51:17
227Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas16:53:40
228Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD16:57:17
229Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans16:57:55
230Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's16:58:46
231Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS17:05:50
232Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK17:07:14
233Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless17:13:01
234Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon17:20:59
235Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-217:22:10
236Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme17:22:29
237Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics17:29:17
238Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo17:29:35
239John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains17:30:36
240Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ217:32:08
241Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius17:34:10
242Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers17:38:37
243George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD17:41:18
244Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys17:43:17
245Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO17:54:17
246Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders17:56:17
247Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash18:03:29
248Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors18:05:21
249Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance18:07:40
250Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory18:14:19
251Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice18:19:39
252Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers18:25:00
253Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery18:37:27
254Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 218:49:19
255Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts18:53:51
256Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs18:56:02
257Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens18:58:48
258Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT19:01:47
259Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari19:31:36
260Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi20:13:05
261Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation20:16:24
262Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones20:35:05
263Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One20:44:37
264Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky20:51:53
265John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas21:08:28
266Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland21:25:51
267Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders21:28:55
268Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking21:51:36
269Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive21:55:30
270Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein23:19:57

Women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN27:33:48
2Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast0:39:32
3Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas1:13:57
4Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol1:50:24
5Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies2:25:25
6Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies2:35:03
7Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic3:00:21
8Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant3:01:18
9Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF3:06:28
10Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN3:40:10
11Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies3:50:01
12Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape6:04:16
13Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing7:08:28
14Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas7:09:00
15Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens7:43:50
16Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief7:52:46
17Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses10:22:59
18M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush11:42:46
19Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths12:07:46

Mixed general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS24:52:00
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge0:48:52
3Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com2:27:34
4Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race2:42:35
5Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild3:05:34
6Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge3:38:16
7Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel3:38:28
8Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro3:43:03
9Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing4:10:15
10Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport4:27:47
11Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed5:42:34
12Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone5:56:04
13Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel7:22:35
14Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech7:29:16
15Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin8:57:15
16Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked9:18:12
17Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's9:20:22
18Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one9:28:58
19Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat9:37:15
20Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd9:43:42
21Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride9:48:08
22Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active9:54:29
23Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing10:00:09
24Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH10:43:37
25Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck10:44:00
26Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips10:57:04
27Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?11:07:17
28Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah11:21:23
29Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree11:36:12
30Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark11:42:00
31Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz11:48:40
32Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia12:28:11
33Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation12:52:52
34Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 11113:29:40
35Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers13:47:19
36Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS13:56:00
37Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan14:01:04
38Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine14:06:34
39Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge14:23:38
40Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail14:41:04
41Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling14:41:20
42Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira14:41:42
43Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU15:09:35
44Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis15:13:31
45Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem15:20:37
46Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils15:24:09
47David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion15:24:33
48Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer16:08:38
49Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude16:21:55
50Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 316:28:41
51Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur16:40:16
52Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed16:47:38
53Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets16:47:59
54Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders17:06:40
55Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA18:02:18
56Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera18:17:34

Masters general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi23:04:31
2Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel0:46:17
3Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos1:23:22
4Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab1:53:15
5Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO2:00:35
6Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree2:30:04
7David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool2:50:50
8Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing3:13:58
9Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley3:31:43
10Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport3:46:39
11Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za3:51:21
12Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW3:52:04
13Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter4:08:46
14Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota4:16:38
15Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers4:39:50
16Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil4:44:49
17Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 24:48:49
18Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles4:49:50
19Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN5:02:33
20Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 25:21:16
21Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela5:30:40
22Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya5:40:04
23Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO5:43:05
24Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 25:50:38
25Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs5:50:59
26Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad5:56:16
27Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.15:58:49
28Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega6:31:51
29Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa6:38:03
30Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux6:46:46
31Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II6:50:02
32Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level6:54:39
33Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas6:57:51
34Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST7:02:22
35Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic7:06:43
36Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar7:09:27
37Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap7:10:41
38Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 27:16:37
39Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne7:17:52
40Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing7:19:31
41Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim7:27:29
42Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises7:27:52
43Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 37:29:42
44Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld7:30:16
45Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers7:31:33
46David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'7:33:01
47Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes7:34:37
48Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump7:36:49
49Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam7:41:07
50Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 27:41:41
51Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz7:57:26
52John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates8:05:10
53Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling8:16:08
54Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc8:21:26
55Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike8:41:12
56Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe8:48:48
57Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates8:49:24
58John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob8:57:14
59Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre9:04:36
60Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen9:09:20
61Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders9:20:45
62Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized9:32:27
63Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion9:34:08
64Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works9:46:06
65Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables9:47:12
66Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 29:49:23
67Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB9:54:17
68Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde10:00:32
69Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars10:01:48
70Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 210:02:49
71Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing10:07:50
72Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets10:18:00
73Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN10:19:41
74Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani10:34:11
75Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz10:36:12
76Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders10:36:34
77Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies10:53:06
78Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners10:54:10
79Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?10:56:13
80Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam11:01:26
81Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild11:02:11
82Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels11:03:27
83Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs11:08:25
84David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday11:09:36
85Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns11:10:31
86Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town11:17:07
87Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas11:27:26
88Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets11:32:00
89Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay11:41:54
90Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering11:42:20
91Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop11:56:27
92Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota12:05:11
93Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy12:20:56
94Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped12:27:05
95Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro12:28:07
96Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter12:34:50
97Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 212:45:12
98Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters12:50:39
99Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy13:08:06
100Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs13:21:34
101Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec13:29:13
102Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts13:30:24
103Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets13:32:44
104Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre13:33:26
105Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker13:39:04
106Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle13:40:16
107Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues13:43:29
108Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk13:44:48
109Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters13:50:18
110Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood13:53:35
111Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove14:03:36
112Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak14:04:51
113Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks14:09:29
114George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE14:20:48
115Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 314:20:58
116Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade14:23:47
117Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs14:32:06
118Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey14:37:04
119Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet14:49:53
120Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)14:59:53
121Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies15:06:17
122Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop15:06:56
123Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto15:14:02
124Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates15:27:42
125Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop15:30:11
126Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage15:30:34
127Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys15:41:48
128Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst15:44:07
129Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe15:47:41
130Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride15:53:04
131Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M15:58:13
132Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers15:59:21
133Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls16:05:34
134Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara16:15:54
135Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli16:16:45
136Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless16:21:35
137Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys16:25:04
138carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena17:01:59
139Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee17:16:04
140Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton17:19:17
141Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike17:20:53
142Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil17:22:07
143Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink17:32:47
144Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team17:33:11
145Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers17:36:55
146Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon17:58:55
147Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce18:00:08
148Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne18:21:13
149Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 218:40:51
150Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets18:41:26
151Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters18:44:28
152Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots19:16:38
153Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers19:21:18
154Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects19:37:40
155Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly19:39:14
156Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers19:42:56
157Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys19:45:56
158Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer19:53:03
159Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey20:24:22
160Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell20:48:19

 

