Women's Tour Down Under stage 3 LIVE: A final test for the climbs in pursuit of the overall title

A touch of wheels in the peloton by Australian champion Machenzie Coupland, looking backwards as she raised her hand.

Crashes on stage 1 and heat on stage 2 took a toll on the peloton, which is now down to 74 riders. 3 teams - Human Powered Health, Liv Alula Jayco, and ARA Australian National team - are down to three riders each.

Riders are fairly relaxed on the neutral rollout.

Rüegg also leads the points classification with 17 points on Nelson, and 19 points on Rüegg. Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) leads the mountain classification, with a 15-point lead on Alessia Vigilia (Uno-X Mobility), and 16 points on Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek). Three QOM sprint on the menu in the final stage. In another battle that will heat up today, Justyna Czapla (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) leads the best young rider classification, tied on time with Rosita Reijnhout (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Paula Ostiz (Movistar).

Riders are rolling out of Norwood for a long neutral section out of the city which means that the first climb for this closing stage comes just 10 kilometres into racing proper.

Nelson will soon find out if the pay-off from the hard work can keep rolling into a tough stage 3. Read more: 'We'll just hope that the climbing I've been doing over winter is is enough' – Josie Nelson heads into final day of Women's Tour Down Under in second overall after claiming another stage podium spot.

Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-SUEZ) at the start in Norwood (Image credit: Getty Images) Double stage winner Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-SUEZ) tops the general classification with a 14-second advantage to second-placed Josie Nelson (Picnic PostNL) and 17 seconds on defending champion Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly). The top 27 riders all sitting within 24 seconds of leader Wollaston, and with two tough late climbs, Monday's final GC battle is wide open. It should be a cracker! Read more: 'It could be a miracle if I make it over' - Turning of the screws set to ignite GC jumble on the climbs of Women's Tour Down Under stage 3.

Our Australian editor at the start in Norwood reports that it's slightly less cooking start today but anticipation is high, sure there are some teams that will try and smash it in the climbs. Word is that there is also some potential for crosswind action.

Stage 3 of the Women's Tour Down Under is set to start in about 10 minutes. On tap is a testing 126.5km stage from Norwood to Campbelltown, which will finally bring the climbers to the fore. Two ascents of the punishing Corkscrew Road await – representing 434 metres of vertical. And it’s not only the uphill effort that will challenge the peloton, but also five-kilometre descents of Montacute Road towards Campbelltown that will test riders' skill and nerves. Here’s what race director Stuart O’Grady said about stage 3: “This is the first time we’ve started the women’s race in Norwood, so are expecting big crowds and a fantastic atmosphere before the riders embark on a stunning race route highlighting the beauty of the Adelaide Hills. An all-out final showdown on the Corkscrew Road climb may deliver our 2026 winner.”

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 3 - the Queen stage - of the Women's Tour Down Under, and the first dual assault on Corkscrew Road in the race’s history.