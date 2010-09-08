Trending

Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen past winners

1992-2009

Past winners
2009Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
2008Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quick Step
2007Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Predictor-Lotto
2006Nico Eeckhout (Bel) Chocolade Jacques
2005Jean-Patrick Nazon (Fra) AG2r Prévoyance
2004Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick.Step-Davitamon
2003Nico Eeckhout (Bel) Lotto-Domo
2002Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Coast
2001Nico Eeckhout (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
2000Lars Michaelsen (Den) Française Des Jeux
1999Giuliano Figueras (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
1998Jan Svorada (Cze)
1997Andrej Tchmil (Ukr)
1996Jans Koerts (Ned)
1995Tom Steels (Bel)
1994Djamolidine Abdujaparov (Uzb)
1993Mario Cipollini (Ita)
1992Olaf Ludwig (Ger)

