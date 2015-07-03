Zorzoli to leave UCI

Mario Zorzoli with former UCI President Pat McQuaid

The UCI has confirmed that Dr. Mario Zorzoli will step down from his role as the Scientific Advisor and UCI doctor at the end of July.





Those allegations were without sufficient evidence, the CIRC Report later found, and Zorzoli was reinstated but UCI President Brian Cookson told Cyclingnews that Zorzoli would be moving on, nevertheless, although he stressed that the doctor would do so without any question mark surrounding his reputation.





"There's always some natural turn over in any organisation and we've had some coming and goings. You'd expect that when any new administration took over. We've got some great people there and we've always had that."





When asked if Zorzoli's move away from the UCI was the doctor's choice, Cookson said: “Ultimately yes, and it works for him and us. There’s no stain on his reputation. Mario has resigned and we wish him well for the future.”