Gallery: The Monte Zoncolan in photos

Image 1 of 39

The then world champion Cadel Evans was dropped by Ivan Basso in 2010

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 39

Gilberto Simoni shoots away from his rivals on the Zoncolan in 2003

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 39

Carlos Sastre posted a top six on the Monte Zoncolan in 2010

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 39

Ivan Basso won the Monte Zoncolan stage in 2010 and wrapped up the overall

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 39

Ivan Basso races towards the win on the Monte Zoncolan in 2010

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 39

Michele Scarponi has climbed Monte Zoncolan a number of times

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 39

Alberto Contador at the start of the Monte Zoncolan in 2011

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 39

Alberto Contador finished second on the Monte Zoncolan in 2011

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 39

Igor Anton wins on Monte Zoncolan in 2011

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 10 of 39

Igor Anton was first to the top of the Zoncolan in 2011

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 11 of 39

He may have been in pink but Contador lost the 2011 race at CAS

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 12 of 39

Alberto Contador in the magalia rosa in 2011

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 13 of 39

Alberto Contador keeps a lid on Vincenzo Nibali at the Giro d'Italia in 2011

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 14 of 39

Vincenzo Nibali matches Alberto Contador on the Zoncolan in 2011

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 15 of 39

Alberto Contador was too strong for everyone else in 2011 but later lost his title at CAS

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 16 of 39

Vincenzo Nibali leads Alberto Contador on the Zoncolan in 2011

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 17 of 39

Vincenzo Nibali leads Alberto Contador on the Zoncolan in 2011

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 18 of 39

Alberto Contador defending the maglia rosa in 2011

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 19 of 39

Cadel Evans struggles to the top of the climb

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 20 of 39

Gadret, Vinokourov, Nibali and Cunego ride up the Zoncolan in 2010

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 21 of 39

Ivan Basso drops Cadel Evans on his way to victory

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 22 of 39

Gilberto Simoni shoots away from his rivals on the Zoncolan in 2003

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 23 of 39

Gilberto Simoni leads Andrea Noe and Marco Pantani up the climb

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 24 of 39

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 25 of 39

Andrea Noe leads a group containing Pantani, Rumsas, Gonzalez and Frigo

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 26 of 39

Stefano Garzelli (Vini Caldirola-SO.DI) leads his rivals in 2003

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 27 of 39

Marco Pantani hangs on the GC favourites in 2003

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 28 of 39

Gilberto Simoni (Team Saeco) conquered the Zoncolan in 2003

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 29 of 39

Casagrande and Garzelli hang on but Simoni is about to fly

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 30 of 39

Gilberto Simoni (Team Saeco) leaves Casagrande and Garzelli standing

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 31 of 39

Gilberto Simoni (Team Saeco) rides towards victory in 2003

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 32 of 39

Mexican climber Julio A. Perez Cuapio (Ceramiche Panaria-Fiordo) in action

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 33 of 39

Sandy Casar (FDJeux.com) climbs to 24th on the Zoncolan in 2003

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 34 of 39

Cadel Evans (BMC) couldn't match Ivan Basso on the climb

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 35 of 39

David Arroyo (Caisse d'Epargne) holds onto the maglia rosa

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 36 of 39

Gilberto Simoni (Team Saeco) puts 30 seconds into Stefano Garzelli in 2003

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 37 of 39

Ivan Basso returned to the sport after his ban to win the Giro d'Italia in 2010

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 38 of 39

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) put over a minute into his closest rival

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 39 of 39

Raimondas Rumsas and Marco Pantani climbing in 2003

(Image credit: AFP)

After three weeks of racing the 2014 Giro d'Italia reaches its final major test on stage 20 with a ragged and weary peloton taking on the mammoth task of the Monte Zoncolan.

When the climb was included in the corsa rosa four years later, Simoni was at it again, this time winning ahead of his then teammate Leonardo Piepoli and a young up-and-coming Andy Schleck.

The climb was left out until 2010 when Ivan Basso soared clear on his way to claiming the stage and eventually the overall title, with the climb used a year later as Igor Anton skipped clear of a group containing Alberto Contador.

More than one route to the top of the climb has been used in the past, and it returns for Saturday’s crucial stage. Movistar's Nairo Quintana will be looking to seal his overall win with another stage, while Fabio Aru (Astana), Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) – who incidentally was 17th on the climb in 2007 – will all be in contention.

Before then, enjoy this gallery of race photos, as well as our stage preview.

