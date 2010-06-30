Trending

Vuelta Ciclista a Venezuela past winners

From 2001 to 2009

Past winners
2009Jose Rujano (Ven) City of rnacion Del Zuli
2008Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Diguigiovanni Androni
2007Cesar Salazar (Col) Loteria Del Tachira-Banfoandes
2006Jose Serpa (Col) Gob Norte Santander Selle Italia
2005Jose Chacon (Ven) Gob. Boliv. Car. Fundadeporte A
2004Federico Munoz (Col) Triple Gordo Gob Lara A
2003Jose Chacon (Ven) Loteria del Tachira
2002Federico Munoz (Col) Dist. La Japonesa Lot. Oriente
2001Jose Chacon (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira Af

