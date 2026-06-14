Wout van Aert a doubt for Visma's Tour de France training camp amid 'mystery' wound inflammation

Visma-Lease a Bike leave for their last Tour de France training camp on Monday, but there are doubts about whether Wout van Aert will be on the plane to the French Alps.

The Belgian withdrew from the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes the morning after winning stage 5, citing discomfort in an elbow injury sustained in a training crash ahead of the race.

There have since been conflicting reports in the Belgian media, where Van Aert's state of health is being covered meticulously.

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Het Laatste Nieuws suggested the wound on Van Aert's had become infected, though this was contradicted in a subsequent report by Sporza.

Het Nieuwsblad and Sporza both report that the wound had become "inflamed" or "aggravated", and that Van Aert returned to Belgium on Friday and went straight to the hospital in Herentals, where he underwent an ultrasound scan and treatment on the wound.

Team director Maarten Wynants had described the sudden swelling of the wound as "a mystery", but Sporza reckon they've cracked it.

According to their commentator Christophe Vandegoor, who apparently spoke to Van Aert's agent, the culprit was the stage 3 team time trial, and specifically the TT extensions where a rider rests their whole arms on the handlebars rather gripping with their hands.

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This sustained pressure and aggravation on the wound site could very well have caused it to inflame.

Tour de France doubts

It remains to be seen whether Van Aert travels to Tignes on Monday for Visma's final altitude training tune-up ahead of the Tour de France. Team leader Jonas Vingegaard is due to be there along with other key members of the squad, some joining straight from the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, which had been the plan for Van Aert.

"There is a very real chance that he will not leave for altitude training immediately," states Sporza.

There had already been doubts about Van Aert's form as he struggled on the opening days of the race formerly known as the