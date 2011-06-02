Trending

TD Bank International Cycling Championship: past winners

Champions from 1985-2010

Past Winners
#
2010Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
2009André Greipel (Ger) Team Columbia-High Road
2008Matti Breschel (Den) Team CSC
2007Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team CSC
2006Greg Henderson (NZl) Health Net presented by Maxxis
2005Chris Wherry (USA) Health Net presented by Maxxis
2004Francisco Ventoso (Esp) Saunier Duval-Prodir
2003Stefano Zanini (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
2002Mark Walters (Can) Navigators Cycling Team
2001Fred Rodriguez (USA) Domo-Farm Frites
2000Henk Vogels (Aus) Mercury Cycling Team
1999Jakob Piil (Den) Acceptcard Pro Cycling
1998George Hincapie (USA) US Postal Service
1997Massimiliano Lelli (Ita) Saeco
1996Eddy Gragus (USA) U.S. Postal Service
1995Norman Alvis (USA) Saturn
1994Sean Yates (GBr) Motorola
1993Lance Armstrong (USA) Motorola
1992Bart Bowen (USA) Subaru-Montgomery
1991Michel Zanoli (Ned) Tulip Computers
1990Paolo Cimini (Ita) Gis Gelati-Juvenes San Marino
1989Greg Oravetz (USA) Coors Light
1988Roberto Gaggioli (Ita) Pepsi Cola-Fanini-FNT
1987Tom Schuler (USA) 7-Eleven Cycling Team
1986Thomas Prehn (USA) Schwinn-Icy Hot
1985Eric Heiden (USA) 7-Eleven Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews