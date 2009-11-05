Mio Suemasa up close. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) is hosting the Asian Mountain Bike Continental Championships for its second time on November 6-8.

In an effort to support the future of cycling, the MNCF is also hosting the inaugural Asian Junior Mountain Bike Continental Championships.The elite and junior events will be run concurrently in Malacca.

Cross country events are happening at a recreational forest in Ayer Keroh, formerly known as the Botanical Park. Bukit Beruang is hosting the downhill competition.

The Malaysian federation reported on its website that 20 countries are expected to attend with the following already confirmed: Brunei, China, Chinese Taipei , Hong Kong, China, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea , Malaysia, Nepal , Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Downhill finals are slated for Saturday while cross country races will happen on Sunday.