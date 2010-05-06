Trending

Tour of Japan past winners

1996 - 2009

2009 Bellon Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Carmiooro-A Style
2008 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Southaustralia.com-AIS
2007 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - Caffe Mokambo
2006 Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Team Universal Caffe - C.B.Immobiliare
2005 Felix Rafael Cardenas Ravalo (Col) Team Barloworld-Valsir
2004 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
2003 Cancelled
2002 Oleksandr Klymenko (Ukr) Mroz
2001 Pawel Niedzwiecki (Pol) Mroz-Supradyn Witaminy
2000 Mauro Gianetti (Swi) Vini Caldirola-Sidermec
1999 Andrzej Sypytkowski (Pol) Mroz
1998 Frank McCormack (USA) Saturn
1997 Bart Bowen (USA) Saturn
1996 Jean-Philippe Duracka (Fra) French national team

