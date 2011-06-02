Trending

Tour de Rijke: past winners

Champions from 2000-2010

2010Race Cancelled
2009Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
2008Steven De Jongh (Ned) Quick Step
2007Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic
2006Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
2005Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) MrBookmaker.com-SportsTech
2004Jans Koerts (Ned) Chocolade Jacques-Wincor Nixdorf
2003Jans Koerts (Ned) Bank Giro Loterij
2002Roger Hammond (GBr) Palmans-Collstrop
2001Robert Hunter (RSA) Lampre-Daikin
2000Fulco Van Gulik (Ned) Löwik Meubelen-Tegeltoko

