TD Bank International Cycling Championship: past winners
Champions from 1985-2010
|#
|2010
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|2009
|André Greipel (Ger) Team Columbia-High Road
|2008
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team CSC
|2007
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team CSC
|2006
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Health Net presented by Maxxis
|2005
|Chris Wherry (USA) Health Net presented by Maxxis
|2004
|Francisco Ventoso (Esp) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2003
|Stefano Zanini (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
|2002
|Mark Walters (Can) Navigators Cycling Team
|2001
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Domo-Farm Frites
|2000
|Henk Vogels (Aus) Mercury Cycling Team
|1999
|Jakob Piil (Den) Acceptcard Pro Cycling
|1998
|George Hincapie (USA) US Postal Service
|1997
|Massimiliano Lelli (Ita) Saeco
|1996
|Eddy Gragus (USA) U.S. Postal Service
|1995
|Norman Alvis (USA) Saturn
|1994
|Sean Yates (GBr) Motorola
|1993
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Motorola
|1992
|Bart Bowen (USA) Subaru-Montgomery
|1991
|Michel Zanoli (Ned) Tulip Computers
|1990
|Paolo Cimini (Ita) Gis Gelati-Juvenes San Marino
|1989
|Greg Oravetz (USA) Coors Light
|1988
|Roberto Gaggioli (Ita) Pepsi Cola-Fanini-FNT
|1987
|Tom Schuler (USA) 7-Eleven Cycling Team
|1986
|Thomas Prehn (USA) Schwinn-Icy Hot
|1985
|Eric Heiden (USA) 7-Eleven Cycling Team
