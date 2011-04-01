Image 1 of 19 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Team 360ne Songo-Specialized win stage 5 (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 2 of 19 The early morning light casts shadows of the riders as they head for Oak Valley during stage 5 (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 3 of 19 Riders lined up during stage 5 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 4 of 19 The leading bunch during stage 5 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 5 of 19 Local labourers cheer on a rider (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 6 of 19 A group of riders on a district road (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 7 of 19 Burry Stander of Team 360ne Songo-Specialized leads the front bunch through a series of pudddles after good rain during stage 5 (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 8 of 19 Riders make their way through the mountains (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 9 of 19 Riders make their way through the mountains and past dams in the early light (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 10 of 19 A riders makes his way through the vineyards and over mountains (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 11 of 19 Leading Masters team begin the descent down Groenlandberg (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 12 of 19 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander lead the chase during stage 5 (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 13 of 19 Jelmer Pietersma and Jukka Vastaranta of Milka Trek 2 (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 14 of 19 Lead bunch during stage 5 (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 15 of 19 Jelmer Pietersma and Jukka Vastaranta of Milka Trek 2 lead for over 100km today during stage 5 (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 16 of 19 Stage winners, Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 17 of 19 Jelmer Pietersma and Jukka Vastaranta of team Milka-Trek\ (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 18 of 19 Riders make their way to Oak Valley through the incredible Western Cape (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 19 of 19 A group makes their way toward the finish (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)

Christoph Sauser and his Burry Stander (36ONE Songo Specialized) won another stage at the Cape Epic, continuing their overall dominance as race leaders. In the women's race, Attix5 Ladies, Hannele Steyn and Leana de Jager won the stage while Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (team USN) continued as leaders despite a mechanical.

It was a classic Cape Epic day out, the longest stage in years. With fast open roads, marked by three obstacles along the way, riders were advised to save their strength and cooperate with other teams to form larger groups, to take turns at the front to lighten the load.

The first climb of the day was a shock to the system, not only from the gradient but also the track's surface. In parts, the climb was barely rideable, and only the fittest and best bike handlers were likely to make it up without dabbing a foot. As with everything, what goes up must come down, and those with full suspension bikes were grateful for their weapon of choice. More open roads helped get some kilometres under the belt before the radio mast came into view. Down the other side of this deceptive climb was a fast chute into farmlands and waiting for riders was a set of rolling hills that deadened the legs of even the most hardened campaigner.

At the 100km mark, riders reached the foot of the exquisite Groenlandberg, the grand old legend inviting them back in 2011 thanks to Cape Nature Conservation. The 15 percent gradient on the concrete path should be ridden conservatively, while the remainder of the climb took most riders well over an hour to complete. The north-facing slope made for a challenging ascent but the rocky downhill sections lead to the famed Oak Valley single-track to make it all worth it.

Men's category

Switzerland's Christoph Sauser and his South African teammate Burry Stander (36ONE Songo Specialized) have been dominating this year's Absa Cape Epic by securing their fifth stage win in stage 5 in 5:19.31. They were followed by the Flückiger brothers, Lukas and Mathias, of Trek World Racing in 5:19.4 with the Multivan Merida team, Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss, in third place (5;19.51).

Sauser and Stander now lead overall by eight minutes and eight seconds with an overall time of 21:03.46. \Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss of Multivan Merida Biking are now in second place in 21:11,54, followed by the Bulls team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm in 21:19.04. The Versluys-Evenza team of Nicolas Vermeulen and Kevin van Hoovels is fourth (21:39.23). They have moved up from fifth place overall yesterday. Andreas Kugler and Markus Kaufmann of the Multivan Merida Biking 2 team are now in fifth position overall (21:54.36).

The difference in time between the leaders and last year's winners Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm is 15 minutes and 18 seconds.

"Today was a long stage, but for most of the way we could take it easy. The first 100km we rode in a big group into Groenlandberg with both Multivan Merida and Trek World Racing riding with us," said Stander.

"We broke away in the last 2.5 km. Every day we get closer to the finish. We still have a long day tomorrow and the next day is the final stage. If we can finish tomorrow without any mechanicals and with our lead intact, we have a good chance of winning. But as always we'll wait for the finish line to be sure. We've lost this race too many times to take it for granted."

"The Milka-Trek 2 team of Pietersma and Vastaranta were in front for most of the day, but we knew we'd say hello to them again," said Sauser. "It was just a matter of time until we caught up with them. We pretty much know tomorrow's route and feel quite confident. Our legs are good, but something could still happen - this is the Cape Epic."

"It's nice to be on the podium today," said Mathias Flückiger. "The last 15km was a bit of a tactic race today. I felt really good today, but Lukas wasn't feeling as strong. It was our goal to win and we tried to follow Burry and Susi (Sauser). We were five seconds behind them for most of the race, but in the end they were too strong."

Genze said that the Bulls team tried to get them into a defensive position. "But we managed to hold onto second place and stay in front. We were more careful on the downhills than the Songo team as we didn't want to get a flat."

Böhme's Team Bulls finished fourth place today. "Stefan was struggling today and we tried to help him. It was a tough race and Thomas and I were in good shape. We had no mechanicals, but it was still a long and tough stage. The competition is extremely tough this year and if you even lose 2 percent of your power, as is the case with Stefan, it's going to be hard."

"My teammates were really working for me today. They put in so much effort to bring me back and keep me protected from the wind. They were just amazing - a big, big thanks to them, because without them I don't know how I would've finished this stage," said Sahm. "I'm not sure what's wrong with me and will have blood tests back home. I'll fight to the bitter end and give it my best. I'm definitely not in the same shape as previous years. I don't know why and will need to finish and then see - all I do know is that man is not machine."

His teammate Platt says they will continue to fight for second or third place. "This year is pretty easy for me and I'm in very good shape. I have the energy to ride with the leaders and feel that I'm getting stronger. I feel sorry for Stefan because we're squeezing him like an orange every day. It must be very tough for him as he feels he is the weakest link. But it's not like that - Stefan is my brother and we go through this together. We're a team."

Belgian champion Nicolas Vermeulen (team Versluys-Evenza) is happy with his team's performance. "The first 90km was not so fast for us, but we tried to follow Sauser and Stander. We knew at the longest climb they would break away. We also had a flat. But we're very happy - we moved up one place in the overall ranking to number four."

Jelmer Pietersma and Jukka Vastaranta of the Milka-Trek2 team broke away at the beginning of the race. "My partner was feeling better today and we decided last night that it would be a nice challenge to break away from the beginning," said Pietersma. "We had lots of wind and were ahead of the group for about 105km. They passed us in the climb. It was worth a try and fun to give it a go."

"I've been having problems with my back but I feel like a new man," said Vastaranta. "I only discovered on the Cape Epic that the reason for my problem is that my posture created a difference of 2cm in my legs and yesterday the chiropractor of adidas fixed it. I could finally race with the top guys today. Two days ago, I was riding at the back like a granny. Today we tried to break away. It was very windy and maybe nobody else wanted to do the work. On the long climb the best riders passed us and in the end we finished with the rest of the group."

The race claimed another victim today. Konny Looser of Switzerland's Stöckli Pro team crashed on a downhill, hurt his shoulder and what is even worse, broke his frame. The two Swiss, who were in fourth position overall, are devastated.

"We were in fourth place and on top of last climb I crashed into a ditch," said Looser. "My bike was broken and I couldn't ride anymore. The last 20km I could ride at 10km per hour, so I walked a lot as well. We wanted to make it to the finish. Tomorrow, if my shoulder and head is okay, we want to perhaps go for a podium finish again. We definitely want to finish the race."

African leaders' jerseys

Mannie Heymans and Adrien Niyonshuti (team Garmin adidas MTN) maintain their lead in the African Jersey competition with an overall time of 22;21.04, followed by Brandon Stewart and Shan Wilson (Toyota DCM) in 23:09.60. They have moved up to second position overall. Paul Cordes and Charles Keey (MTN/Qhubeka) are now in third position in 23:29.04. Heymans and Niyonshuti are in ninth position overall, steadily moving up one position with each stage for the last two days.

"Today was much better than yesterday - at least we had some mountain biking again," said Heymans. "The wind played a major role and I feel sorry for the back markers. All in all, we managed to keep everything together and our main objective for the next two days is to hang onto the African leaders' jerseys. We're confident we can do that unless something hectic happens. Let's hold thumbs for the next two days."

Women's category

The Attix5 Ladies, Hannele Steyn and Leana de Jager won today's stage in a time of 6:28.32 (third overall; 30:08.51). They were followed by Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (team USN) in a time of 6:31.29 (first overall 27:33.48), with Australians Niki Fisher and Jenni King in third place in 6:42.15 (overall 30:35.06). Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth of team Absa aBreast again finished in fourth (6:45.18; second overall 28:13.20). Bigham and Van Jaarsveld lead by 40 minutes and 28 seconds.

Steyn of the Attix5 Ladies team has national colours in five different sports. "I'm in really good shape for this Absa Cape Epic, but my partner had a very bad fall just before the race started. We decided to still participate and she mentioned this morning that she was feeling great for the first time this week. It's an amazing feeling to get a stage win and a huge incentive.

"I'm a seven-time finisher and Amabubesi member. I've been involved in this race since its inception and it's an honour and blessing to be here. I know the whole history of the Cape Epic and also have my own little history. I think I'll finish 10 Cape Epics and then write a book about it. I'm very happy to be on my bike and for me this year is one of the best courses. Each day has its own surprises."

Her partner, De Jager, said, "I had a big crash just before the race and considered not participating any more. But I really wanted to do it. I felt weak the whole week and only today started feeling normal again. We had an incredible ride. Hannele has lots of experience and taught me everything I know, also about race nutrition with which I sometimes struggle. I respect her very much. This is an awesome event and definitely one you should participate in every year."

Van Jaarsveld said she is having fun. "This field is very competitive this year and we'd definitely like another stage win. It was good to see the other ladies going for it. We didn't want to lose the war fighting the small battles, so we let them go. We're digging deep to stay strong."

"Karien had a mechanical today. I'm quite superstitious and didn't want to tempt fate," said overall leader Bigham. "We need to stay focused and not make mistakes. I'm really happy the other girls won as it's nice for them. It also shows our category is very competitive. Karien is a great partner and even taught me a thing or two about road racing on the flats today as this is her background."

Australians Niki Fisher and Jenni King finished in third place. "I was feeling great today, but Niki was riding well and I just tried to hang with her," said King. "We actually had a few crazy days, which was probably an advantage to finally have a good day. We decided to give it a go as some of the girls were getting tired. We're definitely looking forward to finish. This is the hardest thing I've ever done, but the organisation of the race is amazing. There's nothing like this in Australia."

Mixed category

The Wheeler - BIXS team, Bärti Bucher and Esther S?ss won the Mixed category for the sixth day in a row in 5:59.12 (overall 24:51.60). They were again followed by Erik Kleinhans and Ariane Lüthi (of Contego Giant Sludge) in 6:05.33 (overall 25:40.52). Ivonne Kraft and Peter Vesel of Raedisch Race achieved their second podium finish in third place in 6:18.33 and are also placed third overall (27:34.35). The Wheeler - Bixs team lead this category by 48 minutes and 52 seconds.

"I had a fantastic ride today. We road in a group and the last 50km was hard, especially the last up- and downhills. I'm happy to be here," said Bucher.

"Today we road at a very high pace for the first 100km. We tried to stay with the group but on the last uphill I became very tired, so we rode at our own pace to get to the finish," said Süss. "We hope to stay in the lead and win the next two stages. I always enjoy the last stage to Lourensford."

Kleinhans said his team was riding as hard as they could. "We got into nice rhythm. I'm wary of tomorrow's stage. I've ridden in this area a lot and it's going to be tough."

"I had to find a new fork and Yolande Speedy helped me with that," said Kraft. "It was really nice of her and it made such a difference. My body is still wasted and today was a very long stage. We definitely can't win anymore, so perhaps we'll go for a stage win on the final day. Yesterday was the first stage with a bike that's okay. Peter's helping me so much. He is very strong and I'm so grateful for that."

Master's category

Robert Sim and Doug Brown of the Robert Daniel team won stage 5 in 5:40.42 (overall 23:50.49), followed by the Juwi team (Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts) in 5:40.43 (overall 23:04.31). The Nandos team of Adrian Enthoven and Gerrie Beukes was third in a time of 5:53.00 (overall 24:27.53). Sim and Brown are still in second place overall in this category and the Juwi team lead by 46 minutes and 18 seconds.

"It was a privilege riding with Carsten and Udo today. They were taking it a bit easy," sais Brown. "I didn't participate last year and the Cape Epic is definitely getting faster and the depth of field is much better. When you climb a hill, there are always 10 guys with you so it's hard to get away. As an amateur rider it's incredible to race side by side with Udo who finished 9th in the Tour de France. I watched these guys on television. It really does give you extra energy."

"Robert is a very talented athlete. He's only been riding for a short period so obviously has the right genetics. He's going to be a name to watch in the Masters."

"It's a privilege to ride with Doug," said Sim. "He has a cupboard full of blue jerseys. We rode with the Juwi team for 80km and we're lucky they weren't competing hard for the win today. What an unbelievable privilege! I started riding three and a half years ago and to be riding with people of this calibre at the age of 45, is truly amazing."

Stage 6: Oak Valley to Oak Valley (128km; 2700m of climbing)

In the penultimate stage, competitors will be wary - the route profile and the total ascent tells how they will be tested right to the end of the week on this brutal Oak Valley loop. Again they head over Groenlandberg for the second time in two days, this time following the 2010 route in reverse.

After crossing the R43 comes the tough sandy climb, nicknamed The Beeatch. A short section on Highlands Road will be a relief before more loose and partially sand climbing - which will be rewarded with a dramatic view over the Indian Ocean, the Bot River mouth and Kleinmond. One last climb leads them through another Cape Nature area featuring some rare fynbos. Shortly after riders get to enjoy the flowing single tracks of Lebanon, before they dip under the N2 for more fun singletrack through Thandi and back home to Oak Valley - a great way to finish a strenuous day in the saddle.

Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 5:19:31 2 Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:00:10 3 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 0:00:20 4 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:03:40 5 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:03:40 6 Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike 0:06:18 7 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:06:22 8 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing 0:07:04 9 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2 0:07:05 10 Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2 0:07:09 11 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas 0:07:46 12 Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing 0:10:16 13 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:11:23 14 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM 0:17:01 15 Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande 0:18:20 16 Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix 0:20:20 17 Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis 0:22:27 18 Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour 0:28:29 19 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 0:29:58 20 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com 0:32:53 21 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3 0:33:36 22 Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida 0:33:54 23 Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka 0:35:04 24 Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes 0:35:27 25 Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market 0:38:42 26 Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC 0:38:55 27 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:40:21 28 Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2 0:40:31 29 Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone 0:43:05 30 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 0:43:55 31 Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness 0:44:10 32 Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers 0:45:01 33 David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss 0:45:33 34 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike 0:45:39 35 Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com 0:51:21 36 Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil 0:51:32 37 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling 0:51:49 38 Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC 0:52:04 39 Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 0:53:52 40 Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 0:54:36 41 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia 0:56:11 42 Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador 0:56:23 43 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom 0:57:01 44 Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt 0:57:09 45 David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit 0:58:55 46 Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch 1:00:09 47 James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike 1:00:21 48 Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab 1:01:05 49 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch 1:02:31 50 GHOST-DOITNOW-Specialized 1:03:19 51 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing 1:03:47 52 Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com 1:05:44 53 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL 1:06:37 54 Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips 1:06:41 55 Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men 1:07:01 56 Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK 1:07:06 57 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3 1:07:09 58 Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak 1:07:11 59 Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine 1:10:26 60 Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital 1:10:32 61 Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal 1:10:39 62 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro 1:11:48 63 Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement 1:13:23 64 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 1:15:24 65 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team 1:16:03 66 Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau 1:17:30 67 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis 1:18:26 68 Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation 1:19:41 69 Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3 1:20:00 70 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke 1:20:59 71 Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC 1:23:10 72 Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders 1:24:46 73 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 1:26:10 74 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach 1:26:11 75 Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L 1:26:17 76 Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action 1:28:11 77 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope 1:28:17 78 Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR 1:29:09 79 Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa 1:30:54 80 Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers 1:30:57 81 Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 1:31:32 82 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS 1:32:56 83 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders 1:34:28 84 Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital 1:34:32 85 Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter 1:34:37 86 joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2 1:35:05 87 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY 1:37:05 88 Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine 1:38:09 89 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport 1:38:22 90 Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express 1:38:48 91 Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports 1:39:26 92 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY 1:39:55 93 Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44 1:40:34 94 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama 1:43:27 95 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame 1:44:09 96 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference 1:44:32 97 Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing 1:45:41 98 Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids 1:46:01 99 Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing 1:47:03 100 Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea 1:47:59 101 Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal 1:49:06 103 Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream 1:49:11 104 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers 1:49:20 105 Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com 1:49:55 106 Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi 1:50:03 107 Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl 1:50:35 108 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles 1:51:34 109 David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas 1:52:00 110 Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle 1:52:39 111 Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free 1:53:11 112 Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA 1:53:52 113 Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank 1:56:08 114 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers 1:56:20 115 Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar 1:57:29 116 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness 1:58:07 117 Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew 1:58:48 118 Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk 2:03:18 119 Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile 2:04:12 120 Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk 2:04:37 121 Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers 2:05:41 122 Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka 2:05:57 123 Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom 2:05:58 124 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group 2:06:01 125 Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit 2:06:06 126 Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom 2:06:15 127 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys 2:06:25 128 Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules 2:06:57 129 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 2:07:09 130 Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets 2:07:12 131 Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire 2:08:06 132 Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri 2:09:03 133 Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 2:09:13 134 Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3 2:09:31 135 Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice 2:10:46 136 Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo 2:11:14 137 Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB 2:11:25 138 Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec 2:11:36 139 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo 2:11:36 140 Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 2:13:51 141 Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi 2:16:21 142 Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists 2:16:52 143 Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots 2:16:52 144 Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl 2:16:57 145 Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic 2:17:35 146 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974 2:18:31 147 Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech 2:19:25 148 David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo 2:20:19 149 Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro 2:21:57 150 Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette 2:22:43 151 Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss 2:23:37 152 Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat 2:25:17 153 Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down 2:25:55 154 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02 2:27:34 155 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem 2:27:50 156 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 2:27:55 157 Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com 2:28:12 158 Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls 2:28:49 159 Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 2:29:52 160 Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS 2:32:36 161 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz 2:32:46 162 Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 2:33:33 163 Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico 2:33:34 164 Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys 2:33:44 165 Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen 2:33:53 166 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin 2:34:30 167 Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand 2:36:00 168 Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water 2:36:37 169 Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait 2:37:52 170 Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1 2:37:56 171 Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 2:38:38 172 Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company 2:38:59 173 Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn 2:41:45 174 John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL 2:42:53 175 Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 2:45:02 176 Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life 2:45:13 177 Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2 2:45:17 178 Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs 2:47:11 179 Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers 2:50:55 180 Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg 2:51:49 181 Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain 2:53:05 182 Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore 2:53:29 183 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas 2:54:50 184 Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga 2:55:31 185 Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2 2:55:40 186 Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen 2:55:54 187 Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne' 2:56:41 188 Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables 2:56:45 189 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 2:56:45 190 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys 2:56:51 191 Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance 2:56:52 192 Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers 2:59:02 193 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110% 2:59:31 194 Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top 2:59:56 195 Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef 3:00:27 196 Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing 3:01:36 197 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold 3:01:54 198 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk 3:02:42 199 Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash 3:05:13 200 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon 3:08:08 201 Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2 3:08:23 202 Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's 3:08:53 203 Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M 3:09:42 204 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class 3:09:50 205 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo 3:11:07 206 Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes 3:13:04 207 Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton 3:13:52 207 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP 209 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car 3:15:11 210 Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies 3:15:19 211 Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens 3:15:29 212 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online 3:15:31 213 Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund 3:15:37 214 Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing 3:15:39 215 Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS 3:16:50 216 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 3:17:02 217 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma 3:17:09 218 Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 2 3:17:09 219 Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics 3:17:14 220 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans 3:17:24 221 BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions 3:17:50 222 Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini 3:18:05 223 Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles 3:18:42 224 Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman 3:21:41 225 Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers 3:22:31 226 Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill 3:22:42 227 Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon 3:24:28 228 Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba 3:24:30 229 Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure 3:25:39 230 Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass 3:27:27 231 Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius 3:27:33 232 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders 3:29:48 233 Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO 3:30:23 234 Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2 3:31:28 235 Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics 3:35:40 235 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT 237 Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist 3:36:36 238 John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains 3:36:38 239 Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK 3:36:50 240 Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish 3:37:05 241 Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's 3:37:09 242 Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors 3:38:02 243 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance 3:38:14 244 George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD 3:39:15 245 Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring 3:40:21 246 Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens 3:40:26 247 Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari 3:43:21 248 Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces 3:46:42 249 Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys 3:47:17 250 Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas 3:47:56 251 Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO 3:47:58 252 Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless 3:48:28 253 Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs 3:49:57 254 Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones 3:53:52 255 Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts 3:59:48 256 Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme 4:00:20 257 Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice 4:01:02 258 Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive 4:02:44 259 Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 2 4:04:13 260 Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation 4:08:02 261 Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory 4:08:11 262 Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD 4:08:50 263 John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas 4:10:24 264 Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery 4:11:00 265 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking 4:11:13 266 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One 4:19:36 267 Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders 4:21:44 268 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 4:22:06 269 Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky 4:28:15 270 Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein 4:29:04 271 Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland 4:30:32

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies 6:28:32 2 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN 0:02:57 3 Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant 0:13:43 4 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast 0:16:46 5 Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas 0:19:18 6 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies 0:32:09 7 Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF 0:38:03 8 Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic 0:43:22 9 Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:44:45 10 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN 0:47:41 11 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies 0:54:07 12 Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape 1:27:37 13 Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas 1:38:19 14 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 1:42:22 15 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens 1:47:49 16 Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief 1:59:26 17 M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush 2:21:33 18 Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses 2:26:12 19 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths 2:46:44

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 5:59:12 2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge 0:06:20 3 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race 0:19:20 4 Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge 0:29:43 5 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel 0:39:18 6 Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro 0:50:57 7 Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed 0:53:20 8 Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com 0:54:44 9 Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing 0:55:47 10 Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone 1:14:06 11 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport 1:14:21 12 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild 1:18:43 13 Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech 1:34:33 14 Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd 1:42:29 15 Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's 1:48:29 16 Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one 1:52:51 17 Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing 1:55:01 18 Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride 1:56:08 19 Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat 2:00:21 20 Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark 2:01:28 21 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 2:01:39 22 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 2:05:35 23 Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active 2:07:25 24 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley? 2:11:39 25 Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2:11:44 26 Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck 2:18:39 27 Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia 2:22:05 28 Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree 2:24:06 29 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 2:25:41 30 Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips 2:27:58 31 Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah 2:36:34 32 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS 2:40:04 33 Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111 2:47:18 34 Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude 2:47:35 35 Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation 2:47:49 36 Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge 2:50:54 37 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis 2:53:11 38 Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling 2:53:51 39 Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH 2:56:42 40 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers 2:59:46 41 Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail 3:00:29 42 Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira 3:03:18 43 Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU 3:05:34 44 Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 3:09:59 45 Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 3:10:34 46 David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 3:18:13 47 Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan 3:19:53 48 Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem 3:20:24 49 Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils 3:28:34 50 Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3 3:41:06 51 Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 3:46:40 52 Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer 3:49:15 53 Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA 3:54:46 54 Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur 3:59:33 55 Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets 3:59:34 56 Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera 4:04:00

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel 5:40:42 2 Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi 0:00:01 3 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos 0:12:18 4 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO 0:16:06 5 Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab 0:17:17 6 David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool 0:18:10 7 Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree 0:21:30 8 Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing 0:29:33 9 Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za 0:31:59 10 Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter 0:38:31 11 Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW 0:38:42 12 Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport 0:42:12 13 Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota 0:43:52 14 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers 0:46:30 15 Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 2 0:47:42 16 Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 0:50:06 17 Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN 0:51:23 18 Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley 0:57:27 19 Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 0:57:39 20 Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil 0:59:10 21 Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles 1:00:36 22 Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.1 1:01:56 23 Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs 1:03:31 24 Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2 1:04:58 25 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes 1:05:06 26 Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc 1:07:49 27 Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO 1:08:09 28 Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux 1:08:50 29 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 2 1:10:56 30 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam 1:11:03 31 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas 1:11:24 32 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad 1:14:06 33 Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic 1:14:30 34 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level 1:16:11 35 Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 1:16:13 36 Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST 1:18:12 37 Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II 1:19:31 38 Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing 1:25:33 39 Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling 1:25:52 40 Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 3 1:27:50 41 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 2 1:28:05 42 Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works 1:29:13 43 Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld 1:29:17 44 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe 1:31:53 45 Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises 1:31:54 46 Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap 1:31:56 47 Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya 1:33:12 48 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers 1:33:26 49 Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike 1:35:43 50 Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar 1:36:19 51 Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump 1:36:32 52 Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars 1:38:19 53 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 1:38:27 54 Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 2 1:41:23 55 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas 1:41:31 56 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing 1:42:26 57 David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday 1:42:50 58 David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin' 1:42:53 59 Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa 1:43:38 60 Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion 1:44:20 61 Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 1:45:15 62 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 1:45:54 63 John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates 1:49:36 64 Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables 1:50:17 65 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz 1:51:29 66 Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 2 1:52:29 67 Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 2 1:54:32 68 Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates 1:57:15 69 Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs 2:01:03 70 Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB 2:02:02 71 Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies 2:02:29 72 Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne 2:02:52 73 Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop 2:04:41 74 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam 2:07:12 75 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 2:07:53 76 Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani 2:09:04 77 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners 2:12:25 78 Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 2:13:25 79 Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders 2:15:08 80 Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz 2:18:41 81 Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota 2:18:42 82 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN 2:20:10 83 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town 2:20:20 84 Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk 2:20:31 85 Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels 2:23:36 86 Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 3 2:26:11 87 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 2 2:26:19 88 Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters 2:27:44 89 Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter 2:28:44 90 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 2:29:17 91 Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized 2:29:18 92 Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro 2:29:25 93 Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre 2:29:33 94 Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 2:31:18 95 Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay 2:32:47 96 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 2:35:26 97 Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ? 2:35:42 98 Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec 2:36:05 99 Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets 2:36:29 100 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters 2:36:33 101 Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs 2:41:07 102 Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues 2:41:52 103 Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak 2:43:30 104 George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE 2:46:05 105 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle 2:47:27 106 Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey 2:51:11 107 Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets 2:52:03 108 Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy 2:53:29 109 Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe 2:53:30 110 Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood 2:53:37 111 Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy 2:54:11 112 Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen 2:54:21 113 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst 2:54:24 114 Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild 2:55:57 115 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto 2:56:05 116 Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB) 2:57:32 117 Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs 3:01:15 118 Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet 3:01:15 119 Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade 3:01:36 120 Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering 3:07:31 121 Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli 3:08:31 122 Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers 3:09:23 123 Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage 3:09:45 124 Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike 3:09:47 125 Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets 3:11:14 126 Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee 3:14:21 127 Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies 3:15:10 128 Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts 3:16:07 129 Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless 3:16:49 130 Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara 3:20:34 131 Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker 3:20:51 132 Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce 3:21:52 133 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop 3:23:13 134 Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon 3:23:53 135 Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys 3:24:21 136 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys 3:26:46 137 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates 3:27:10 138 Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink 3:28:29 139 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M 3:28:58 140 Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton 3:34:32 141 Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 3:41:57 142 Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop 3:45:01 143 Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team 3:45:52 144 Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls 3:46:38 145 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil 3:49:12 146 Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne 3:50:43 147 carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena 3:53:09 148 Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey 3:54:24 149 Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers 3:56:19 150 Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer 4:03:27 151 Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys 4:04:04 152 Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers 4:04:09 153 Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly 4:06:14 154 Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride 4:07:13 155 Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots 4:07:42 156 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers 4:08:26 157 Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets 4:09:11 158 Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters 4:12:35 159 Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell 4:16:30 160 Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects 4:18:02

Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 21:03:46 2 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 0:08:09 3 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:15:19 4 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:35:37 5 Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2 0:50:50 6 Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:53:36 7 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:56:38 8 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing 1:15:33 9 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas 1:17:19 10 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2 1:25:43 11 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 1:32:02 12 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro 1:38:34 13 Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing 1:46:39 14 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3 1:54:19 15 Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike 1:59:00 16 Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix 2:04:19 17 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM 2:06:14 18 Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka 2:25:18 19 Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis 2:32:58 20 Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2 2:40:00 21 Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour 2:58:42 22 Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida 3:07:43 23 Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande 3:23:15 24 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3:27:14 25 GHOST-DOITNOW-Specialized 3:33:50 26 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 3:44:22 27 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing 3:44:57 28 Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes 3:51:20 29 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com 4:08:00 30 Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone 4:09:03 31 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike 4:14:43 32 Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil 4:21:40 33 Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com 4:22:16 34 Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC 4:23:05 35 Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC 4:26:43 36 Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador 4:36:51 37 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling 4:38:49 38 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 4:40:38 39 Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness 4:50:08 40 Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 5:00:12 41 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom 5:04:02 42 Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers 5:08:46 43 Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market 5:15:27 44 David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit 5:19:14 45 Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK 5:23:44 46 David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss 5:25:55 47 James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike 5:35:16 48 Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch 5:43:13 49 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch 5:48:37 50 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3 5:49:49 51 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia 5:59:05 52 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL 6:01:33 53 Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab 6:05:30 54 Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 6:10:00 55 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis 6:10:49 56 Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal 6:17:22 57 Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 6:18:15 58 Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3 6:25:12 59 Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak 6:30:00 60 Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine 6:33:43 61 Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement 6:41:01 62 Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips 6:50:29 63 Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men 6:55:11 64 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 6:56:10 65 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach 7:00:00 66 Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea 7:00:35 67 Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt 7:02:07 68 Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau 7:16:04 69 Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing 7:37:27 70 Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa 7:38:15 71 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS 7:38:32 72 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke 7:42:51 73 Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR 7:51:50 74 Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation 7:55:11 75 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope 7:56:00 76 Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com 7:57:23 77 Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action 7:58:57 78 Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital 8:01:46 79 Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter 8:04:53 80 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team 8:04:57 81 Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports 8:07:34 82 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport 8:17:21 83 Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders 8:19:34 84 Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital 8:28:51 85 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference 8:35:25 86 Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi 8:45:07 87 Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44 8:45:35 88 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 8:47:16 89 Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express 8:47:18 90 Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids 8:47:25 91 Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys 8:48:58 92 Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules 8:49:17 93 Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L 8:51:19 94 Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC 8:53:49 95 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys 8:54:13 96 Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream 8:58:24 97 joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2 9:00:43 98 Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine 9:02:46 99 Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal 9:03:47 100 Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com 9:06:18 101 Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle 9:17:50 102 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama 9:28:20 103 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame 9:32:49 104 Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 9:34:08 105 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers 9:39:35 106 Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 9:44:17 107 Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers 9:46:57 108 Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com 9:49:03 109 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys 9:50:10 110 Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl 9:50:44 111 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY 9:51:20 112 Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA 9:57:05 113 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY 10:00:12 114 Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi 10:00:35 115 Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing 10:01:14 116 Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets 10:08:00 117 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness 10:20:32 118 Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri 10:21:08 119 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group 10:22:32 120 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles 10:27:00 121 Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers 10:34:22 122 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders 10:36:04 123 Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew 10:39:54 124 Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down 10:42:10 125 Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico 10:42:29 126 Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk 10:48:55 127 Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk 10:50:14 128 David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas 10:54:30 129 Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom 10:55:34 130 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo 10:58:49 131 Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free 11:03:11 132 Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom 11:12:07 133 Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank 11:13:02 134 Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat 11:14:48 135 Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice 11:16:58 136 Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl 11:21:41 137 Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar 11:22:10 138 Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit 11:24:36 139 Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire 11:26:58 140 Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic 11:41:51 141 Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette 11:43:32 142 Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists 11:48:27 143 Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3 11:54:11 144 Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo 11:58:37 145 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold 11:59:15 146 Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB 11:59:28 147 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 12:00:53 148 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers 12:02:36 149 Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2 12:06:13 150 Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company 12:09:33 151 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974 12:12:42 152 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz 12:22:02 153 Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka 12:34:47 154 Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes 12:42:34 155 Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand 12:46:17 156 Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS 12:52:33 157 David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo 12:53:43 158 Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 13:01:37 159 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 13:02:27 160 Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots 13:03:34 161 Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen 13:05:22 162 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02 13:07:28 163 Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 13:11:13 164 Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water 13:11:56 165 Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile 13:13:58 166 Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 13:14:25 167 Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro 13:16:20 168 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem 13:16:58 169 Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec 13:18:40 170 Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls 13:23:59 171 Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn 13:35:04 172 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin 13:38:20 173 John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL 13:42:07 174 Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing 13:42:11 175 Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait 13:52:39 176 Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech 13:57:44 177 Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss 14:03:05 178 Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill 14:04:57 179 Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers 14:05:57 180 Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life 14:14:38 181 Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen 14:15:52 182 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk 14:16:21 183 Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne' 14:18:07 184 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 14:19:57 185 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon 14:20:55 186 Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens 14:23:53 187 Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga 14:24:46 188 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP 14:29:41 189 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110% 14:29:54 190 Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables 14:32:30 191 Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top 14:37:44 192 Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2 14:40:04 193 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 14:43:13 194 Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba 14:43:51 195 Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance 14:47:29 196 Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs 15:02:54 197 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online 198 Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton 15:09:17 199 Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure 15:09:24 200 Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1 15:10:31 201 Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg 15:14:45 202 Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund 15:18:12 203 Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 15:19:32 204 Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M 15:21:48 205 Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's 15:25:16 206 Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces 15:32:01 207 Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 2 15:34:40 208 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class 15:48:21 209 Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini 15:49:33 210 Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles 16:02:18 211 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas 16:05:20 212 Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore 16:05:29 213 BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions 16:07:09 214 Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman 16:13:03 215 Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring 16:14:54 216 Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO 16:17:39 217 Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish 16:19:11 218 Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass 16:32:00 219 Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies 16:35:46 220 Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain 16:38:32 221 Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist 16:41:13 222 Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing 16:47:13 223 Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics 16:47:56 224 Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef 16:49:20 225 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car 16:49:52 226 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma 16:51:17 227 Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas 16:53:40 228 Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD 16:57:17 229 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans 16:57:55 230 Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's 16:58:46 231 Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS 17:05:50 232 Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK 17:07:14 233 Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless 17:13:01 234 Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon 17:20:59 235 Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2 17:22:10 236 Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme 17:22:29 237 Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics 17:29:17 238 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo 17:29:35 239 John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains 17:30:36 240 Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2 17:32:08 241 Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius 17:34:10 242 Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers 17:38:37 243 George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD 17:41:18 244 Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys 17:43:17 245 Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO 17:54:17 246 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders 17:56:17 247 Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash 18:03:29 248 Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors 18:05:21 249 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance 18:07:40 250 Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory 18:14:19 251 Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice 18:19:39 252 Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers 18:25:00 253 Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery 18:37:27 254 Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 2 18:49:19 255 Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts 18:53:51 256 Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs 18:56:02 257 Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens 18:58:48 258 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT 19:01:47 259 Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari 19:31:36 260 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 20:13:05 261 Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation 20:16:24 262 Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones 20:35:05 263 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One 20:44:37 264 Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky 20:51:53 265 John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas 21:08:28 266 Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland 21:25:51 267 Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders 21:28:55 268 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking 21:51:36 269 Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive 21:55:30 270 Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein 23:19:57

Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN 27:33:48 2 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast 0:39:32 3 Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas 1:13:57 4 Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 1:50:24 5 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies 2:25:25 6 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies 2:35:03 7 Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic 3:00:21 8 Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant 3:01:18 9 Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF 3:06:28 10 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN 3:40:10 11 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies 3:50:01 12 Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape 6:04:16 13 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 7:08:28 14 Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas 7:09:00 15 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens 7:43:50 16 Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief 7:52:46 17 Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses 10:22:59 18 M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush 11:42:46 19 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths 12:07:46

Mixed general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 24:52:00 2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge 0:48:52 3 Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com 2:27:34 4 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race 2:42:35 5 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild 3:05:34 6 Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge 3:38:16 7 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel 3:38:28 8 Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro 3:43:03 9 Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing 4:10:15 10 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport 4:27:47 11 Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed 5:42:34 12 Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone 5:56:04 13 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 7:22:35 14 Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech 7:29:16 15 Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 8:57:15 16 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 9:18:12 17 Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's 9:20:22 18 Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one 9:28:58 19 Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat 9:37:15 20 Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd 9:43:42 21 Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride 9:48:08 22 Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active 9:54:29 23 Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing 10:00:09 24 Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH 10:43:37 25 Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck 10:44:00 26 Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips 10:57:04 27 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley? 11:07:17 28 Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah 11:21:23 29 Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree 11:36:12 30 Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark 11:42:00 31 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 11:48:40 32 Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia 12:28:11 33 Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation 12:52:52 34 Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111 13:29:40 35 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers 13:47:19 36 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS 13:56:00 37 Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan 14:01:04 38 Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 14:06:34 39 Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge 14:23:38 40 Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail 14:41:04 41 Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling 14:41:20 42 Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira 14:41:42 43 Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU 15:09:35 44 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis 15:13:31 45 Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem 15:20:37 46 Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils 15:24:09 47 David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 15:24:33 48 Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer 16:08:38 49 Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude 16:21:55 50 Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3 16:28:41 51 Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur 16:40:16 52 Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 16:47:38 53 Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets 16:47:59 54 Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 17:06:40 55 Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA 18:02:18 56 Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera 18:17:34