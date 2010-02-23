Trending

Plews wins Florida 12-hour race

Borelli best solo woman

Full Results

12-hour elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Plews16laps
2Sebastian Ortiz16
3Rob Lichtenwalner15
4Brandon Draugelis15
5Michael Christopher15
6Anthony Janik15
7Russell Peelman14
8Mark Sackett14
9Sean Crichton13
10John Moorhouse13
11Doug Smith13
12Ray Storm12
13Scott Pavao11
14Chris Janiszewski7
15Mark Burkholz7

12-hour women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rita Borelli14laps
2Selene Yeager13
3Annett Lamberson9
4Kristy Coale8
5Sandra Tomlinson5

12-hour singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Hall15laps
2Michael Viertel14
3Jamie Pillsbury14
4David Hawkins13
5Joel Watson12
6Jacob Smith8
7Kevin La-Roe8
8Jon Evans7

12-hour open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Ruiz12laps
2David Chorazak12
3Chad Parker12
4Almo Cattani12
5Brandon Draugelis12
6Derrick Dickenson11
7Kent Solheim10
8Aj Davis8
9Holt Tucker7
10Eric Enew7
11Will Cotty6
12Kenneth Perkins4
13Ronald Michel4
14Wedrell Broadaway1

12-hour sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Christman13laps
2John Davis13
3Eric Epley13
4Mark Pettengill13
5Richard Wozniak10
6Cody Gunst10
7Michael Timmermans9
8Charles Flanigan Jr8
9Dean Thorton6

6-hour elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Wood9laps
2Shawn Smith9
3Ryan Woodall9
4Andrew Danford8
5Harvey Minton8
6Andy Johnston8
7Trent Maddox8
8Ryan Saylor8
9Kent Lofton8
10Andy Mills8
11Matt Goelzer7
12Osias Lozano7
13Troy Adams7
14Michael Reardon7
15Diego Ruiz6
16Ronnie Dean6
17Cameron Hucker6
18Robert Rogers6
19Everett Baker5
20Joe Davis4
21Mike Nuccio4
22Allison Anjos3
23Matt Hammond2

6-hour elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Clayton8laps
2Carolyn Vanvurst7
3Tracey Wallace7
4Laura Vedral6
5Dana Summey6
6Barbara Shircliffe5
7Lauren Dean3

6-hour open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Cornelius8laps
2Clarke Phillips8
3Sam Joeckel8
4Terry Coddington8
5Curtis Eaby8
6Steve Bent8
7Alex Meucci8
8Asa "Monty" Marshall7
9John Elsner7
10James Spurk7
11Taylor Brockenshire7
12Davis Brockenshire7
13Darrin Dewey7
14Robert Huerbsch7
15Eric Latimer7
16Evan Evans7
17William Agricola7
18Jim Cooper7
19John Pascale7
20Jamie Upegui7
21Brian Wood7
22James Wilson7
23Robert Parent7
24Jamie Devita7
25Flip Aguilera7
26John Carter7
27James Miller7
28Michael Dietlin6
29Daniel Korecky6
30Dalniel Topley6
31Brian Reynolds6
32Jamie Emright6
33Mark Perri6
34Maria Long6
35Weyden Porto6
36Earl Arnett6
37Dean Jones6
38Kurt Balatro5
39Dylan Landspeary5
40Michael Boeder5
41Brian Wallin5
42Rod Manierre5
43Carlos Ojeda5
44Thomas Liddy5
45Kevin Bickers5
46Michael Napolitano5
47Brian Fane5
48David Rissel5
49William Keenan5
50Andy Irvin5
51Moises Inoa5
52David Taylor5
53Kalee Halbuna5
54Mike Stanley4
55Ed Ledgerwood4
56Charlie Brown4
57Grant Lockwood4
58Brian Waldron4
59Brad Weinmann4
60Felix Hernandez4
61Jason Kraft4
62David Naranjo4
63Nicholas Deloach4
64Thomas Williams4
65James Woodard4
66Chad Lowers4
67Eric Oppenheimer4
68Murray Wilmerding4
69Steve Mace4
70Brian Gaudette4
71David Millich4
72Dennis Yone3
73Paul Tester3
74Ted Burnell2
75Trent Eckard2
76Justin Lee2
77Taylor Hart2
78Dustin Hartline2
79Corey Craig1
80Tam Bennett1

12-hour men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Epar / Bill Landizlotta (Team Caffine )16laps
2Michael Kanning / Rob Roberts (Black Ops )16
3Tony Timonere / Sean Groome (Mudda Phuddas )15
4Gary Bowden / John Brown (Bowden Distributors )15
5Eddie O'dea / Namrita O'dea (Topeak - Ergon )15
6Trey Woodall / Don Newman (Cycle Youth )15
7Aaron Goldman / Nora Lohrenz (Momentum Racing )13
8Bill Mcdonnell / Seth Mcdonnell ( )8
9Michael Pippin / Carson Pippin ( )3

12-hour Co-ed four person
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jimbo Mcguire / Mandi Hall / Henrique Duarte / Sterling Stuart (Mandi And The Dirty South Boys )16laps
2Ryan Fisher / Mitchell Hall / Kostas Charizanis / Alexis Dabroski (Slow Motiom )16
3Stacey Aiderman / Pam Swails / Julianne North / Robin Boughton (Chain Chickas )15
4Janet Augsdurg / Jason Augsdurg / Chris Sansing / Mike Hetrick (3 Dicks And A Lady )15
5Erika Johnson / Jason Coates / Bruce Marnell / Anthony Silvesteri (Aj's Bikes - The Raging Alpachas )14
6Dano / Jess Kinnee / Tony Lyle / Kelly Kennedy (Greenway Bicycles )14
7Dewayne Mueller / Christopher Hagist / Jeffery Lugue / Kelly Mague (Champion Cycling )14
8Carsten Dede / Josh Hennesy / Marnie Hennessy / ( )13
9Cliff Powers / Sean Lynch / Elizabeth Morsehill / Jacob Hill (Action Wheelsport - Stout )13
10Melissa Rigas / Jeff Weigand / Ian Knabe / Brian Kirley (Billy Jearant )13
11Christopher Gregory / Rob Nagel / Ashley Smuder / Dennis Krehl (We Roll On Shabbos )12
12Buddy Johnson / Steve Pavent / Jolie Pavent / Bill Rozerth (Action Wheelsport - Lite )11

12-hour 4-person men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Anderson / Justin Maruuand / Zac Avani / Robert Dowling17laps
2Bill Renninger / Darrin Rutledge / Jim Macpherson / Scott Johnson17
3Mitchell Harvey / Brent Hall / Travis Brown / Jason Reese17
4Erin Deemer / Todd Frobish / John Murray / Jimmy Irizarry16
5Buck Jones / Dale Serae / Jose Rojas /16
6Nick Vargas / Allain Deppeler / Jose Fernandez / Pedro Nava16
7Rick Christenberry / Damon Ockey / Kevin Smith / Tim Jones16
8Guillermo Varela / Carlos Davila / Pablo Kenner / Darren Venditti16
9Joe Mackey / Cory Perry / Kyle Burdine / Cory Czyz16
10Forest Kutyna / Thong Pham / Brian Sparks / Danny Worzella16
11Mark Olesnik / Bryan Benoit / Tony Sierra16
12Amos Audette / David Baggaley / Max Baggaley / Kyle Gibbs16
13Tomas Delgado / Diego Tosoni / Fabio Ruiz /15
14Alfred Mann / Ryan Remmers / Andy Mohr / Pat Fraiser15
15Josh Frankenberry / Thomas Nujent / Zachary Christian / Deane Gauthier15
16Stanley Lewis / Shawn Windsor / Jim Johns / Ken Moorhouse15
17Larry Beute / Mark Mondello / Jimmy Hendry / Bill Duggan14
18Brent Noisettes / David Anderson / Steve Collins / Neil Blalock14
19Amos Galney / Raymond Sessions / Michael Scarbrough / Christian Smith14
20Bob Capers / Nathan Cappers / Alessandro Garabaghi / Juan Pulido14
21Thomas Dyck / Duane Beutin / Jeff Beegle / Alan Smith14
22Nathan Pellum / Chris Smith / Ben Irwin14
23Jeremiah Marek / Eric Feldmeier / John Voss / Paul Scheller14
24Brian Hastings / Tony Deal / Dave Vauburger / Hank Stedwell13
25Jason Daniels / Mike Cunningham / Robert Foss /13
26Marco Newman / Evan Newman / Patrick Powers13
27David Smith / Scott Kasoff / James Long / Rocky Ilen13
28Phil Irwin / Christai Arroy / Steve Eakin / Michael Mccolley13
29Robert Fox / Anthony Biezobockie / Pete Johnson / Dustin Shaw12
30Carolos Felex / Will Garcia / Angel Palacios / Sam Rodriguez12
31Erik Crosby / John Chapa / Walter Rossmann / Scott Burnett11
32Pam Forshee / Dave Forshee / Owen Simpson11
33Matt Haugan / Brian Church / James Dean / Bernie Bokanoski11
34Matt Donovan / Trent Donovan / Fernando Tabares / Nico Tabares11
35Chris Volton / David Nussbaum / David Melean / John Nobels10
36Mike Partovi / Eric Kavi / David Chavis7

Kids
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Zachary Collins , Marco Newman
2Anthony Tutera , Kyle Fraser
3Kaylie Skinner , Aaron Steele
4Preston Eichelberger , Michale Tutera
5Jack Johnson
6Jacob Hewett
7Luca Hewett
8Liam Bozarth
9Jack Tutera
10Joseph Wozniak

