Wout van Aert a doubt for Visma's Tour de France training camp amid 'mystery' wound inflammation

News
By published

Belgian gets treatment back home but question marks surround his Tour build-up

VILLARS-LES-DOMBES, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Wout van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 5 a 195.8km stage from Saint-Chamond to Parc des Oiseaux Villars-les-Dombes / #UCIWT / on June 11, 2026 in Parc des Oiseaux Villars-les-Dombes, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike leave for their last Tour de France training camp on Monday, but there are doubts about whether Wout van Aert will be on the plane to the French Alps.

The Belgian withdrew from the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes the morning after winning stage 5, citing discomfort in an elbow injury sustained in a training crash ahead of the race.

Latest Videos From