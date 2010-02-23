Trending

Past winners of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Past winners 1945-2009

2009Thor Hushovd (Nor)
2008Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
2007Filippo Pozzato (Ita)
2006Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
2005Nick Nuyens (Bel)
2004Cancelled because of snow
2003Johan Museeuw (Bel)
2002Peter Van Petegem (Bel)
2001Michele Bartoli (Ita)
2000Johan Museeuw (Bel)
1999Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1998Peter Van Petegem (Bel)
1997Peter Van Petegem (Bel)
1996Tom Steels (Bel)
1995Franco Ballerini (Ita)
1994Wilfried Nelissen (Bel)
1993Wilfried Nelissen (Bel)
1992Johan Capiot (Bel)
1991Andreas Kappes (Ger)
1990Johan Capiot (Bel)
1989Etienne De Wilde (Bel)
1988Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
1987Teun Van Vliet (Ned)
1986No Race
1985Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
1984Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
1983Alfons De Wolf (Bel)
1982Alfons De Wolf (Bel)
1981Jan Raas (Ned)
1980Joseph Bruyere (Bel)
1979Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1978Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1977Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1976Willem Peeters (Bel)
1975Joseph Bruyere (Bel)
1974Joseph Bruyere (Bel)
1973Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1972Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1971Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1970Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1969Roger DeVlaeminck (Bel)
1968Herman Vanspringel (Bel)
1967Willy Vekemans (Bel)
1966Jo De Roo (Ned)
1965Noél De Pauw (Bel)
1964Frans Melckenbeek (Bel)
1963René Van Meenen (Bel)
1962Robert DeMiddeleir (Bel)
1961Arthur De Cabooter (Bel)
1960No Race
1959Seamus Elliott (Ire)
1958Joseph
1957Norbert Kerckhove (Bel)
1956Ernest Sterckx (Bel)
1955Lode Anthonis (Bel)
1954Karel De Baere (Bel)
1953Ernest Sterckx (Bel)
1952Ernest Sterckx (Bel)
1951Jean Bogaerts (Bel)
1950André Declerck (Bel)
1949André Declerck (Bel)
1948Sylvain Grysolle (Bel)
1947Albert Sercu (Bel)
1946André Pieters (Bel)
1945Jean Bogaerts (Bel)

