Plews wins Florida 12-hour race
Borelli best solo woman
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Plews
|16
|laps
|2
|Sebastian Ortiz
|16
|3
|Rob Lichtenwalner
|15
|4
|Brandon Draugelis
|15
|5
|Michael Christopher
|15
|6
|Anthony Janik
|15
|7
|Russell Peelman
|14
|8
|Mark Sackett
|14
|9
|Sean Crichton
|13
|10
|John Moorhouse
|13
|11
|Doug Smith
|13
|12
|Ray Storm
|12
|13
|Scott Pavao
|11
|14
|Chris Janiszewski
|7
|15
|Mark Burkholz
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rita Borelli
|14
|laps
|2
|Selene Yeager
|13
|3
|Annett Lamberson
|9
|4
|Kristy Coale
|8
|5
|Sandra Tomlinson
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Hall
|15
|laps
|2
|Michael Viertel
|14
|3
|Jamie Pillsbury
|14
|4
|David Hawkins
|13
|5
|Joel Watson
|12
|6
|Jacob Smith
|8
|7
|Kevin La-Roe
|8
|8
|Jon Evans
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Ruiz
|12
|laps
|2
|David Chorazak
|12
|3
|Chad Parker
|12
|4
|Almo Cattani
|12
|5
|Brandon Draugelis
|12
|6
|Derrick Dickenson
|11
|7
|Kent Solheim
|10
|8
|Aj Davis
|8
|9
|Holt Tucker
|7
|10
|Eric Enew
|7
|11
|Will Cotty
|6
|12
|Kenneth Perkins
|4
|13
|Ronald Michel
|4
|14
|Wedrell Broadaway
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Christman
|13
|laps
|2
|John Davis
|13
|3
|Eric Epley
|13
|4
|Mark Pettengill
|13
|5
|Richard Wozniak
|10
|6
|Cody Gunst
|10
|7
|Michael Timmermans
|9
|8
|Charles Flanigan Jr
|8
|9
|Dean Thorton
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Wood
|9
|laps
|2
|Shawn Smith
|9
|3
|Ryan Woodall
|9
|4
|Andrew Danford
|8
|5
|Harvey Minton
|8
|6
|Andy Johnston
|8
|7
|Trent Maddox
|8
|8
|Ryan Saylor
|8
|9
|Kent Lofton
|8
|10
|Andy Mills
|8
|11
|Matt Goelzer
|7
|12
|Osias Lozano
|7
|13
|Troy Adams
|7
|14
|Michael Reardon
|7
|15
|Diego Ruiz
|6
|16
|Ronnie Dean
|6
|17
|Cameron Hucker
|6
|18
|Robert Rogers
|6
|19
|Everett Baker
|5
|20
|Joe Davis
|4
|21
|Mike Nuccio
|4
|22
|Allison Anjos
|3
|23
|Matt Hammond
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Clayton
|8
|laps
|2
|Carolyn Vanvurst
|7
|3
|Tracey Wallace
|7
|4
|Laura Vedral
|6
|5
|Dana Summey
|6
|6
|Barbara Shircliffe
|5
|7
|Lauren Dean
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Cornelius
|8
|laps
|2
|Clarke Phillips
|8
|3
|Sam Joeckel
|8
|4
|Terry Coddington
|8
|5
|Curtis Eaby
|8
|6
|Steve Bent
|8
|7
|Alex Meucci
|8
|8
|Asa "Monty" Marshall
|7
|9
|John Elsner
|7
|10
|James Spurk
|7
|11
|Taylor Brockenshire
|7
|12
|Davis Brockenshire
|7
|13
|Darrin Dewey
|7
|14
|Robert Huerbsch
|7
|15
|Eric Latimer
|7
|16
|Evan Evans
|7
|17
|William Agricola
|7
|18
|Jim Cooper
|7
|19
|John Pascale
|7
|20
|Jamie Upegui
|7
|21
|Brian Wood
|7
|22
|James Wilson
|7
|23
|Robert Parent
|7
|24
|Jamie Devita
|7
|25
|Flip Aguilera
|7
|26
|John Carter
|7
|27
|James Miller
|7
|28
|Michael Dietlin
|6
|29
|Daniel Korecky
|6
|30
|Dalniel Topley
|6
|31
|Brian Reynolds
|6
|32
|Jamie Emright
|6
|33
|Mark Perri
|6
|34
|Maria Long
|6
|35
|Weyden Porto
|6
|36
|Earl Arnett
|6
|37
|Dean Jones
|6
|38
|Kurt Balatro
|5
|39
|Dylan Landspeary
|5
|40
|Michael Boeder
|5
|41
|Brian Wallin
|5
|42
|Rod Manierre
|5
|43
|Carlos Ojeda
|5
|44
|Thomas Liddy
|5
|45
|Kevin Bickers
|5
|46
|Michael Napolitano
|5
|47
|Brian Fane
|5
|48
|David Rissel
|5
|49
|William Keenan
|5
|50
|Andy Irvin
|5
|51
|Moises Inoa
|5
|52
|David Taylor
|5
|53
|Kalee Halbuna
|5
|54
|Mike Stanley
|4
|55
|Ed Ledgerwood
|4
|56
|Charlie Brown
|4
|57
|Grant Lockwood
|4
|58
|Brian Waldron
|4
|59
|Brad Weinmann
|4
|60
|Felix Hernandez
|4
|61
|Jason Kraft
|4
|62
|David Naranjo
|4
|63
|Nicholas Deloach
|4
|64
|Thomas Williams
|4
|65
|James Woodard
|4
|66
|Chad Lowers
|4
|67
|Eric Oppenheimer
|4
|68
|Murray Wilmerding
|4
|69
|Steve Mace
|4
|70
|Brian Gaudette
|4
|71
|David Millich
|4
|72
|Dennis Yone
|3
|73
|Paul Tester
|3
|74
|Ted Burnell
|2
|75
|Trent Eckard
|2
|76
|Justin Lee
|2
|77
|Taylor Hart
|2
|78
|Dustin Hartline
|2
|79
|Corey Craig
|1
|80
|Tam Bennett
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Epar / Bill Landizlotta (Team Caffine )
|16
|laps
|2
|Michael Kanning / Rob Roberts (Black Ops )
|16
|3
|Tony Timonere / Sean Groome (Mudda Phuddas )
|15
|4
|Gary Bowden / John Brown (Bowden Distributors )
|15
|5
|Eddie O'dea / Namrita O'dea (Topeak - Ergon )
|15
|6
|Trey Woodall / Don Newman (Cycle Youth )
|15
|7
|Aaron Goldman / Nora Lohrenz (Momentum Racing )
|13
|8
|Bill Mcdonnell / Seth Mcdonnell ( )
|8
|9
|Michael Pippin / Carson Pippin ( )
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jimbo Mcguire / Mandi Hall / Henrique Duarte / Sterling Stuart (Mandi And The Dirty South Boys )
|16
|laps
|2
|Ryan Fisher / Mitchell Hall / Kostas Charizanis / Alexis Dabroski (Slow Motiom )
|16
|3
|Stacey Aiderman / Pam Swails / Julianne North / Robin Boughton (Chain Chickas )
|15
|4
|Janet Augsdurg / Jason Augsdurg / Chris Sansing / Mike Hetrick (3 Dicks And A Lady )
|15
|5
|Erika Johnson / Jason Coates / Bruce Marnell / Anthony Silvesteri (Aj's Bikes - The Raging Alpachas )
|14
|6
|Dano / Jess Kinnee / Tony Lyle / Kelly Kennedy (Greenway Bicycles )
|14
|7
|Dewayne Mueller / Christopher Hagist / Jeffery Lugue / Kelly Mague (Champion Cycling )
|14
|8
|Carsten Dede / Josh Hennesy / Marnie Hennessy / ( )
|13
|9
|Cliff Powers / Sean Lynch / Elizabeth Morsehill / Jacob Hill (Action Wheelsport - Stout )
|13
|10
|Melissa Rigas / Jeff Weigand / Ian Knabe / Brian Kirley (Billy Jearant )
|13
|11
|Christopher Gregory / Rob Nagel / Ashley Smuder / Dennis Krehl (We Roll On Shabbos )
|12
|12
|Buddy Johnson / Steve Pavent / Jolie Pavent / Bill Rozerth (Action Wheelsport - Lite )
|11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Anderson / Justin Maruuand / Zac Avani / Robert Dowling
|17
|laps
|2
|Bill Renninger / Darrin Rutledge / Jim Macpherson / Scott Johnson
|17
|3
|Mitchell Harvey / Brent Hall / Travis Brown / Jason Reese
|17
|4
|Erin Deemer / Todd Frobish / John Murray / Jimmy Irizarry
|16
|5
|Buck Jones / Dale Serae / Jose Rojas /
|16
|6
|Nick Vargas / Allain Deppeler / Jose Fernandez / Pedro Nava
|16
|7
|Rick Christenberry / Damon Ockey / Kevin Smith / Tim Jones
|16
|8
|Guillermo Varela / Carlos Davila / Pablo Kenner / Darren Venditti
|16
|9
|Joe Mackey / Cory Perry / Kyle Burdine / Cory Czyz
|16
|10
|Forest Kutyna / Thong Pham / Brian Sparks / Danny Worzella
|16
|11
|Mark Olesnik / Bryan Benoit / Tony Sierra
|16
|12
|Amos Audette / David Baggaley / Max Baggaley / Kyle Gibbs
|16
|13
|Tomas Delgado / Diego Tosoni / Fabio Ruiz /
|15
|14
|Alfred Mann / Ryan Remmers / Andy Mohr / Pat Fraiser
|15
|15
|Josh Frankenberry / Thomas Nujent / Zachary Christian / Deane Gauthier
|15
|16
|Stanley Lewis / Shawn Windsor / Jim Johns / Ken Moorhouse
|15
|17
|Larry Beute / Mark Mondello / Jimmy Hendry / Bill Duggan
|14
|18
|Brent Noisettes / David Anderson / Steve Collins / Neil Blalock
|14
|19
|Amos Galney / Raymond Sessions / Michael Scarbrough / Christian Smith
|14
|20
|Bob Capers / Nathan Cappers / Alessandro Garabaghi / Juan Pulido
|14
|21
|Thomas Dyck / Duane Beutin / Jeff Beegle / Alan Smith
|14
|22
|Nathan Pellum / Chris Smith / Ben Irwin
|14
|23
|Jeremiah Marek / Eric Feldmeier / John Voss / Paul Scheller
|14
|24
|Brian Hastings / Tony Deal / Dave Vauburger / Hank Stedwell
|13
|25
|Jason Daniels / Mike Cunningham / Robert Foss /
|13
|26
|Marco Newman / Evan Newman / Patrick Powers
|13
|27
|David Smith / Scott Kasoff / James Long / Rocky Ilen
|13
|28
|Phil Irwin / Christai Arroy / Steve Eakin / Michael Mccolley
|13
|29
|Robert Fox / Anthony Biezobockie / Pete Johnson / Dustin Shaw
|12
|30
|Carolos Felex / Will Garcia / Angel Palacios / Sam Rodriguez
|12
|31
|Erik Crosby / John Chapa / Walter Rossmann / Scott Burnett
|11
|32
|Pam Forshee / Dave Forshee / Owen Simpson
|11
|33
|Matt Haugan / Brian Church / James Dean / Bernie Bokanoski
|11
|34
|Matt Donovan / Trent Donovan / Fernando Tabares / Nico Tabares
|11
|35
|Chris Volton / David Nussbaum / David Melean / John Nobels
|10
|36
|Mike Partovi / Eric Kavi / David Chavis
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Zachary Collins , Marco Newman
|2
|Anthony Tutera , Kyle Fraser
|3
|Kaylie Skinner , Aaron Steele
|4
|Preston Eichelberger , Michale Tutera
|5
|Jack Johnson
|6
|Jacob Hewett
|7
|Luca Hewett
|8
|Liam Bozarth
|9
|Jack Tutera
|10
|Joseph Wozniak
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy