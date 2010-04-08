Grand Prix Pino Cerami past winners
From 1964 to present
|2009
|Race cancelled
|2008
|Patrick Calcagni (Swi) Barloworld
|2007
|Luca Solari (Ita) Team L.P.R.
|2006
|Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|2005
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|2004
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|2003
|Bart Voskamp (Ned) BankGiroLoterij Cycling
|2002
|Kirk O'Bee (USA) Navigators Cycling Team
|2001
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team fakta
|2000
|Jan Bratkowski (Ger) Mercury
|1999
|Fabrizio Guidi (Ita) Team Polti
|1998
|Marco Serpellini (Ita) Brescialat-Liquigas
|1997
|Race Cancelled
|1996
|Marco Serpellini (Ita)
|1995
|Fabiano Fontanelli (Ita)
|1994
|Michele Bartoli (Ita)
|1992
|Laurent Dufaux (Swi)
|1991
|Andrej Tchmil (Mol)
|1990
|Maximilian Sciandri (Ita)
|1989
|Stefan Joho (Swi)
|1988
|John Talen (Ned)
|1987
|Rolf Sörensen (Den)
|1986
|Urs Freuler (Swi)
|1985
|Paul Haghedooren (Bel)
|1984
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
|1983
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1982
|Ronny Van Holen (Ned)
|1981
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1980
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1979
|Daniel Verplancke (Bel)
|1978
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
|1977
|Joseph Jacobs (Bel)
|1976
|Willy Teirlinck (Bel)
|1975
|Eddy Verstraeten (Bel)
|1974
|Marc Demeyer (Bel)
|1973
|Ferdinand Bracke (Bel)
|1972
|Christian Callens (Bel)
|1971
|Georges Van Coningsloo (Bel)
|1970
|André Dierickx (Bel)
|1969
|Frans Mintjens (Bel)
|1968
|Julien Stevens (Bel)
|1967
|Willy Planckaert (Bel)
|1966
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1965
|Jan Boonen (Bel)
|1964
|André Noyelle (Bel)
